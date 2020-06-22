Ansel Elgort denies raping a 17-year-old fan, claims they briefly dated & he ghosted her

On Friday, a young woman going by Gabby posted her Me Too story on social media. Her story was about Ansel Elgort, the 26-year-old actor best known for The Fault in Our Stars, Baby Driver and The Goldfinch (although no one saw that). I honestly don’t know much about Elgort’s romantic life? He has a girlfriend now, but I think they’ve been on-and-off and I also think he has been pretty gross to girls for years. Gabby’s story seemed to feel entirely possible, is what I’m saying. It started like so many other stories about a predator grooming his victim: contact on social media with a young teenage girl, organizing a meet-up in real life, then the assault/rape. Gabby has deleted her Twitter, but people got screencaps:

Y’all reported her account trying to erase the facts but okay here you go:

Gabby’s story about Ansel Elgort pic.twitter.com/TKctlNSShk — WHERE IS YOUR ScoOTer?! (@khen_sa_ni) June 20, 2020

She says she had only just turned 17 years old when Elgort raped her and that she has been in therapy and she’s still dealing with PTSD. The reaction to this was… not good. Some Elgort stans screamed at this young woman and took his side. They said really disgusting things to her. Everyone waited to see what Ansel would do. And what he did was… issue this terrible denial where he claims that he actually did date Gabby and she’s just mad because he broke up with her and ghosted her. From his IG:

I was distressed to see the social media posts about me that have been circulating in the past 24 hours. I cannot claim to understand Gabby’s feelings but her description of events is simply not what happened. I have never and would never assault anyone. What is true is that in New York in 2014, when I was 20, Gabby and I had a brief, legal and entirely consensual relationship. Unfortunately, I did not handle the breakup well. I stopped responding to her, which is an immature and cruel thing to do to someone. I know this belated apology does not absolve me of my unacceptable behavior when I disappeared. As I look back at my attitude, I am disgusted and deeply ashamed of the way I acted. I am truly sorry. I know I must continue to reflect, learn and work to grow in empathy.

[From Ansel’s Instagram]

I’m not going to pretend to know what happened, but I 100% believe that Gabby deserved a fair airing of her story, and she deserved to be listened to, understood and believed. Even if Ansel’s story is true, that means he was 20 years old when he began contacting a 16 year old. He groomed her, arranged a meet-up shortly after her 17th birthday, had sex with her then ghosted her. And that’s massively f–ked up too. And the fact that this is his “cover story” makes me believe that Gabby’s story has more truth than his.

Another young woman posted her story too – Elgort once again contacting a child (she was 14 years old and in middle school) and trying to arrange a meet-up, requesting photos and sending her photos.

the girl that exposed ansel elgort isn’t the only one that was sexually harassed/raped. this girl was 13/14 when she received dick pics of him (he was 20 fyi). y’all need to stop defending rapists. This is why so many victims don’t speak up. be smart, educate yourself. A thread: pic.twitter.com/yau5TTF2XQ — its me (@mvsaaan) June 20, 2020