Ansel Elgort denies raping a 17-year-old fan, claims they briefly dated & he ghosted her

On Friday, a young woman going by Gabby posted her Me Too story on social media. Her story was about Ansel Elgort, the 26-year-old actor best known for The Fault in Our Stars, Baby Driver and The Goldfinch (although no one saw that). I honestly don’t know much about Elgort’s romantic life? He has a girlfriend now, but I think they’ve been on-and-off and I also think he has been pretty gross to girls for years. Gabby’s story seemed to feel entirely possible, is what I’m saying. It started like so many other stories about a predator grooming his victim: contact on social media with a young teenage girl, organizing a meet-up in real life, then the assault/rape. Gabby has deleted her Twitter, but people got screencaps:
Gabby's story about Ansel Elgort
She says she had only just turned 17 years old when Elgort raped her and that she has been in therapy and she’s still dealing with PTSD. The reaction to this was… not good. Some Elgort stans screamed at this young woman and took his side. They said really disgusting things to her. Everyone waited to see what Ansel would do. And what he did was… issue this terrible denial where he claims that he actually did date Gabby and she’s just mad because he broke up with her and ghosted her. From his IG:
I was distressed to see the social media posts about me that have been circulating in the past 24 hours.
I cannot claim to understand Gabby’s feelings but her description of events is simply not what happened. I have never and would never assault anyone. What is true is that in New York in 2014, when I was 20, Gabby and I had a brief, legal and entirely consensual relationship. Unfortunately, I did not handle the breakup well. I stopped responding to her, which is an immature and cruel thing to do to someone. I know this belated apology does not absolve me of my unacceptable behavior when I disappeared.
As I look back at my attitude, I am disgusted and deeply ashamed of the way I acted. I am truly sorry. I know I must continue to reflect, learn and work to grow in empathy.
I’m not going to pretend to know what happened, but I 100% believe that Gabby deserved a fair airing of her story, and she deserved to be listened to, understood and believed. Even if Ansel’s story is true, that means he was 20 years old when he began contacting a 16 year old. He groomed her, arranged a meet-up shortly after her 17th birthday, had sex with her then ghosted her. And that’s massively f–ked up too. And the fact that this is his “cover story” makes me believe that Gabby’s story has more truth than his.
Another young woman posted her story too – Elgort once again contacting a child (she was 14 years old and in middle school) and trying to arrange a meet-up, requesting photos and sending her photos.
the girl that exposed ansel elgort isn't the only one that was sexually harassed/raped. this girl was 13/14 when she received dick pics of him (he was 20 fyi). y'all need to stop defending rapists. This is why so many victims don't speak up. be smart, educate yourself.
This story is so disturbing. I can’t get the “break you in” comment out of my head. I don’t believe a single word of his denial.
Really gross and totally believable. I’ve heard similar things and worse by other survivors.
I was date raped by a boyfriend when I was 17 and he absolutely shamed me for being a virgin in the lead up to it, then when I struggled with him and cried (I was recovering from knee surgery, in pain and had my period and had a tampon in), he pulled this giant mind f—- on me: “oh my god, I would never do that to you, don’t you trust me, I’m not going to try anything, I swear, blah blah blah” then the second I relaxed (because I did trust him), he raped me. At later dates, after we broke up (which didn’t happen straight away because I was a mess – I’d known this guy my whole life, he pursued me for a year, and I really liked him, plus I was sitting for my end of school final exams and it was all just… TOO MUCH); he yelled at me because I would ignore him or flee when I saw him.
All of these emotions this poor girl is describing are familiar to me. I want to give her the biggest hug. It’s incredibly brave of her to speak out like this.
@SKF I am so, so sorry you went through this. I can’t even imagine your pain. I’m glad you got away from him. A big hug to you.
I’ve always gotten the worst vibes from him, so I tend to believe these allegations.
me too. I think I saw him in one movie, Baby Driver, and he creeped me out. couldn’t say why, if you had asked me, just that he had the “punchable douche-face” with a sprinkle of “date rapist” look going.
I guess I had the rapist part right.
If you follow Film journalists on twitter they are lending some credibility to all of this. Sounds like this guy is a known creep best case scenario, and much worse in the worst case scenario. So yeah, I believe her.
On a completely frivolous note, how pissed is Steven Spielberg right now? There are some powerful names behind West Side Story, so be skeptical of the defences and distractions that come out about this story.
her story is horrific and it rings true to me.
Ansel and his girlfriend have been together for years (they went to HS together I think) but they did break up for a while and then got back together….before Baby Driver maybe? She went on the tour with him for all the premieres etc. For some reason I follow them both on IG (not anymore though.)
He’s absolutely disgusting. I believe his victims. I wonder how he’s gonna try to justify a “consensual relationship” with a 14yr old girl. There are at least 5 accusations on Twitter right now with screencaps. Another is a 15 year old girl he tried to lure to a hotel with him. He was 21 at the time.
The first one is he said, she said, since the girl was over the age of consent. The second one is a serious and easily provable crime. She needs to come forward and give the police a statement, which will allow them to sieze his phone records and computers. Until that happens I am not going to comment further.
I mean, the fact that he even admits to dating a girl that young when he was 20 sends off massive alarms in my head. Some of the women coming forward are young enough that even if they consented to sex without physical coercion, it still falls under statutory rape. There are plenty over 18+ women he could’ve found to date. He goes after teenagers for a reason. What a pig.
Is it weird that I don’t find it odd for a 20 year old to date a 16 year old? I feel like it happened I was in high school, where some girls just had older boyfriends. In fairness though they were usually friends of friends or friends of a brothers. My college roommate had a 24 year old boyfriend when she was 18, and they had dated for 2 years already.
That being said, I think what he did in this situation is creepy, so I’m not condoning or justifying it at all. There’s definitely more to this story and he is not innocent in all of this.
I think it may be cultural. I’m french , and the age of consent here is 15. In fact the age of consent is 15 or 16 ( like in the UK) in the the vast majority of european countries . It’s 14 in Germany and Italy. And i feel that (at least here in France) it wouldn’t be odd for most people that a minor of 15 or 16 would date a 18+. And in fact i knew many 15 years old girls at school that dated 19/20 guys ( one was even engaged) , and it was Ok for the parents, friends, etc…It isn’t illegal, and it wasnt’ seen as weird .
But i think the feeling is necessarily different in a country where the age of consent is 18 , and you know that you can eventually be prosecuted because you had relations with an underage person.
I saw another story recounting an experience another student had with in high school where they were learning about the Niger River and he taunted the other student in class by saying the “N—er River.”
He honestly looks like the kind of guy who would 100% be this immature, gross and hurtful, so these stories grooming and abusing young girls wouldn’t surprise me. Just awful.
He and Timothee Chalamet were tight in high school and still are currently. Something about that dude tells me he is next.
If so, it’s good to see that the younger generation is learning not to accept things just because someone else has some believed power over you.
They have a voice, and they’re using it.
I have a feeling he is next too. I’ve been seeing some allegations and rumblings on twitter of him giving STDs to many girls at NYU …
I saw that too and people were saying it’s a joke
Eh. Just because you’re friends with someone doesn’t mean you act like them. The girl I was best friends with in college revealed to me after a while that she did drugs ,and her boyfriend/now-husband was always getting into trouble with the law. We were friends because we had similar study habits and geeky interests, but I didn’t engage in any of the stuff I found unsavory about her lifestyle.
Granted, once we lost the college connection and it became clear we were nothing alike our friendship fell apart. But still — I wouldn’t want to be judged based on what she did behind closed doors, because I had nothing to do with that. I’m willing to give people the benefit of the doubt that maybe they don’t always know the extent of what their friends do. I’d certainly hope if any of this guy’s friends knew what he was up to they wouldn’t stay silent.
I remover he had this really gross interview a few years ago. It was very hyper sexual and borderline predatory. I felt very weirded out by him and have ever since. These allegations do not surprise me. Also, isn’t his long time gf much older? There’s just something with him overall that i never warmed up to…
These young ladies! They need to be protected. I’m so sad they experienced this especially so young. No one deserves that. How do we do as a society better protect young girls on social media?
What is so frustrating about this story, and the somewhat similar allegations about Bieber that also surfaced, is the way we condition young girls and also young boys to think about sex. Yes, there is straight up criminal behavior here, but the context of how we as a society think about sex and how we condition teenagers to think about it is really disturbing. How many movies where women/teenage girls are just portrayed as things to be conquered? boys are taught to keep going until she says no. Girls are taught that they have to say NO loud and clear. This is not a good foundation and it leads to these things, where men think it’s fine because she didn’t scream no and she thinks it was her fault because she didn’t scream no (at least until she grows up and gets some experience/maturity/confidence and realizes, hopefully, that it wasn’t her fault at all). Back when the Ansari allegations came out, Jamila Jamil wrote that fantastic essay about how the standard should be enthusiastic consent. That is what I plan to teach my kids. Not “you have to stop if she says no” but “you must have enthusiastic consent from all parties– get a yes, not a not no.”
Twitter in a sense has democratized news. It allows those without a voice to speak.
Ansel just basically said – well I didn’t rape rape her. I just did some other bad shit.
Sorry, but that excuse doesn’t fly. He by his own admission used her and ghosted her, which can be emotional abuse, and he wants us to believe he didn’t take his shittery (behind closed doors none the less, and do we trust his introspection?) any farther.
I believe the ladies on Twitter. Acting has been a goal for many people because of the power, the money and the sexual availability of partners. If you don’t have a good moral idea of what is right and wrong in sexual politics (and Ansel clearly does not), it can easily move into assault.
They want the power, but they can’t use it responsibly. And sadly, it seems many men use it to pressure young and vulnerable women into short term sexual gratification (and it’s clearly not female sexual gratification).
Sometimes I imagine a midsommar bear suit for them.
Every time I read stories like this, I’m immediately transported to my late teens and early 20s. It’s overwhelming, and then I think about it all damn day long with a pit in my stomach and a palpable pain in my heart. I’m already breathing heavier. I’d definitely rather er toward belief. Always. It’s too important to immediately dismiss.
It seems to get harder as you get older. The stories echo longer in your soul.
You remember a friend who told you something similar, or your body clenches remembering something personal. You remember the acquaintance who didn’t get support, or how easily concerns about a broken stair are dismissed.
You start to see the horrifying patterns in generations, and the social push towards behaviours that promote it. And how it never seems to end.
But, it makes me angry, and I intend to use that fuel and that fire to speak truth to power and to be the loud mouthy witch who supports the voiceless. It’s time to fix the broken steps and support those who take the risk of speaking out. We can do it together.
I think also as women get older they get more confident, more able to see patriarchal ideas and attitudes for the b.s. they are. And when you think about what you know now but didn’t know/understand at age 17, and how men take advantage of that, it just makes you so angry and frustrated. That’s how I feel anyway.
This dude has always given be Patrick Bateman-esque vibes and this didnt surprise me in the least.