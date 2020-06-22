‘Gossip with Celebitchy’ podcast #56: Kristen Stewart will be a sulky Princess Diana



Introduction: Minutes 0 to 5:15

I got a haircut from a new guy, we both wore masks, and he did a great job. We have a mutual enemy whom he told me a lot of dirt about so I’ll definitely go back to him. I got a little hummingbird feeder and the hummingbirds are coming to it but I don’t want to feed the regular birds because they sh-t all over everything. Chandra feels the same way about birds. Her neighbors have feeders and the birds are always crapping on her car. It’s been raining all week and Chandra’s cat Dexter is spending more time indoors, but also wakes her up at 3am! You can listen below!

Royals: Minutes 5:15 to 25

Jessica Mulroney threatened influencer Sasha Exeter after Sasha made a general callout asking people to support Black Lives Matter. Jessica took it way too personally and told Sasha she had contacted her sponsors. Sasha posted Jessica’s unhinged DMs and as a result Jessica got fired from her reality show on CTV, I Do Redo, she’s no longer an expert on other shows like Good Morning America and a bunch of sponsors dropped her. This wouldn’t be such a big story if Jessica wasn’t a close friend of Duchess Meghan. Jessica’s kids were in Meghan’s wedding and she is known as Meghan’s stylist. We don’t think Jessica worked with Meghan much after Meghan moved to London. Chandra thinks that the huge power dynamic shift from when Meghan first met Jessica to when Meghan married Harry must have changed their friendship. Chandra doesn’t think Meghan will help Jessica through this at all. We’ve all had troublesome friends and don’t think it’s fair to blame Meghan for Jessica’s behavior. I play a segment from our Zoom meeting where we talk about female friendships.

Minute 13:15 Lainey at Lainey Gossip wrote an article about her hesitation to speak out about Jessica Mulroney. Lainey works on CTV’s eTalk with Jessica’s husband, Ben Mulroney. She revealed that the Mulroneys have been threatening people who aren’t taking Jessica’s side in this. Considering the way Jessica treated Sasha, this seems typical of someone who would do that.

Minute 14:35: The Queen had the Trooping the Color parade despite the pandemic and the fact that protests and counter-protests were raging throughout London. The Queen has only given one speech about the pandemic and hasn’t said one thing about Black Lives Matter. The Queen didn’t wear a mask during the parade and none of the British royals have been wearing them. They need to set an example.

Minute 16:45: Prince Andrew is asking the Department of Justice to apologize to him. It seems like he’s only offered a written witness statement and is throwing a fit at the idea that they’re asking him to sit for an interview. Chandra thinks the DOJ must have evidence against Andrew in the Epstein case. There’s a huge difference between the way the British press treats Andrew, who is complicit in crimes, to the way they treat Duchess Meghan for just existing. I play a segment from the Zoom meeting where we talk about the fact that Prince Andrew still lives in a mansion and gets his security fully paid while Harry and Meghan are being made to rent Frogmore for £18,000 a month.

Minute 20:45: Kristen Stewart has been cast as Princess Diana in a biopic by Pablo Larrain, who directed Natalie Portman in Jackie. Chandra doesn’t think Kristen will be awful in the role and that it could be watchable. I thought Jackie was a superficial portrait of Jacqueline Kennedy that didn’t do her justice. I worry that they’re going to make Diana look vapid too. I play a segment from Zoom where we talk about Kristen Stewart playing Diana. The consensus is that Kristen will play a sulky version of Diana.

Officer McMuffin: Minutes 25:00 to 29:30

We saw Deputy Karen McMuffin, whose real name is Stacey, crying over the fact that her McMuffin was late. In follow up interviews she doubled down and didn’t apologize, saying she was sick of people being mean. Cops in New York claimed Shake Shack tried to poison them because their milkshakes tasted funny, but it wasn’t deliberate and was just the cleaning solution used on the machine. Here’s a link to the tweet Chandra mentions about people dunking on the cops.

Comments of the Week: Minutes 30:15 to 34

My comment of the week is from Darla on the post about people buying 30% more processed food.

Chandra’s comment of the week are from Samc and Miranda on the post about cops getting “poisoned” with milkshakes. They mentioned the Austin police department posting Thank You letters to themselves which were all written with the same handwriting.

