Jessica Mulroney might be ‘taking names & making a list’ of people criticizing her

One of the biggest stories last week and perhaps this week too was Toronto socialite/Duchess Meghan BFF Jessica Mulroney being outed as a racist. Jessica started a beef with a black Canadian influencer named Sasha Exeter over Exeter’s Black Lives Matters posts. Exeter did not call out Jessica or anyone specifically, but for some reason (some kind of personality disorder?), Jessica made those BLM posts all about herself. Mulroney threatened Exeter in writing, threatened Exeter’s livelihood, threatened to speak to Exeter’s sponsors and threatened to sue Exeter. When Exeter went public with these threats, Jessica Mulroney was swiftly fired/allowed to quit all of her jobs, from her I Do, Redo reality show to her appearances on Good Morning America and Cityline. We also heard from unnamed “sources” at the Daily Mail claiming that Duchess Meghan is “mortified” at being dragged into this mess, and that she’s not going to step up and defend Jessica. Entertainment Tonight had a new story on Monday making similar points:
Meghan Markle is struggling with her best friend, Jessica Mulroney’s, recent controversy. A source close to Markle tells ET that it was “painful” to learn that one of her best friends could have made such “misguided and insensitive comments.” The controversy began when, according to influencer Sasha Exeter, Mulroney “took offense” to her call to action amid the Black Lives Matter movement and used her “textbook white privilege” to send her a “threat in writing.” The source notes that Markle feels Mulroney was “so tone deaf while using her privilege to bully Sasha Exeter.”
In addition to Mulroney’s social media apology, ET has learned that, while speaking privately with Markle before the controversy became public, Mulroney apologized for her remarks, which the source calls “out of touch and disappointing.”
The source tells ET that Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, have been “listening and learning from community leaders about Black Lives Matters” amid the recent protests, noting that Markle is now embarrassed that she has been dragged into her friend’s race controversy. “Meghan and Harry have always supported policies of diversity and inclusivity,” the source says, adding that learning about Mulroney’s remarks was “hurtful.”
Sure. I mean, I didn’t believe the DM story, which had Meghan acting like this was merely a PR mistake and now she couldn’t be seen with Jessica. I think Meghan’s focus would be on the horror of realizing that her friend behaved that abominably.
Speaking of, we should talk about LaineyGossip’s long-read piece about the Mulroneys, Sasha Exeter and the Duchess of Sussex – you can read Lainey’s piece here. She knows Ben Mulroney, Jessica’s husband, more than any of the other players. She’s only spoken to Jessica a handful of times, but Lainey and Ben are coworkers and work friends, by her own description. She basically says that she’s probably going off-side with the Mulroneys and maybe she’ll be on “their list” now because of her coverage of Jessica’s racist f–kery. I can feel how nervous Lainey is to call out the Mulroneys, because of the very real damage they could do to her, her finances, her site and her job on television.
I was also interested in Lainey’s analysis of why Sasha Exeter specifically said Jessica Mulroney is “not racist.” I’ve been calling Jessica’s actions and words racist from the start, because that’s what they were. Racism isn’t just “using the n-word” and “attending MAGA Nazi rallies.” It’s using your power and privilege to bully, threaten and harass a woman of color because you believe that WOC is powerless and less-than. Jessica Mulroney bullied and threatened Sasha Exeter because she could, because Sasha triggered Jessica’s white fragility. I found this to be the most interesting part of Lainey’s piece:
So if you do want the gossip about Jessica… this is what I can tell you: the Toronto arts and media circle is pretty small so you hear things. People are afraid of retribution. I am afraid of retribution – and I guess I’ve just made it worse with this post. Retribution might not come this week or next week, but in three or six months, when Jessica’s white privilege (which is already working in her favour, since as small as the Toronto arts and media circle is, it’s also homogeneous, and many of the people who work at the media, marketing, and branding agencies are also largely white so they identify and sympathise with her) is reactivated. She has powerful allies. If I’m worried, then, and I have a platform, imagine the people out there who don’t have my advantages.
Word on the street right now is that Jessica is still watching people’s Instagram stories, paying attention to what people are saying, and people are nervous that she’s taking names and making a list. It’s also been shared on the whisper network that she’s telling those who are continuing to engage with her privately that “there are two sides to every story”, suggesting that she doesn’t feel she’s as in the wrong as she actually is.
Many of us “liked” Sasha Exeter’s post last week and we’re pretty sure that the Mulroneys are keeping track of them. On Wednesday night, when all of this was going down, I can tell you for sure that at least one email was sent out from the Mulroney camp to someone who “liked” Sasha’s post that was mildly threatening. It was an email that sent a message and this is the way the message was received and internalised: you’re on watch, so you should think about whose side you’re on.
I hope Meghan wants no part in (explicitly or implicitly) helping her friend re-establish herself in Toronto society, especially if Mulroney is planning to go after the people who criticized her. The very idea that Jessica Mulroney thinks it’s better to “keep tabs” on people criticizing her (justifiably!) rather than doing some soul-searching on her own about how she’s a racist narcissist, well…
She’s truly a piece of work. And I’m so sick of seeing “misguided and insensitive comments” and other iterations of that that downplay the seriousness of this situation. This wasn’t misguided. She went at the girl, she went at her career. She acted abhorently, and ruthlessly, and it seems she’s only continuing further down that path.
I honestly hope I don’t see her overinflated lips and oompa loompa tan on television for anything other than criticism of her behaviors. I don’t WANT to see her on another show – she’s shown that she’s such a terrible human being – who apparently is only thinking in terms of revenge and not remorse – that she just doesn’t deserve a public platform like she had.
Lainey was brave, and I’m proud of her for what she said. I think she wanted to say a lot more, but she knows that there will be too many scores to settle. I really hope that if anything comes of this, everyone will rally around her if they come at her career.
We are all making a million mistakes. This moment could have been “I can’t believe I interpreted the call to action to be directed at me, I must have a lot of guilt over my behavior. Regardless, what I thought Was just a bitchy moment to another woman actually carried much more racial weight. Thanks for calling me out and giving me an opportunity to be a better woman and ally. I’ll be taking some time off but encourage you all to use my absence to follow Sasha and …. (I’m not Canadian)”
Instead we got the exact opposite. Excellent role model to those little girls of hers.
Of course she’s keeping a list. That’s what women like her do. Her behaviour with Sasha is not the first time – it’s the first time she got publicly caught.
It’s definitely not the first time – AND looks like it won’t be the last time either.
I’m not surprised she’s keeping a list. I AM surprised she is actively emailing people and issuing veiled threats or however it was described. Like….one of the reasons she got “caught” was for DMing and emailing threats to Sasha. Maybe just take a break from that for a minute?
I’m not surprised. Her family power and influence is far reaching and she *knows* she’ll be just fine.
I’m equal parts baffled that she’d be so stupid and excited that she IS clearly that stupid. If she keeps acting like that it’s going to be a lot harder to explain her behaviors away.
I read Lainey’s post yesterday and people here seemed to find it earth-shattering and I….didn’t? To me it was more about distancing herself from the Mulroneys as much as she could, which I don’t necessarily blame her for, given the current situation, but its not earth-shattering. I also rolled my eyes at how she had to make a point about Meghan liking the spotlight or being such a celebrity or whatever.
I thought her comments about racism were more interesting and I wish people would focus on that more. the truth is that most white people ARE racist on some level, or at least we benefit very significantly from a racist system. So when people say about JM – “she wasn’t racist per se but she used her white privilege” – that’s being racist. White people just don’t like to think of it like that, because that gets too close to home. Or people say “I knew she was a bully but didn’t realize she was a racist” – its putting people into too neat of categories and falls back into the idea that to be racist, you have to basically use racial slurs.
I DO think that Lainey also makes it clear that while Jessica’s actions are white privilege in action, they’re not ONLY white privilege and that’s something a few of us have been saying since last week. It seems Jessica has acted similarly with other people so her wealth and status certainly play a role in her behavior.
Finally, for the taking names – of course they are. Obviously threatening others and the whole concept of “lying in wait” for a time to seek retribution is flat out wrong, and that part of it caught me off guard (Have you learned NOTHING Jessica?!?!?!) but of course they’re tracking how people they know are responding.
I don’t know this woman, but she is ascting like a racist bully, and it was about time someone called her out. I am worried about all the people who are going to lose their incomes .
Repeating what was said yesterday—this woman has laughably bad taste.
Read Lainey yesterday and am worried for her. I lean toward Erinn’s perception that she wanted to say more. Kaiser was right, too – you COULD feel how nervous Lainey was. It was palpable.
Everyone keeps a list silly girl. If she has to discuss hers, she’s perched on a dying branch. Bless her futile heart.
She secretly wishes she was named Sasha Exeter. That’s bad ass.
It is weird to me that Lainey felt the need to write a whole piece to fully explain her relationship with the Mulroneys is superficial at best. She went so far, so deep as to shut down rumours Jessica had been a source of hers.
Had she stopped there, I would have understood. Lainey was just trying to assert that she has enough distance from them as to cover their stories fairly- but then she goes on and on about how she might face retribution because word on the street is that Jessica is just waiting to get all those who “liked” Sasha´s post…
Honestly, this part was bizarre. If it is true, then the Mulroneys operate like the Mafia. If it is an exaggeration, it makes Lainey seems paranoid. Whatever it was, it just looks like people trying to make this very important conversation about themselves, becaese while the personal perspectives and shared experiences with racism should be discussed, Lainey dug so deep as to lose her perspective- she is talking about very influential- because she is influential- rich, priveleged people shit.
Evil woman. Of course she is keeping a list of people to destroy.
She’s making a list
Checkin’ it twice
Gonna Remember
Who was naughty or nice…….
If she truly believes she was wronged and that “There’s two sides to every story” then why not just come out with said truth?
But I’m guessing that she doesn’t exactly have anything to back up her claims.
“Liable (sic) suit.”
Lainey wrote this twice in her post. Not only is Jessica Mulroney a privileged, mean girl, she is dumb as rocks. That’s a lethal combination even if she wasn’t showing racist tendencies.
I read the piece last night and couldn’t sleep well for digesting all of Lainey’s excellent points. The potential for retribution against Lainey and Sasha Exeter worries me, because it will happen months from now when people have largely forgotten about this episode and they don’t have the same platform to call attention to it.