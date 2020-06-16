“Pastor Louis Giglio wants to rebrand ‘white privilege’ to ‘white blessing’” links

Homophobic pastor Louie Giglio wants to rebrand “white privilege” into “white blessing” and I seriously cannot. [Towleroad]
What plotholes in fictional works bug you the most? [Pajiba]
Kit Harington got a buzzcut, and looks… okay. [JustJared]
Tenet’s release got pushed back by two weeks. [LaineyGossip]
A deep dive into one of Scarlett O’Hara’s dresses and what it means. [Tom & Lorenzo]
They’ve run out of new Jeopardy episodes! [Dlisted]
Happy (belated) birthday to Chris Evans. [GFY]
Rita Moreno got to kiss a lot of leading men! Good for her. [Seriously OMG]
An explainer for the controversy rocking the National Book Critics Circle. [Jezebel]
Pastor Louie Giglio, rapper Lecrae and Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy "had an honest conversation about race and the Church" on June 14.
Here's an example of why words and their meanings matter.
"White Privilege" vs. "White Blessings" pic.twitter.com/VkSP6RP0t1
— Nicola A. Menzie (@namenzie) June 16, 2020
“but we are missing the blessing of slavery…” – did he really say that?! Wow.
Evangelical racism…
Really? Why don’t people realize they need to shut their pieholes and take a seat? That’s disgusting.
Saint Rita Moreno had a threesome with Brando and Paul Newman.
Gliglio – 😂😂🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾
What a word salad.
What the frak was that? I shouldn’t hear shit like this because of my blood pressure.
I thought about going to the article, but I think the headline here is more than enough info.
No thank you. Left swipe. Not into this. F*ck all their shoes forever.
How can anyone be that bereft of humanity and not be aware of it? How? I imagine them walking around feeling like empty holes, never feeling anything because they are clearly incapable of it… like slugs wearing human suits and making human sounds but with no understanding of humanity at all. Someone pour salt on them and let’s see if they shrivel up.
Effers. I can’t.
Rita Moreno is a force! She’s really one of the most beautiful women ever–inside and out.
It’s like the world has gone crazy and all the idiots have decided not to censor themselves. But I’d rather know the devil I’m dealing with than not. Thank you for showing yourself.
Pure f£&kry and a whole boat load of nonsense.
I’ve never met a racist atheist. I am sure one exists, but most racists are all about god, and how god likes them more than other people.
Pretty sure it is the basis of the racist’s religious belief system.
Show me how special and wonderful i am.
I lost a group of friends because one couple were racist atheists. The rest of them were really close friends to the couple and I no longer regret this, but at the time I couldn’t believe that I was such good friends with them and I lost friendships because of the ignorance of a couple. We never discussed anything like this so never knew.
I’m assuming the pastor has a bible. You know, that book that has not a single white person in it…