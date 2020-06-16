“Pastor Louis Giglio wants to rebrand ‘white privilege’ to ‘white blessing’” links
  • June 16, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Homophobic pastor Louie Giglio wants to rebrand “white privilege” into “white blessing” and I seriously cannot. [Towleroad]
What plotholes in fictional works bug you the most? [Pajiba]
Kit Harington got a buzzcut, and looks… okay. [JustJared]
Tenet’s release got pushed back by two weeks. [LaineyGossip]
A deep dive into one of Scarlett O’Hara’s dresses and what it means. [Tom & Lorenzo]
They’ve run out of new Jeopardy episodes! [Dlisted]
Happy (belated) birthday to Chris Evans. [GFY]
Rita Moreno got to kiss a lot of leading men! Good for her. [Seriously OMG]
An explainer for the controversy rocking the National Book Critics Circle. [Jezebel]

14 Responses to ““Pastor Louis Giglio wants to rebrand ‘white privilege’ to ‘white blessing’” links”

  1. Tok says:
    June 16, 2020 at 12:37 pm

    “but we are missing the blessing of slavery…” – did he really say that?! Wow.

  2. FloridaWoman says:
    June 16, 2020 at 12:40 pm

    Saint Rita Moreno had a threesome with Brando and Paul Newman.

  3. Canadiangirl says:
    June 16, 2020 at 12:44 pm

    Gliglio – 😂😂🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾

  4. Doodle says:
    June 16, 2020 at 12:49 pm

    What a word salad.

  5. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    June 16, 2020 at 12:54 pm

    What the frak was that? I shouldn’t hear shit like this because of my blood pressure.

  6. Megan2 says:
    June 16, 2020 at 12:55 pm

    I thought about going to the article, but I think the headline here is more than enough info.

    No thank you. Left swipe. Not into this. F*ck all their shoes forever.

    How can anyone be that bereft of humanity and not be aware of it? How? I imagine them walking around feeling like empty holes, never feeling anything because they are clearly incapable of it… like slugs wearing human suits and making human sounds but with no understanding of humanity at all. Someone pour salt on them and let’s see if they shrivel up.

    Effers. I can’t.

  7. adastraperaspera says:
    June 16, 2020 at 12:55 pm

    Rita Moreno is a force! She’s really one of the most beautiful women ever–inside and out.

  8. Seraphina says:
    June 16, 2020 at 1:01 pm

    It’s like the world has gone crazy and all the idiots have decided not to censor themselves. But I’d rather know the devil I’m dealing with than not. Thank you for showing yourself.

  9. Storminateacup says:
    June 16, 2020 at 1:11 pm

    Pure f£&kry and a whole boat load of nonsense.

  10. Ariel says:
    June 16, 2020 at 1:14 pm

    I’ve never met a racist atheist. I am sure one exists, but most racists are all about god, and how god likes them more than other people.
    Pretty sure it is the basis of the racist’s religious belief system.
    Show me how special and wonderful i am.

    • lucy says:
      June 16, 2020 at 1:27 pm

      I lost a group of friends because one couple were racist atheists. The rest of them were really close friends to the couple and I no longer regret this, but at the time I couldn’t believe that I was such good friends with them and I lost friendships because of the ignorance of a couple. We never discussed anything like this so never knew.

  11. JaneEyreApparent says:
    June 16, 2020 at 1:21 pm

    I’m assuming the pastor has a bible. You know, that book that has not a single white person in it…

