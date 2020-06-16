“Pastor Louis Giglio wants to rebrand ‘white privilege’ to ‘white blessing’” links

Embed from Getty Images

Homophobic pastor Louie Giglio wants to rebrand “white privilege” into “white blessing” and I seriously cannot. [Towleroad]

What plotholes in fictional works bug you the most? [Pajiba]

Kit Harington got a buzzcut, and looks… okay. [JustJared]

Tenet’s release got pushed back by two weeks. [LaineyGossip]

A deep dive into one of Scarlett O’Hara’s dresses and what it means. [Tom & Lorenzo]

They’ve run out of new Jeopardy episodes! [Dlisted]

Happy (belated) birthday to Chris Evans. [GFY]

Rita Moreno got to kiss a lot of leading men! Good for her. [Seriously OMG]

An explainer for the controversy rocking the National Book Critics Circle. [Jezebel]