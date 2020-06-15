DM: Duchess Meghan ‘absolutely mortified’ with Jessica Mulroney’s racist mess

Embed from Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex’s close friend did something terrible. Jessica Mulroney has always been pretty loyal to Meghan, ever since they became friends when Meghan lived in Toronto to film Suits. And personally, I don’t think Jessica’s current racist sh-tshow has anything to do with Meghan, in that Meghan is not responsible for Jessica’s actions, nor do I expect Meghan to “issue statements” about Jessica or their friendship. I’m not here to police Meghan’s friendships or how Meghan deals with Jessica’s racist drama. It’s my hope that Sasha Exeter and Jessica Mulroney BOTH leave Meghan’s name out of their mouths, even though both of them have already made allusions to Meg. Jessica used Meghan as a shield, trying the “but I have a black friend” defense to excuse her own inexcusable behavior. But, as I said, what Meghan does or does not do is her business and not ours. I know for damn sure Meghan isn’t speaking to the Daily Mail, or authorizing a ”friend” to do so. But still, here you go:

Meghan Markle is ‘absolutely mortified’ with best friend Jessica Mulroney’s ‘tone-deaf’ threats to sue a black influencer and can ‘no longer be associated with her’, close friends of the Duchess of Sussex tell DailyMail.com exclusively. ‘Meghan is absolutely mortified that she’s been dragged into this complete mess. She said Jessica is in no way a racist, but the way she handled the situation (with the fashion influencer) was tone-deaf and heartbreaking,’ a close friend of Meghan’s said. ‘Meghan said friends reflect friends and because of what’s at stake she can no longer be associated with Jessica, at least not in public. She has to do what she has to do in order to preserve her dignity and her own reputation.’ The scandal brings intense embarrassment to Meghan who devoted her brief time as a royal to promoting social good and is a life-long racial equality activist. The source added that they ‘wouldn’t be surprised’ if this marked the ‘beginning of the end of their friendship’. They also said that Meghan cannot publicly defend Mulroney in this case or help salvage her career. ‘It’s not like Meghan can just call up ABC and defend Jessica,’ the source said. ‘There was a reason Meghan waited to so long to make a statement. She wanted to get it right. She said she urged Jessica to do the same thing from the get-go.’

[From The Daily Mail]

Yeah. Again, Meghan and her friends aren’t talking to the Daily Mail. Call me when People Magazine’s “sources” have some info about how Meghan is feeling about this, maybe I’ll believe that. I doubt Meghan will make any public moves in support of Jessica, but my guess is that Meghan is still talking to Jessica privately and trying to help Jessica understand the depth of her wrongness and how to make changes. Whether or not Jessica is really listening… well…

