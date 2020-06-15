The Duke & Duchess of Sussex probably won’t launch Archewell this year?

I have believed for some time that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would do a major rollout this year, where they would open a new Instagram account, launch their new charity and announce their new projects with a likely production company. Once we learned about the somewhat-authorized book, Finding Freedom, I thought that all of those moves would be timed specifically around the release of the book. It would make sense and it would be a massive PR push. Since Finding Freedom is coming out in August, that’s when I figured all of this would be launched. Guess what? Probably not! According to the Telegraph (the original source, although I’m using the Mail’s coverage), Meghan and Harry are postponing all of their launches until next year:
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have postponed the public launch of their Archewell charitable foundation – and will focus their efforts towards the coronavirus crisis and Black Lives Matter movement, according to reports.
The Duke, 35, and Duchess, 38, stepped down as senior royals in January before moving to LA, where they are currently residing at Tyler Perry’s $18million Beverly Hills mansion in LA. However, it is believed the couple were planning to launch their non-profit organisation from Los Angeles in spring – after formally registering the name in the US.
According to The Telegraph, sources said it is now unlikely Archewell will be launched this year, with the public unveiling ‘not on the cards’ until 2021. It is believed the couple were responding to current affairs, redirecting their efforts to the Black Lives Matter cause and the wider repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic.
‘What’s absolutely clear is that they want to get it right and there’s no point in rushing,’ the source explained. ‘They are settling into a new life, a new era. This is about getting it right and making sure they are able to make the difference they want to make. This is about getting it right and making sure they are able to make the difference they want to make.’
Yeah, I get that they don’t want to step on the global newscycle about Black Lives Matter and all of that. But… they could have. I would genuinely like to see and hear from Meghan and Harry on the issues of the day, and to see them work on vital issues connected to the pandemic and BLM, like food insecurity, poverty, childhood trauma and more. And what’s driving me crazy is that Meghan and Harry don’t have an official Instagram at the moment – it must be driving Meghan crazy that she can’t post information about resources for BLM or Feeding America or whatever.
Meanwhile, Phil Dampier said words about Harry and Meghan as he promoted his book – get this – called Prince Philip: Wise Words and Golden Gaffes. Yes, let’s praise the racist old turd who is known for saying grossly offensive sh-t, while at the same time mocking the only member of the royal family who said something about whether black lives matter. Dampier said: “I think the lockdown has been good image-wise for all of the royals except for Harry and Meghan. They are the big losers in this because they now look somewhat isolated and somewhat irrelevant in this country. They still might have a massive role to play internationally or in America but I think people just shrug their shoulders in the UK.” Ah, yes, people just shrug whenever Harry and Meghan are mentioned, that must be why all of these colonizers can’t keep H&M’s names out of their mouths.
I think they’ll continue to do behind the scenes work (Meghan actually checked in on the Hubb ladies yesterday or so). I think their priority is making sure their patronages and causes are doing okay.
I just want to see more baby pics of Archie. 😍
That’s creepy. None of these people owe you pictures of their children.
@Helen, It’s creepy because you make it that way. He is a cute baby and puts a smile on peoples faces. And yes, they do not owe a picture of their child to the public and unfortunately the Innocent children are belittled to try and get to the parents. Lastly Helen I ask you, are you this nasty and vile minded in person as you are when hiding behind an alias and a computer?
I don’t think @Seraphina meant it maliciously. I think it was more “I want to see more pics because he’s so cute” and not “I DEMAND to see pics of Archie NOW!”
Its creepy.
Archie is a private citizen.
Why not focus on the future, future, future king of England George? Or Charlotte and the other one
I had thought the Cambridges wanted privacy things seem to have changed. Archie is still grandson of the Prince of Wales.
Phil Dampier and the rest of those reporters want Harry and Meghan to be the losers and irrelevant but from where I’m sitting, the reporters are losers and irrelevant. They’re bitter and angry that they’re stuck with boring royals who don’t give them clicks or make their jobs worthwhile. These people have no idea what Harry and Meghan are doing and they’re just throwing stuff to see what sticks. Once they launch their foundation and start appearing, these same people will be clamoring for information and access. If anything, the Royal family and press are losing because especially in today’s world, Meghan is very important. They all know that and that’s why the coverage, besides the lawsuits and the Dan Wooton mess and BLM, they realized they killed the golden goose.
Plus they call the Sussexes irrelevant but if they had to choose between putting the Cambridges or the Sussexes on their front covers, I know who they would pick.
Geee what makes them think it will be a public launch? And the name is even going to be archwell? The British press tries to use their articles to dictate what this couple should do and not do. They live in another continent now. The British press needs to let it go
I think it’s smart to take their time on this. At least we know this isn’t something that was cobbled together in a week or something. It’s better to get all of your ducks in a row so the launch will go smoothly. Invictus will also take place next year, so if it’s true that they are postponing Archewell until 2021, that could be a well timed PR win. What better way to kick off a large foundation than with a big event like Invictus? It’s funny how they act like the UK is the end all be all in terms of exposure. He’s literally saying that H&M being popular internationally and the US doesn’t mean anything. That’s a large portion of the world media. Nobody cares if they aren’t the focus in the UK.
Agreed.
They should focus on regrouping their core charities for the rest of this year – esp as Invictus has been postponed.
They can work with their patronages like Smartworks, & Luminary, to re-energise focus on BAME communities, esp after everything that’s gone down this year!😟😟
And then take it to another level next year.
Yes, British media, they are so irrelevant you cant keep talking about them and what they are or are not doing. *eyeroll*
Royal reporters want them to be irrelevant in the uk so they can feel better no longer having access to them. They’re relevant on a global stage and it’s eating at them. Self inflicted wound. As for Archewell, COVID truly threw everything out of wack, so I understand if they decide to wait until next year. Everyone is going back to normal like nothing happened and I think we’re gonna have some consequences for that. I’d wait it out if I were them.
Maybe they can just continue with the Jolie route for a while longer? No social media but good projects and their presetation through quality magazines and writers. I’m sure people miss seeing them but it’s actually not a bad idea to just continue working while not giving the Fail&co anything to feed on. Maybe there’s some royal deal that is making them postpone going public with some things.
Watch Archewell be launched today.
The British media are clueless.
Phil Dampier is out of touch with reality.
What a self-drag. “They might garner interest worldwide, but we don’t care about them in our tiny little island country so nyah!”
Honestly, who cares about their popularity in the UK? The British media has gone out of its way to make Meghan the country’s biggest villain, so of course they’re “irrelevant” (lol, pls) and isolated. I imagine that was the whole point in them leaving.
Re Archewell – I agree there’s no rush. Them laying low has been good, but I’d like to see Meghan make a return to social media. I miss seeing her.
I stopped caring what rich people do with the evictions crisis going on
Uk press keep calling them irrelevant but have more articles on them than the relevant ones including making up stories like Harry being mentored by Liza Minnelli. And if so irrelevant why did some royal experts try to claim Meghan’s BLM talk as the royal family speaking out on it.
It’s also pretty gross that they talk about the pandemic in terms of PR for the royals. But guess seeing the Queen on her horse etc keeps the press happy who persuade the plebs & that’s what counts for working royals not tangible actions like at least Sophie has been doing with her volunteering.
Personally I feel, staying out of the limelight is really helping them. The royal family just can’t help acting like idiots and the more H&M stay silent the more stupidities of their relatives and in-laws are shown (glaringly) to the world.
I feel those lawsuits are circling like sharks – so letting that play out without their presence is I think a good thing as it doesn’t provide anything the media can quote or twist.