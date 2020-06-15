Jessica Mulroney fired from GMA & Cityline, and sponsors are dropping her too

Not to be too much of a bitchy Cassandra, but when did Jessica Mulroney begin beeping on your Warning: Things Are Not Alright radar? I think for me it was when Jessica and the Duchess of Sussex both allowed people to think that Jessica was styling Meghan from afar, and Jessica parlayed that (questionable) connection into even more “stylist/fashion industry” work, media attention and a reality show. One argument is that Meghan was helping out a loyal friend, but another argument is that Jessica was crazy-opportunistic with her “royal connection.” Anyway, Jessica has been exposed – as we discussed on Friday, Jessica came out of nowhere and attacked Sasha Exeter, a black Canadian lifestyle-influencer, because Exeter posted some Black Lives Matter calls-to-action. Exeter did not call out Jessica in those BLM posts, but Jessica still threw a tantrum and tried to ruin Exeter’s career and livelihood and threatened to sue Exeter and more – go here for the recap.
So, what’s new? Well, as we already discussed, Jessica’s CTV reality show was pulled from the air – the I Do Redo bridal show will no longer air on CTV or anywhere else. Now TV shows and companies are ending their relationships with Jessica:
Although Mulroney has apologized via social media posts, the Canadian Television Network said in a statement Thursday that they were removing I Do, Redo from its platforms. Good Morning America and Cityline have confirmed that Mulroney will no longer appear as a guest expert on their shows, and brands Hudson Bay and Kleinfeld Bridal have ended their relationships with the stylist as a result of her conduct.
Good Morning America’s tweet about this was interesting:
As Jessica Mulroney said last night, she is stepping away from her professional engagements and that includes Good Morning America. She will no longer appear on our show.
— Good Morning America (@GMA) June 12, 2020
GMA makes it sound like they allowed Jessica to jump before she got pushed out. Which is part of white privilege too – Jessica Mulroney clearly f–ked up BADLY and as such, she deserves to be sh-tcanned from all of her jobs. But she’s still allowed the dignity of “stepping away” rather than being fired outright. I keep thinking about how differently this would have gone if Sasha Exeter didn’t have all of the receipts on Jessica’s threats and behavior. I imagine if Sasha didn’t have all of it on lock, there would have been a very real “poor Jessica, she doesn’t deserve this” movement.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I’m sure I’m not the first to ask, but how is she a stylist? Her personal style is awful. Has anyone seen her show? Was it at least funny?
She’s the heiress to the Browns Shoes fortune. She was a socialite, then married Ben Mulroney who’s dad was PM of Canada. With those credentials, you can be a “stylist” no matter how much you lack talent because of who you know. Nepotism at its finest.
Im so happy she was caught being a garbage person. Good riddance.
I thought the worked at a Kleinfled in Toronto also, styling brides? There’s a video of her and Meghan in the store, part of a segment for Suits when Meghan’s character on the show was to be married.
That’s exactly what I came away with after looking at the pics just on CB. OMG! I am not a qualified critic when it comes to personal style, but hers is definitely OFF!
As Miss Margo said, she was exposed. Sadly, with her white privilege, she doesn’t need to work. At least she won’t be shoving her opinions about style (and/or race, passively-aggressively) off on the public!
She’s a stylist? That people pay money to? Wow, alright
Okay I followed her on IG lol and her personal style is pretty bad (like she just wears high end clothes and doesn’t think about how they look) but outfits she picked for people or outfits she put together on IG were actually better. Not necessarily anything special, but not totally hideous like these. It’s almost like these are costumes.
How is she paid/encouraged to style ANYONE??
On a more serious note, your comments about white privilege are spot on, she clearly got away with a lot for a long time and she’s still benefitting now. It’s horrific.
“When people show you who they are….”.
Apparently, Jess was feeling her cheerios and starting believing she was untouchable. No backpedaling from this one.
Only thing is, it will reflect on Megahan. If she drops her, you KNOW the haters will be: “Oh, she drops EVERYONE who is of no use to her anymore“. And if she stands by her friend….well, I can just imagine the racist comments aimed at Meg for that!
(And it bears asking, this woman dresses HORRIBLY! HOW did she get ANY work styling/in fashion? Was it her parents shoe company money that bought her in, and her husband’s family name/connections to keep her there??)
Your last question answers itself! Well done.
Everyone dropped her very quickly, so they must have been delighted to be rid of her. I suspect she was difficult to work with.
Not that this is the point, but anyone who wears that last getup – a sweater over a button down shirt (and nothing else!!) with thigh-high clunky heeled boots and some sort of string/ribbon whatever around their neck should have all stylist privileges revoked anyway. WTF?!
Seriously though, oh well!! You reap what you sow, Jessica! Byyyyyeeeee. Hopefully with Meghan no longer living in Canada, she can back away from that friendship a little. People change, lives change and it fine for friendships to come and go as well IMO, especially when something like this happens!
Things are going to be tense at work for Ben. He’s usually pretty active on Twitter but appears to be taking a break.
In the past whenever anyone in the fam was criticized – usually dad or Jess- he would immediately jump on & defend & deflect. He even found a way to defend Brian’s bags of cash from Karl hHeinz Schreiber ffs!
She’ll be fine. She’s still rich, white and connected so in a few months time, she’ll probably be allowed to do some behind the scenes stuff like sitting on the board of her family’s shoe company or something.
It sucks but that’s how it is unfortunately. Like I said she’ll be fine. Women like her are almost always fine.
Yup, I said something similar the other day. She’s going to be fine. That says a lot about our society in terms of privilege, nepotism, racism, classism, etc but its true.
Good. There must be consequences for this shit, even when it doesn’t rise to level of legal action. Hit Karen where it hurts – social standing and her bank account.
I’m playing a tiny violin.
And her dress sense absolutely sucks.
“Jessica Mulroney clearly f–ked up BADLY and as such, she deserves to be sh-tcanned from all of her jobs.”
I really disagree and would add she stepped down from her charity.
What Jessica did was wrong and bizarre but she doesn’t deserve to lose everything.
Why are people holding her to higher standard than Kanye?
She’s not losing “everything” – she’s wealthy and she’ll be just fine. Brands don’t want to be associated with her obvious displays of racism and white privilege, solely based on *her* behaviour. What is happening to her is EXACTLY what she threatened Sasha Exeter with. It’s what she deserves.
Again the post is about losing all her jobs.
How it’s justified. I happen to disagree.
@Ali she hasn’t lost all her jobs. She lost her brand ambassador jobs and her tv gigs. Brands have every right to cut ties with someone who they feel is no longer a good representation of their product. However, she still has several business ventures that are less public. I don’t really follow her, but I believe I read that she owns a wedding planning company. She has private clients whom she styles. A commenter on another thread mentioned that she owns the licensing rights to some clothing brands as well. Not to mention her parent’s assets and her husband’s. She’s an incredibly privileged woman who will be fine.
They would have fired her anyways.
Jessica will be fine. She’s still rich, connected and has her family’s shoe company. What she will lose is her reputation (although some will say that it wasn’t particularly great to begin with) and some cheques but other than that she’ll still be living life as an upper class rich woman.
So no, she hasn’t lost everything.
You said “everything” but failed to explain WHY you disagree.
When people do awful things, there should be consequences – I’m sorry that this concept is outside many powerful white people’s experiences and understanding.
@Ali, she threatened Sasha’s livelihood and told her she’d contacted one of the brands she was involved with. They’re straight up threats (that caused Sasha a lot of fear and anxiety), that would warrant dismissal from most workplaces. Plus she apparently harrassed her with constant messages, and I would have thought a sackable offence (in laws in my country anyway, not sure about Canada).
I’m unsure what it was that Kanye did and if threatened people or worse – perhaps you can clarify?
Well, that was certainly well deserved.
I think GMA used this language because I don’t think they are actually firing her. She hasn’t been on in a while because of the pandemic, and I don’t think this story is a big deal in the US, the only people I’ve seen talking about it are royal followers who know who Jessica is solely because of her connection to Meghan.
They’re definitely letting her avoid being fired by “stepping back” but I honestly wonder if that’s because GMA doesn’t really care that much. They aren’t really losing anything.
Cassandra?! I can’t with you Kaiser.
READ. Love it. Thank you.
WORD.
I don’t get it! Help?
She, her family, and Ben and his family, still hold an incredible amount of power – particularly in Canada. I think it’s probably the reason why lainey keeps putting off this long piece she claims she is writing about this. She could do it still, but I feel there is pressure on Canadians in media to tow the line.
Probably
She has some tacky-ass style.
She has terrible style and her plastic surgery is out of control. I do not get why she was being paid to advise anyone, but to each her own.
She totally has a Pippa Middleton vibe going on.
Ha ha – Nelson Muntz.
I know this is a weird thing to say about someone I know next to nothing about, but I always felt she gave off bad vibes. She seemed so different to Meghan to me, like someone who cared a LOT about status and was valid and materialistic, which isn’t a vibe that I tend to get from Meg. Meghan seems to be into a more natural approach to beauty, and I don’t know if it’s makeup or fillers or if that’s literally just her face, but Jessica looks super artificial to me. I also just never really understood who she was or what she did for a living. She seemed to a little too happy to trade on her relationship with Meghan in a way that grossed me out.
It does make me sad that Meghan is likely disappointed in someone she considered a true friend. I won’t if she is now connecting the dots and feeling like a prop to this white woman and her ambitions.
As I’ve said, Jessica is rich and connected so Meghan probably thought she would be a good friend to have while she was still new to Canada. Someone to show her the ropes and help her make some new friends.
A lot of these royals friends seem to trade on their royal connections unfortunately. Kate’s own parents do it too. It’s just that Meghan’s had her life/friends under closer examination than others so people tend to point it out more.
Oh the Middletons alphabet made full blown careers and business out of trading on their royal connections, and I’ve never liked that either.
Aside from Meghan’s gross family, it felt like Jessica was the only one in Meghan’s “circle” that was leveraging her connection to Meghan to get ahead. It felt like she cheapened Meghan’s “brand” by doing that.
I think everyone vaguely familiar with Canada heard warning bells as soon as they realised she married one of those Mulroney’s. It’s like marrying a cross between a Kushner and a Trump.
I’m so glad I don’t have to see another ad about her show! I liked the premise of people getting a second chance dream wedding but seeing her overly orange plastic face all the time was jarring.