Jessica Mulroney fired from GMA & Cityline, and sponsors are dropping her too

Not to be too much of a bitchy Cassandra, but when did Jessica Mulroney begin beeping on your Warning: Things Are Not Alright radar? I think for me it was when Jessica and the Duchess of Sussex both allowed people to think that Jessica was styling Meghan from afar, and Jessica parlayed that (questionable) connection into even more “stylist/fashion industry” work, media attention and a reality show. One argument is that Meghan was helping out a loyal friend, but another argument is that Jessica was crazy-opportunistic with her “royal connection.” Anyway, Jessica has been exposed – as we discussed on Friday, Jessica came out of nowhere and attacked Sasha Exeter, a black Canadian lifestyle-influencer, because Exeter posted some Black Lives Matter calls-to-action. Exeter did not call out Jessica in those BLM posts, but Jessica still threw a tantrum and tried to ruin Exeter’s career and livelihood and threatened to sue Exeter and more – go here for the recap.

So, what’s new? Well, as we already discussed, Jessica’s CTV reality show was pulled from the air – the I Do Redo bridal show will no longer air on CTV or anywhere else. Now TV shows and companies are ending their relationships with Jessica:

Although Mulroney has apologized via social media posts, the Canadian Television Network said in a statement Thursday that they were removing I Do, Redo from its platforms. Good Morning America and Cityline have confirmed that Mulroney will no longer appear as a guest expert on their shows, and brands Hudson Bay and Kleinfeld Bridal have ended their relationships with the stylist as a result of her conduct.

[From Buzzfeed]

Good Morning America’s tweet about this was interesting:

As Jessica Mulroney said last night, she is stepping away from her professional engagements and that includes Good Morning America. She will no longer appear on our show. — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 12, 2020

GMA makes it sound like they allowed Jessica to jump before she got pushed out. Which is part of white privilege too – Jessica Mulroney clearly f–ked up BADLY and as such, she deserves to be sh-tcanned from all of her jobs. But she’s still allowed the dignity of “stepping away” rather than being fired outright. I keep thinking about how differently this would have gone if Sasha Exeter didn’t have all of the receipts on Jessica’s threats and behavior. I imagine if Sasha didn’t have all of it on lock, there would have been a very real “poor Jessica, she doesn’t deserve this” movement.