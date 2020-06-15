“Barbra Streisand sent Disney stock to George Floyd’s daughter” links

Barbra Streisand gifted George Floyd’s daughter Gianna some Disney stock. [Wonderwall]
The scenes from the Black Trans Lives Matter protest were amazing. [Towleroad]
Sia apologized for mistaking Nicki Minaj for Cardi B. [Dlisted]
Lady Gaga & her boyfriend are still wearing masks. [Just Jared]
Rest in peace, Sushant Singh Rajput. [LaineyGossip]
Not only did Sarah Jessica Parker date Robert Downey Jr., she also dated John Kennedy Jr. She had major “game” back in the day. [Go Fug Yourself]
Stephen Amell’s neighbor sh-t on his roof?!?! [OMG Blog]
Review of Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods. [Pajiba]
Dr. Angela Davis remains an absolute legend. [Jezebel]
David & Janelle Eason remain the most vile, problematic people. [Starcasm]
Thoughtful gift. Kind of Ms. Streisand.
Now this is how you so it. I was a little peeved with the college funds. She won’t have immediate access. And it plays into black respectablity and classism. Assets is a more thoughtful approach. I wonder about Rashard’s daughter; her father died on her birthday. Found out the news if his death in her Birthday dress
Is little Gianna Floyd’s middle name really Pink? If so, that’s very cute and funny.