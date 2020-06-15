“Barbra Streisand sent Disney stock to George Floyd’s daughter” links
  • June 15, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Barbra Streisand gifted George Floyd’s daughter Gianna some Disney stock. [Wonderwall]
The scenes from the Black Trans Lives Matter protest were amazing. [Towleroad]
Sia apologized for mistaking Nicki Minaj for Cardi B. [Dlisted]
Lady Gaga & her boyfriend are still wearing masks. [Just Jared]
Rest in peace, Sushant Singh Rajput. [LaineyGossip]
Not only did Sarah Jessica Parker date Robert Downey Jr., she also dated John Kennedy Jr. She had major “game” back in the day. [Go Fug Yourself]
Stephen Amell’s neighbor sh-t on his roof?!?! [OMG Blog]
Review of Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods. [Pajiba]
Dr. Angela Davis remains an absolute legend. [Jezebel]
David & Janelle Eason remain the most vile, problematic people. [Starcasm]

CHANEL Dinner Celebrating Our Majestic Oceans, A Benefit For NRDC

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

3 Responses to ““Barbra Streisand sent Disney stock to George Floyd’s daughter” links”

  1. Lady D says:
    June 15, 2020 at 12:38 pm

    Thoughtful gift. Kind of Ms. Streisand.

    Reply
  2. SunshineG says:
    June 15, 2020 at 12:49 pm

    Now this is how you so it. I was a little peeved with the college funds. She won’t have immediate access. And it plays into black respectablity and classism. Assets is a more thoughtful approach. I wonder about Rashard’s daughter; her father died on her birthday. Found out the news if his death in her Birthday dress

    Reply
  3. ChillyWilly says:
    June 15, 2020 at 1:48 pm

    Is little Gianna Floyd’s middle name really Pink? If so, that’s very cute and funny.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment