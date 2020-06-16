The Queen has been ‘monitoring’ the Duke & Duchess of Cambridge all this time

The Duchess of Cambridge’s Tatler debacle lasted for about two weeks. And those weeks were FUN! Those kinds of stupid picayune scandals are the absolute best. Kate and William “threatened legal action” because their hoity-toity Norfolk friends talked sh-t about them to Tatler, basically. And then W&K blamed Meghan! It was such a stupid-funny story. In the middle of that debacle, I sort of wondered if we would hear much of anything from Buckingham Palace, by way of “an unnamed palace courtier” taking the Cambridges’ side, or saying that the Queen was “shocked and appalled” by what was happening. Whenever the Duchess of Sussex breathed, worked, existed, smiled or walked, there was always some palace courtier going on the record to say that the Queen was disappointed/shocked/appalled by Meghan. Curiously, there was none of that with Kate’s Tatler debacle. So was the Queen even paying attention to it? Well… maybe?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are being ‘watched closely’ by senior royals including the Queen and Prince Philip, royal author Tom Quinn has claimed. Speaking in Channel 5′s William & Kate: Too Good to Be True?, the expert said the Queen, 94, and Prince Philip, who just celebrated his 99th birthday, were monitoring second-in-line to the throne Prince William, 37, and Queen-in-waiting Kate Middleton, 38. Explaining that The Firm was anxious the Cambridges wouldn’t ‘repeat mistakes made by other young royals’, Tom said they ‘didn’t want that to happen again’. Speaking on the programme, Tom said: ‘The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, will be watching very carefully, especially given that younger royals in the past have got things very badly wrong and they don’t want that to happen again’. Kensington Palace have not commented on the documentary when approached by Femail.

[From The Daily Mail]

I’ve always thought that there are two options. One, the Queen is watching W&K and she’s cosigned nearly everything they’ve done for the past decade and she’s totally fine with their shenanigans. Two, the Queen, like Prince Charles, has taken a more hands-off approach to W&K and has, at times, given them enough rope (a horrible expression, but you get the idea). I go back and forth on what I think is actually happening and what the Queen actually thinks about her work-shy grandson and his lazy wife. I think the Queen appreciates that they don’t do enough to even pull focus from her. But I also think she probably does wish they would work more. And who knows WHAT she thought about the Tatler debacle. Maybe she wasn’t even briefed on it.