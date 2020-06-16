Donald Trump: ‘If we stop testing right now, we’d have very few cases, if any’

Donald Trump has barely mentioned the coronavirus pandemic in the past month. He seems to want to pretend that it’s over. His MAGA followers want to pretend that it’s over. It’s not over. During a briefing yesterday evening, Trump actually tried to brag about how many cases we know about because of the increased testing, and it came out like this:

President Trump on Monday downplayed concerns of a rising number of coronavirus cases in states across the country, indicating that the increase was due to more testing. “If we stop testing right now, we’d have very few cases, if any,” Trump said during a White House event highlighting administration actions to help senior citizens. Trump has frequently made inconsistent comments on testing. At times he has sought to downplay the severity of the coronavirus pandemic by saying the U.S. has tested more people than any other country, and as a result, the number of confirmed cases is higher. Other times, Trump has complained that the positivity rates and case counts are too high, because the country has been testing so many people. Trump’s dual views on testing were on full display in a message tweeted Monday morning. “Our testing is so much bigger and more advanced than any other country (we have done a great job on this!) that it shows more cases. Without testing, or weak testing, we would be showing almost no cases. Testing is a double edged sword – Makes us look bad, but good to have!!!” Trump tweeted.

[From The Hill]

Think about what he’s saying. You could go next-level and say that technically he’s right, if we stopped testing right now, there would be no CONFIRMED cases, because there would be no confirmation. But really what he’s saying is even stupider: he honestly believes that we shouldn’t be testing as much as we are, and that he thinks (somehow) testing is connected to the horrific infection and death rate numbers in America.

Speaking of, Oklahoma really doesn’t want Trump to throw a Nazi rally in Tulsa on the 20th. Editorials are being written, local leaders are begging Trump to reconsider, and there will be little to no social distancing at the event. Masks are optional too, apparently. And all of the Nazi attendees will have to sign waivers promising not to sue when they (inevitably) test positive for the virus. Also, it looks like the Trump campaign is looking for minority actors for the rally?

The Far Left Fake News Media, which had no Covid problem with the Rioters & Looters destroying Democrat run cities, is trying to Covid Shame us on our big Rallies. Won’t work! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2020

Takes a very #WeakPresident to put out an ad on Craigslist for “minority actors” to attend the COVID-infested Trump rally in Tulsa. #WeakPresident pic.twitter.com/1CIpv0A4op — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) June 15, 2020

Tulsa World editorial: "This is the wrong time and Tulsa is the wrong place for the Trump rally" "We don’t know why he chose Tulsa, but we can’t see any way that his visit will be good for the city."https://t.co/vv4SKMPHoG — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) June 15, 2020