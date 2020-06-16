Donald Trump: ‘If we stop testing right now, we’d have very few cases, if any’

Donald Trump has barely mentioned the coronavirus pandemic in the past month. He seems to want to pretend that it’s over. His MAGA followers want to pretend that it’s over. It’s not over. During a briefing yesterday evening, Trump actually tried to brag about how many cases we know about because of the increased testing, and it came out like this:
President Trump on Monday downplayed concerns of a rising number of coronavirus cases in states across the country, indicating that the increase was due to more testing.
“If we stop testing right now, we’d have very few cases, if any,” Trump said during a White House event highlighting administration actions to help senior citizens.
Trump has frequently made inconsistent comments on testing. At times he has sought to downplay the severity of the coronavirus pandemic by saying the U.S. has tested more people than any other country, and as a result, the number of confirmed cases is higher. Other times, Trump has complained that the positivity rates and case counts are too high, because the country has been testing so many people. Trump’s dual views on testing were on full display in a message tweeted Monday morning.
“Our testing is so much bigger and more advanced than any other country (we have done a great job on this!) that it shows more cases. Without testing, or weak testing, we would be showing almost no cases. Testing is a double edged sword – Makes us look bad, but good to have!!!” Trump tweeted.
Think about what he’s saying. You could go next-level and say that technically he’s right, if we stopped testing right now, there would be no CONFIRMED cases, because there would be no confirmation. But really what he’s saying is even stupider: he honestly believes that we shouldn’t be testing as much as we are, and that he thinks (somehow) testing is connected to the horrific infection and death rate numbers in America.
Speaking of, Oklahoma really doesn’t want Trump to throw a Nazi rally in Tulsa on the 20th. Editorials are being written, local leaders are begging Trump to reconsider, and there will be little to no social distancing at the event. Masks are optional too, apparently. And all of the Nazi attendees will have to sign waivers promising not to sue when they (inevitably) test positive for the virus. Also, it looks like the Trump campaign is looking for minority actors for the rally?
The Far Left Fake News Media, which had no Covid problem with the Rioters & Looters destroying Democrat run cities, is trying to Covid Shame us on our big Rallies. Won’t work!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2020
Takes a very #WeakPresident to put out an ad on Craigslist for “minority actors” to attend the COVID-infested Trump rally in Tulsa. #WeakPresident pic.twitter.com/1CIpv0A4op
— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) June 15, 2020
Tulsa World editorial:
"This is the wrong time and Tulsa is the wrong place for the Trump rally"
"We don’t know why he chose Tulsa, but we can’t see any way that his visit will be good for the city."https://t.co/vv4SKMPHoG
— Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) June 15, 2020
There are times, I truly believe he is taunting the American public.
Agreed. But to be fair, he also backs down sometimes because he’s coward. People behind the scenes like Stephen Miller are pulling the strings.
If we stopped mammograms, there would be no more cases of breast cancer!
It’s exactly like the people who think that ADHD is a big conspiracy. “We didn’t used to have these rates!” and it’s like “umm yeah, because you never tested”. Or the “conspiracy” around people being gay “we didn’t have all these gay people before!” and it’s like “yeah, because you’d kill them or throw them in jail for being gay…”
It’s insane.
If we stopped blood tests, nobody would have leukemia!
If we stopped using radar, speeding would no longer exist. I really underestimated how ignorant he is, my bad
Do people even HAVE blood if we stop testing?
Randy Rainbow: And if I throw out the scale in my bathroom I can keep eating pasta. Lol.
This man is something else. Sometimes we get so wrapped up in the terrible stuff happening in the world and then along comes Trump and you end up with this feeling, like it could be worse. It’s a miracle that it’s not with him in charge of the United States.
If I mainlined Cheetos and cheeseburgers there’d be no calories.
Community service credit- in lieu of payment. Cheap racist garbage.
Does that mean the racist state of Oklahoma is sponsoring the nazi rally?
How else could state imposed punishment be effected?
This seems illegal.
I’d like to think the community service line is directed at all his co-conspirators who have sentences to work off, but it’s actually probably because he thinks all minorities are criminals.
Federal inmates do community service too.
Out of all the sh*t in that crap sandwich, that’s the one that got to me most. Not only will he pay minorities to come to his racist rally to show it’s not racist, but he’s willing to misuse his power to have it credited toward community service? Because black people are criminals??
Politifact says it’s fake. Not that I don’t think they aren’t doing this. I think they’re being more low key about it.
America is tremendous at testing that’s why we have the most bigly amount of cases.
You know what the US is also best at – COVID deaths, and that has nothing to do with testing.
If he gets covid and has complications and kicks the bucket who gets the nomination? Play bitch games win bitch prizes.
Not sure what the GOP rules are on that. Each party makes its own rules. It might pass onto Pence or they would do some sort of brokered convention where people put names out and the delegates vote on them. It would be wild.
I read a number of tweets yesterday that, if a candidate dies before the election, the RNC/DNC picks a replacement. It’s not thrown open in the convention, which makes a certain kind of sense. Can you imagine the chaos?
A separate issue though is if the President dies in office, of course the VP is sworn in for the remainder of the term, as we’ve seen.
Sure thing Captain Obvious!
Oh STFU you cretin.
Can we discuss how he is assuming minorities would have community service obligations that they need to complete and it’s an option instead of payment?
I was just going to point this out. This is completely offensive.
And on what planet does being an “extra” in a partisan campaign rally qualify for community service?
Just like he always insists that The First Step Act benefits all POC, including those who have never committed any crimes or never had a family member commit a crime.
If we stopped filing death certificates, everyone would live forever.
And would be able to vote in every election!
What a relief!
Completely unsurprising. This is not the first time they have hired extras for this sort of thing. Maybe that explains where all the missing money went – inauguration “crowd” actors.
I presume in 5 years or so Americans will look back with tremendous shame that this imbecile managed to become President. The bright side is he is ruining the future of his terrible children. They will never be respected by anybody who counts
For most of us, it’s not going to take even five minutes.
Jesus Christ. Just imagine being this vocal about being this stupid.
I feel for ya, Tulsa. He’s coming to Mobile next month to endorse the godawful tuberville over the equally godawful sessions. To take place in the exact same location where sessions kicked off trump’s run in 2015. That thump was the bus backing up over the little elf.
Ugh… I’m really nervous he is going to win again… obviously if he does it would have been through cheating. I cannot take another second of this shitty timeline we are all stuck in right now. We need to get out!!!!!!!
I live in Oklahoma and it’s no surprise to me that he’s coming to Tulsa (I don’t live in Tulsa, thank goodness). Our governor is a Trump wannabe. It’s disgusting.
His stupidity knows no bounds.
By fall there will be 200,000 Americans who didn’t survive his presidency. And that morbid reality rests on HIS shoulders for denying the virus’ existence early this year and for doing so again now. The way we are carelessly reopening, and so many citizens are happy to go along with it, so so grossly negligent I don’t even know what to say.
He wants to stop testing so we don’t look bad? I have some news for him…
The decline and fall of … Dumpty. At this point given his mental and physical decline he’s become less and less coherent. I hope we take lessons from this experience in our next election.
That ad for “minority actors” for the Tulsa rally is unbelievable! 10 Bucks for mingling among MAGA crazies. A) You’d be exposed to crazy racist, who might harass you. And B) exposed to Covid.
By the way, have there ever been reports of non-caucasian MAGA Rally participants that were taunted, I wonder.
Can’t wait for Sarah Cooper’s version. She must be drowning in all the available content.