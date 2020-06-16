Prince William wants people to believe he Zooms with Harry regularly

The last time Prince Harry and Prince William were in the same room at the same time, it was Commonwealth Day in March, and Harry looked like he was about to punch somebody. It was widely believed that William and Harry had gotten into another fight regarding the Commonwealth optics and arrangements, and Harry seemed especially upset. When Harry and Meghan finally got to Canada after their “revenge tour” in the UK in March, they seemed super-relaxed and happy. Then they made their way to LA and the few times we’ve seen them, they also seem very relaxed and lowkey. My point is that Harry has walked away, knowing that he gave the Windsors a chance to make good and they failed. So he cut his losses and doesn’t give a f–k anymore. But to hear Katie Nicholl and The Sun’s Becky Pemberton tell it, Harry and William are connecting regularly via Zoom. This is all to paint Harry as some kind of sad sack in LA, missing his “real home” I suppose.
Prince William and Prince Harry may be locked down on other sides of the pond but the royal brothers are said to be keeping in touch via Zoom chat. Once the Cambridge children have gone to bed and he’s had dinner with Kate, Prince William has been phoning Harry at his lunchtime, according to a source.
A source told Fabulous: “William finds Zoom a good, informal way of keeping in touch, and some would say ‘tabs’, on his younger brother. There have been several zoom calls. It’s easy to set up and involves no awkward scheduling. After the children have gone to bed and supper with Kate. It has been only William and Harry. It is around lunchtime in LA. These calls are made from Anmer’s private sitting room. It’s not the room that Kate and William use for their public zoom sessions.”
A friend close to the brothers said: “William is very anxious to keep the calls low key and casual. Just two brothers have a chat. No-one else is involved. It takes the pressure off. There is nothing formal about these zoom sessions. It’s about keeping in touch that’s important. Harry has spoken on Zoom to the Queen as well.”
Maybe I’m completely off-side and I’m reading the situation wrong, but it would SHOCK me if Harry and William have Zoom’d more than two or three times over the past three months. I could see it happening when Charles was diagnosed with coronavirus, and maybe once or twice to check in on Charles and the family’s health in a general way, but other than that… I just don’t see it. I honestly and truly believe that Harry made sure to walk away “clean,” you know? He gave them a chance. They didn’t take it. They leaked sh-t about him, they smeared and abused his wife and then blamed H&M for not sticking around to be their punching bags. All that being said, it honestly feels like William is the one who wants this story out there, that the brothers are constantly in contact, that William is basically doing lowkey negotiations with his errant brother.
I guess that is why he ignored them at the Commonwealth event. They didn’t have much to say since they keep in touch so often.
Nailed it lol
you guys are good; you are so right; this is a Bazinga type comment!!!! love it
COTW!!!
Oh, I see that we have a new episode in the KP/Sun fanfiction LOL
Yeah ‘cause the one starting Liza Minnelli was cancelled real quick 😂
I know right! She didn’t waste time calling them out on that 🤣
Yeah, that Liza rumor blew up in their faces so bad, I almost got 2nd hand embarrassment.😬
So of course they had to regurgitate their go to fiction Re: the bros are talking to each other.🙄
He knows he came out of Sussexit looking like a grade A asshole and is trying to clean up that image. Nothing more. I genuinely don’t think he sees Harry as anything other than a
tool to use at his disposal. Harry looked ready to fight at the CW ceremony so I don’t believe him and William ate talking regularly at all.
After that Commercial Jet PR stunt to put down Harry, I doubt Harry had much to say to William if anything at all.
With you on that one! They may be talking to Charles but not William.
It’s so damn obvious.🙄🙄
This is like the 100th story of William reaching out to Harry.
All pushed to make Wont appear a kind, benevolent & mature brother.
Whew! Willy boy is never ever going to leave his brother alone. Because while Harry can and will flourish away from his abusive brother, William is doomed to crash and burn without Harry around to carry him!!
And yet, dumbf@ck never stopped to think about what he would lose when he was fighting so hard to exile his little brother. Oh well!🤷🏾♀️
All of the emphasis on how “casual” the calls are, how he does them just by himself, without a bunch of courtiers there to back him up, how it’s so easy and doesn’t take a lot of “awkward scheduling,” how he does it in the drawing room, a totally different room than where we does “work zooms,” just really emphasizes how estranged they must be and how rare it is for them to actually speak like brothers. All this insisting that it’s so casual, so normal, so regular shows us that their relationship has been so strained and formal that William has to tell us how “normal” and “brotherly” these zooms are. They are not a good family. They are not a normal family. They are all strained and estranged coworkers who have to literally send out a press release to tell us that they’ve spoken to each other in a “casual” way because they do that so seldom that it has to be explicitly spelled out for us to get it.
I doubt they have Zoomed or spoken on the phone. They’ve seen how untrustworthy WilliLeaks is. For all they know, he’d record the Zoom or the phone call and release parts of it.
Exactly. My sister is a total a-hole just like Wills, and she does to me exactly what he does to Harry. I haven’t spoken to her in months during the lockdown, and am not planning on it. Some people have trouble understanding when people cut off their families, but it happens, and I am sure Harry is healthier and happier because of it.
Good for you. Snazzy. Cutting off toxic people is hard. Plus they can be so manipulative they make you look like the bad guy. Glad you are protecting yourself.
Oh my gosh- same. It was a tough decision to cut off my family but I did it. I’m happy and thriving so I totally believe (hope) Harry and Meghan are doing the same. They aren’t looking back but Wills definitely is.
I hate the narrative that William who is 2 years older than Harry needs to keep tabs on him. That’s not happening. Harry is happily married with a young child whom he seem actively involved in raising and not disappearing for months.
The keeping tabs part is what the RRs are hoping would happen, so free Willy will have new Sussex info to feed them! That’s the #1 reason why we know Harry ain’t talking to little willy! He knows Willy was/is the main force behind the direct attacks on his wife and child!
That is what I came here to say.
Harry is the one with a successful career away from the firm, 10 years in the military. Will finished university and spent his time vacationing with Kate until they got married. He had a pt job as helicopter co-pilot cause he was just as lazy then and didn’t want to put in the time to be a pilot.
Still pushing Harry is fragile.
I don’t think these two will ever be the same again. William always HAS to look like the brother that has it all together and is perfect and Harry HAS to look like he is lost and can’t find his way. William is a horrible person and I hope he stays far away from Harry and his family. It’s clear William hates that he is seen as an awful brother and is trying to change that narrative. We don’t buy it. Harry is better off without him.
“A source”, lol LOLOLOLLOL!!!
I mean, it may be true that Will is sending him texts, but that doesn’t mean he is getting a response. 😏
Considering House Sussex has flat out said they would not communicate with certain publications and only give information through authorized statements, it’s safe to say this story is the product of someone’s fevered dream.
Theirs is not a normal family. Cain has probably been jealous of his brother right from childhood. Despite being considered the more intellectual, he sadly has zero appeal and lacks the common touch, something Diana had in spades. Give it up Cain, you tried to destroy your brother and his family just like your dad tried to destroy your mother. You are a true Windsor.
When it comes out of Harry’s mouth, then I’ll believe this rubbish. William needs to go back to his Rose Garden and stop riding off his little brother’s back. He looks desperate.
William keeping tabs on Harry? Sounds legit to me. William every night calling on Harry to chat? Fanfiction.
Note that Kate is now part of the narrative-Will makes sure she is not on the same room when he stalks his brother.
Because they live separately? Because he setting her up for a fall/divorce?
Time will tell.
The way they describe Zoom has strong “How Do You Do, Fellow Kids?” vibes.
For some reason this story makes me laugh. People understand phones are still a thing, right? Harry and William could be keeping in touch regularly via….cell phone and email and texting with FaceTime or zoom or whatever once a week.* Why does everything have to be a zoom call at this point?!?
Also the specifics around this are so weird -its like they are going out of their way to make sure people understand this is a PRIVATE zoom call and not at all like the ones he does for WORK. Even a different sitting room, gasp!!!!!
*please note I do not think they are keeping in touch regularly. I think William and Kate are a big reason why Harry is in LA right now and not the UK.
Given how many times they repeat the name, it comes across as an advertisement for Zoom to me! Considering the security flaws Zoom apparently has, I question whether even if the brothers were doing video calls, they would use Zoom for it — Britain’s intelligence services have told government & politicians not to use it for anything confidential, only public calls. So charity calls would be okay, but private calls are inadvisable, especially given Harry’s experience with phone hacks.
Maybe that’s just what he tells Kate when he wants alone time to have a dirty phonecall with Rose. I highly doubt Harry is answering his calls on a regular basis, if at all.
Nope, I don’t believe William & Harry have been Zooming. William wants this story out there because of everything that has come out in the past 2 weeks. People know his house was actively collaborating with the tabs to smear and abuse Harry & Meghan. He’s trying to ignore all of that by pretending the brothers are mending fences. That isn’t happening. Harry hasn’t forgotten or forgave. If Harry is talking regularly to anyone in that family, it’s Charles and only Charles.
Do they really think anyone believes this? The last time “the Fab Four” were publicly in the same space for any length of time, Harry looked as if he was spoiling for a fight, just waiting for W&K to say something so he and William could get into it on the church floor. William barely acknoledged H&M, Kate blatantly ignored them and Meghan and Edward just tried to have a pleasant conversation. I do think Harry is over the proforma “perfect family” image and just wants to build a life with Meghan, Archie and any additional children. William needs Harry to be the wayward brother he brings back into the fold to show what a great leader he can be and to bolster his image. Harry doesn’t need William right now and hopefully will be fully financially independent by the time William becomes PoW and controls the Duchy pursestrings. I think they have been in touch as siblings during a crisis are and that Harry has been in touch with his father and grandmother, but only as a concerned family member, not as a member of the BRF negotiating his way back into duties.
William: Hey, Harry. How’s it going, bro? How’s the old ball and chain?
Harry: New phone, who dis?
As long as Christian Jones is still on the KP payroll, I don’t see how any communication is happening between the brothers. The fact that KP didn’t at least announce an inquiry into the allegations doesn’t bode well for any mending of fences. I think they are done, period.
Someone should just make an animation of William with a giant head and put him in the Everyday I’m shuffling but call it Everyday I’m Zooming.
William is obsessed with Harry. He needs to focus on his own life and leave Harry alone.