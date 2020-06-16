Prince William wants people to believe he Zooms with Harry regularly

The last time Prince Harry and Prince William were in the same room at the same time, it was Commonwealth Day in March, and Harry looked like he was about to punch somebody. It was widely believed that William and Harry had gotten into another fight regarding the Commonwealth optics and arrangements, and Harry seemed especially upset. When Harry and Meghan finally got to Canada after their “revenge tour” in the UK in March, they seemed super-relaxed and happy. Then they made their way to LA and the few times we’ve seen them, they also seem very relaxed and lowkey. My point is that Harry has walked away, knowing that he gave the Windsors a chance to make good and they failed. So he cut his losses and doesn’t give a f–k anymore. But to hear Katie Nicholl and The Sun’s Becky Pemberton tell it, Harry and William are connecting regularly via Zoom. This is all to paint Harry as some kind of sad sack in LA, missing his “real home” I suppose.

Prince William and Prince Harry may be locked down on other sides of the pond but the royal brothers are said to be keeping in touch via Zoom chat. Once the Cambridge children have gone to bed and he’s had dinner with Kate, Prince William has been phoning Harry at his lunchtime, according to a source. A source told Fabulous: “William finds Zoom a good, informal way of keeping in touch, and some would say ‘tabs’, on his younger brother. There have been several zoom calls. It’s easy to set up and involves no awkward scheduling. After the children have gone to bed and supper with Kate. It has been only William and Harry. It is around lunchtime in LA. These calls are made from Anmer’s private sitting room. It’s not the room that Kate and William use for their public zoom sessions.” A friend close to the brothers said: “William is very anxious to keep the calls low key and casual. Just two brothers have a chat. No-one else is involved. It takes the pressure off. There is nothing formal about these zoom sessions. It’s about keeping in touch that’s important. Harry has spoken on Zoom to the Queen as well.”

Maybe I’m completely off-side and I’m reading the situation wrong, but it would SHOCK me if Harry and William have Zoom’d more than two or three times over the past three months. I could see it happening when Charles was diagnosed with coronavirus, and maybe once or twice to check in on Charles and the family’s health in a general way, but other than that… I just don’t see it. I honestly and truly believe that Harry made sure to walk away “clean,” you know? He gave them a chance. They didn’t take it. They leaked sh-t about him, they smeared and abused his wife and then blamed H&M for not sticking around to be their punching bags. All that being said, it honestly feels like William is the one who wants this story out there, that the brothers are constantly in contact, that William is basically doing lowkey negotiations with his errant brother.