Sweden’s Princess Victoria & Prince Daniel pose for gorgeous anniversary portraits

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary on June 19th. Victoria and Daniel have the same wedding anniversary as the Earl and Countess of Wessex, and both royal couples married on Juneteenth (which is obviously not a holiday celebrated outside of the US). To celebrate their tenth anniversary, Victoria and Daniel posed for a series of gorgeous portraits at and around their home in Haga Palace.

In several of the portraits, Victoria is wearing – rewearing – a famous Elie Saab gown. It’s famous because she wore the blush-colored Elie Saab the day before her wedding, to a pre-wedding reception in Stockholm. It was well-liked at the time, and the bespoke gown was included in a Royal Wedding Dresses exhibit a few years after the wedding. It still fits, after two kids!

The tiara Victoria is wearing in the Elie Saab-dress photos is the Baden fringe tiara. She frequently wears that one, but I believe (correct me if I’m wrong) that she mixes up her tiaras for white-tie tiara events, she’s not just stuck wearing the same one or two. I mean, it would make sense – she’s the crown princess, and she would have access to all of the Swedish jewels.

Anyway, these photos are gorgeous.