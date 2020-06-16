Sweden’s Princess Victoria & Prince Daniel pose for gorgeous anniversary portraits

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary on June 19th. Victoria and Daniel have the same wedding anniversary as the Earl and Countess of Wessex, and both royal couples married on Juneteenth (which is obviously not a holiday celebrated outside of the US). To celebrate their tenth anniversary, Victoria and Daniel posed for a series of gorgeous portraits at and around their home in Haga Palace.
In several of the portraits, Victoria is wearing – rewearing – a famous Elie Saab gown. It’s famous because she wore the blush-colored Elie Saab the day before her wedding, to a pre-wedding reception in Stockholm. It was well-liked at the time, and the bespoke gown was included in a Royal Wedding Dresses exhibit a few years after the wedding. It still fits, after two kids!
The tiara Victoria is wearing in the Elie Saab-dress photos is the Baden fringe tiara. She frequently wears that one, but I believe (correct me if I’m wrong) that she mixes up her tiaras for white-tie tiara events, she’s not just stuck wearing the same one or two. I mean, it would make sense – she’s the crown princess, and she would have access to all of the Swedish jewels.
Anyway, these photos are gorgeous.
Photos courtesy of Elisabeth Toll for The Royal Court of Sweden.
those photos are gorgeous – the house, the grounds, the dresses, the jewels, and they both look happy. Its a nice bit of fluff to see pretty pictures like these during all this *waves arms around*
THIS is exactly what I thought being a princess was about as a child. This is pretty much exactly what tiny, wide eyed kid Erinn thought, and I have to say, I’m not at all disappointed!
These photos are gorgeous. The little goslings got me – they are SO cute.
And I’m actually in love with every single outfit here – the gowns are stunners but that cream colored outfit is just so sleek and professional, but still so pretty. Honestly, the only other time I’ve gotten this kind of reaction to photos of royals is that gown Meghan wore for her engagement photos (I know not everyone was a fan, but that bodice was STUNNING) and the photo of Meghan and Harry standing under the umbrella in the rain where she was wearing the turquoise dress.
Hey, my husband and I share their anniversary!
The Elie Saab is just exquisite.
She wears the Baden Fringe Tiara with the nay gown and the Connaught Tiara with the gorgeous Elie Saab gown.
I love that white outfit she wears in one of the pics – it is so timeless and elegant.
Gorgeous! I needed something lighthearted,fun, and beautiful today.
She looks stunning! That blush look is to die for!! They seem like a lovely, down to earth couple.
I find these photos was horrible compared to the social and economic challenges that the world is going through, especially Sweden, which has become the Nordic European country most affected by the Covid-19.