Newly separated Brian Austin Green went out to lunch with Courtney Stodden

Back in the day, Megan Fox was the “hottest girl” around. This would have been back in 2007-09. It was a heyday for internet gossip and there were so many male-run blogs back then and they were fueled by Megan Fox photos. Back then, there was some consternation about Megan’s relationship with Brian Austin Green, and a general belief that she was selling herself short. In the decade that followed, Megan’s celebrity status has mostly nose-dived, and she and BAG got married and broke up several times, and they have three kids together. I think there’s still some residual support and love for Megan, and I think there’s still a general feeling that BAG should consider himself lucky. Now that BAG and Megan are moments away from divorce, both have been seen out with other people. For Megan, it looks like she’s really dating Machine Gun Kelly. And for BAG, he’s going out to lunch with… Courtney Stodden? Holy yikes.
Brian Austin Green is getting some sunshine with special company. The actor, 46, was photographed with Courtney Stodden on Saturday picking up food together at the Mejico Grill & Tequila Lounge in Agoura Hills, California. Stodden, 25, wore a leopard print maxi dress while Green went more casual in a black graphic T-shirt, gray pants and black sunglasses.
“They picked up food together,” an eyewitness tells PEOPLE. “Brian had already paid for food. They were not acting at all like they are together.”
The outing comes almost a month after the Beverly Hills, 90210 star confirmed he and his wife, Megan Fox, 34, had separated. Green revealed the split on his podcast …With Brian Austin Green podcast titled “Context.”
The revelation came just days after Fox was seen out with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, 30.
I’m including the photo below. Is… is he doing this to make Megan jealous? If your ex was suddenly out to lunch with Courtney Stodden, wouldn’t you breathe a sigh of relief and say “wow, I’m glad I’m done with that guy”? No disrespect to Courtney, but chica is a mess. Much of that mess is not her fault – she was groomed and abused by an older man AND her mother. But again, Courtney Stodden is not the “look at who I’m with now!” choice for a jealousy-inducing pap stroll.
I can’t understand this, she is a mess. A train wreck.
Of course he did – I figured he had a jump off when he dropped those articles about how his mean soon to be ex-wife abandoned poor didums when he was soo terribly ill.
Considering that Courtney Stodden was, as pointed out in the article, groomed and basically trafficked to an older man (that creepy guy who got off on killing people in The Green Mile), BAG getting involved with her is…disturbing. His relationship with Megan Fox always seemed off. There’s an age difference there too (which would have been more significant when she was younger) and he was the more popular actor when they got together. Her career took off and he seemed put out by that. Always got the impression he was pleased when her career tanked. I could be entirely misreading this but I felt there was still a power imbalance that he exploited throughout. His new relationship would seem to continue that trend.
I made the same connection, he seems to have a type. I remember him describing how it was 18yr old Meghan who aggressively pursued him (typical abuser narrative), and now he’s allegedly dating a girl who’s clearly so eff up for the reasons you mentioned being pawned off to an older man who also abused her. Something about BAG really doesn’t seem right, and hasn’t for a long time. He fits with many emotional abusing/manipulative behaviour. I think if it’s true they’re dating, he just found his next target.
That type also includes a lot of plastic.
I totally agree!
He has bad vibes and that’s been confirmed for me now that he’s chosen another significantly younger woman. I assume he’s self absorbed at best (and fundamentally selfish at worst). He wants to feel like a top dog so he targets younger women to feed his ego trip.
(I realise the same could be said about a lot of famous cis man. I just wouldn’t be surprised if Austin is a total psychic vampire).
I hope Courtney is okay. She always seems like a sweetheart in interviews!
I’m still a Megan Fox fangirl✨ loved seeing her as a guest star in the New Girl.
Jesus. Looks like they both still have terrible pickers. He always seemed like a controlling douche bag and poor Courtney must have some major issues after her mother sold her off at 16. I mean, maybe it’ll be a match made in heaven?
That woman was sold by her mother and abused. He is in his 40′s…gross.
God help her.