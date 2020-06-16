Did the NYPD completely make up a story about officers being poisoned with bleach?

There’s been this weird thing happening over the past few years, where cops around the country are so desperate to be aggrieved about something, anything, that they fully make up stories about being poisoned or mocked at various fast food restaurants. A police chief completely made up a story about a McDonalds’ employee writing “pig” on his coffee cup. An Indiana cop claimed a McDonalds’ worker took a bite out of his sandwich (he lied). A Florida cop claiming a Burger King employee put dirt on his burger (he lied). And now this: NYPD cops running to the hospital to claim that Shake Shack poisoned them with bleach. Somehow, only these three cops had milkshakes with “bleach” and no one else? Something doesn’t smell right (nor does it smell like bleach):
Three New York City Police Department officers have been released from the hospital after getting sick when they drank milkshakes from Shake Shack Monday night. The shakes may have been tainted with bleach, according to a statement from the NYC Police Benevolent Association.
The NYPD launched an investigation after the officers fell ill and determined early Tuesday morning that there was no criminality by employees, according to a tweet from NYPD Detective Chief Rodney Harrison. Investigators believe a cleaning solution used to clean the milkshake machines wasn’t fully cleared and may have gotten into the officers’ drinks.
The officers bought the beverages at the restaurant chain’s lower Manhattan location around 8:30 p.m., a spokeswoman for the department said. All three officers were transported to a local hospital where they were treated, observed and released, according to the spokeswoman.
The NYCPBA, which represents more than 50,000 active and retired police officers, said in a statement posted to Twitter Monday night that the officers “discovered that a toxic substance, believed to be bleach, had been placed in their beverages.” The officers had already ingested part of the beverages when they noticed a substance was in their drinks, the statement said.
“When NYC police officers cannot even take meal without coming under attack, it is clear that environment in which we work has deteriorated to a critical level,” PBA President Patrick Lynch wrote.
This is pretty easy to determine – clearly the cops didn’t finish their milkshakes, so run a test to see if the milkshakes contained bleach. Then check those results against the cleaning supplies used by Shake Shack. If the NYPD really believes that their officers were poisoned, it seems like they would do a thorough investigation, and it also seems like more than three people would have been accidentally poisoned if the current NYPD scenario is true. What’s that? The cops Munchausen’d themselves to get sympathy and cause problems for underpaid service workers? Oh, right.
