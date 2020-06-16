A tool to cut your hair, comfortable shorts and the add-on bidet is back



The Epson Ecotank all-in-one printer I got in October is still working great and I only had to replace the ink once. It didn’t print right after that but I ran it through the maintenance cycles and that did the trick. I’m really satisfied with that purchase and it doesn’t disconnect from the wifi like my old printer either. I ordered those sports bras we featured last week. They do run small as everyone said (I’m a 36 A and the 36 was tight!) but they’re comfortable so I’m not going to send them back. My friend who got the ruched version says the same thing, they run small so order up. Oh and I’m finally getting hummingbirds at that fancy hummingbird feeder! (A reader says the other feeder we featured also attracts hummingbirds.) Here are some more things I’m looking at.

Comfortable shorts that won’t ride up‘



I saw these shorts on US’s site, they’re the number one seller in women’s casual shorts. These shorts by Conceited come in sizes small to extra large and in 16 different colors and prints, all under $19. These have 4.2 stars, over 2,500 ratings and a B on Fakespot. Reviewers call them “cute and comfortable,” “a great fit,” “soft” and love the fact that they have pockets.

The best toilet seat bidet is back in stock!



Right before the great TP crisis of 2020, before we realized that people would be hoarding paper goods, I bought this add-on bidet on Amazon. This add-on bidet by Luxe has 4.5 stars, over 6,200 ratings, a B on Fakespot and it’s under $40! You may remember me writing about this. I was super proud to have installed it myself! The t-adapter they included for installing it leaked, I had to buy another one for it and used a recommendation in the comments. The replacement worked and it’s been working great for me ever since. (I got this one and here’s another one direct from amazon) I am not handy at all, I am persistent, and if you are too you can probably install this. This bidet works just like it’s supposed to and I appreciate it a lot.

A gentle compression eye mask for napping, meditating and headache relief



I love those little weighted eye masks they give you at yoga for savasana. Since I’m not going back to yoga anytime soon, and it’s often light out when I go to bed, I would like one for home. This compression eye mask from IMAK has almost 4,500 (!) ratings, 4.4 stars and a B on Fakespot. You can put it in the freezer for migraine and puffy eye relief, but it isn’t suited for the microwave. It’s said to be “perfect for tired eyes or headaches,” “exactly what I wanted,” the “best sleep mask I’ve had,” and “a must have for headaches.”

Beard balm would make a thoughtful Father’s Day gift



This beard balm by black-owned brand Scotch Porter has 4.4 stars, almost 370 stars and a B on Fakespot. It would make a great Father’s Day gift and it’s available on Prime so there’s still time. Men rave about how good it is, say it “smells amazing” and that they “regret not trying it sooner.” While it’s more expensive than other beard balms, it’s said to be worth it. It has a special whipped formula that is “softer and creamier than a waxy traditional beard balm,” which “allows for better distribution in the beard.” If you’re looking for a pricier gift they have a three month supply of the whole range of beard care products: wash, conditioner, serum and balm, for about $75.

Wireless headphones in a soft band for sleeping, exercising, and working around the house



I honestly fall asleep watching YouTube videos every night, but at least they’re on the TV and I’m not straining to see my phone. My friend got a pair of these wireless sleep headphones and loves them. They’re under $20, they have over 1,800 ratings, 4.4 stars and a B on Fakespot. Reviewers call them the “best cure for insomnia” when used with white noise, say they’re “comfortable” and “easy to use” and make it “so easy to fall asleep.” They also say the rechargeable battery lasts all night.

A vegan plant-based organic all-in-one nutritional shake for improved nutrition



I started using protein powder in my smoothies and hope that it’s making a difference in my nutrition. I’m out of the standard whey protein though and need a replacement. This vegan all-in-one nutritional shake by black-owned brand Vegan Smart has over 2,200 ratings, 4.3 stars and a B on Fakespot. It has 20 grams of plant protein including prebiotics and is just 140 calories per scoop. It’s all natural and is gluten, dairy, soy and cholesterol free. Reviewers say it’s smooth and not chalky as long as you mix it enough, that it has “exceptional nutrition and taste” and that “I feel great just after using it for a week.”

An inexpensive tool to help you cut your hair at home



I can’t go back to my hairdresser because he works in the same salon as my ex landlord, who gave me $4 back on a $1,200 security deposit. I had the place professionally cleaned and they still charged me $250 to clean it! All the other charges were for things they should have fixed. I’m well rid of that place, but I need a new hairdresser. Maybe I’m brave enough to try to cut my own split ends. This little razor comb by Tinkle is just $4.62 for one or $6.93 for three. It has 2,700 ratings, 4.4 stars and a B on Fakespot. There are two sides for shorter and longer length hair. People call it a “great, cheap way to trim your hair,” say “it’s easy using this to target split ends” and they “got the hang of it really quickly.” Women with pixie cuts say they can easily maintain them with this and people rave at how much time and money they’re saving not going to the salon.

Thanks for reading and commenting on our affiliate post! If you make any purchases through these links we get a small percentage and appreciate it.