Deputy Karen McMuffin: ‘I’m just so sick of people being mean’

Yesterday, we talked about the bonkers viral video of “Officer Karen,” a white woman cop who filmed herself having a weepy breakdown because she had to wait for her egg McMuffin at McDonald’s. She cried because her McMuffin didn’t come out quickly, and she cried because she couldn’t “see” it being made, thus she felt like McDonald’s employees were going to poison her because she’s a cop. She ended the video by saying this through her sobs: “If you see an officer, just tell them thank you, because I don’t hear ‘thank you’ enough anymore.” Yeah. Here’s the video again:

Even if I felt generous (I do not) and said that this is just a woman having a really bad day or a really bad morning, that doesn’t excuse the fact that she is just another Karen weaponizing her white tears to attack overworked and underpaid service employees at a McDonalds. Officer Karen McMuffin knew what she was doing, and her “supporters” gleefully identified the McDonalds and began a hate campaign. Even Don Trump Jr. was tweeting about Officer Karen with sympathy, meaning this is some kind of MAGA cause now. And that’s just one part of it – the fact that this woman who got hysterical and weepy at her own IMAGINED persecution is startling and disturbing. She should not have a gun. She should not have authority over anyone.

Karen McMuffin’s real name is Stacy Talbert, and she’s a deputy with the McIntosh County Sheriff’s office in Georgia. The McDonalds she went to is in Richmond Hill, Georgia (outside of Savannah). In her Facebook post with the video, she posted this message: “Please share because no one should feel like this. Law enforcement or not, this is truly how we feel.” Yeah, WE KNOW. We know this is how cops truly feel: aggrieved over nothing, hysterical at the idea that someone, somewhere might be persecuting them, and incapable of waiting a few minutes for a McMuffin without throwing a tantrum. Deputy McMuffin also spoke to a local NBC affiliate about how her video went viral:

McIntosh County, Georgia, sheriff’s Officer Stacy Talbert told NBC News that she recorded herself in a Facebook Live video Monday morning after an overnight shift, not out of fear but to share her frustration.

“It’s not that people are waiting in the wings to hurt us,” she said Wednesday. “It’s that people don’t trust us.”

In an interview Wednesday night, Talbert said the video had nothing to do with McDonald’s, which she said she visits frequently.

“Everybody lost the whole point of the video,” she said. “I’m just so sick of people being mean.”

“I’m so sick of people being mean,” says the woman who had her White Fragility video amplified by the worst hate-mongers on the internet, all to get revenge on McDonalds’ employees who made her wait a few minutes for a McMuffin. AND THIS IS WHY PEOPLE DON’T TRUST COPS. Jesus.

The fact that this happened in Georgia too… my God. Last weekend, Atlanta cops murdered Rayshard Brooks, an unarmed black man who fell asleep in a Wendy’s drive-through. Yesterday, those cops were arrested and charged. Hours later, Atlanta cops did a “sick-out” and refused to show up for their shifts. This is what we’re dealing with. Entitled babies with badges and guns who want to kill everybody who inconveniences them in the slightest, and then when anyone questions them, they throw tantrums and refuse to do their jobs.

23 Responses to “Deputy Karen McMuffin: ‘I’m just so sick of people being mean’”

  1. BlueSky says:
    June 18, 2020 at 8:28 am

    An exercise in white fragility. “Can’t we brutalize black and brown people in peace?” Entitled a$$holes. If only law enforcement showed sympathy for the black and brown people, but yeah sure. I will say “thank you” for police officers who won’t hesitate to kill me because they can and will get away with it.

    Reply
  2. Piratewench says:
    June 18, 2020 at 8:29 am

    Oh are you, officer karen? Are you sick of people being mean? Are you?
    My god.

    Black people are sick of being shot in the back. Black people are sick of being treated like outright criminals for just existing.

    Every white person who isn’t doing more, to the point where he or she feels uncomfortable and vulnerable right now, is doing it wrong. Every white person who is still being fragile as f*** (which as a white lady I’ve been very fragile but it’s time to toughen up and be of help, not a hindrance) is still part of the problem.

    Reply
  3. SM says:
    June 18, 2020 at 8:33 am

    If I was generous (trying) I would say there is also a difference in pressure for cops too, the pressure of encountering a criminal is just not the same as waiting in your car for a muffin, so sick of people projecting something into themselves just so they could excuse themselves from accountability and acting as victims with no reason whatsoever. I mean who is she? Is she just trying to inject herself into the current debate to feel important?

    Reply
    • goofpuff says:
      June 18, 2020 at 8:40 am

      no, she just enjoys being the victim. Makes her feel important in her own hero narrative. honestly if you don’t trust the employees maybe NOT go there?

      Reply
      • Darla says:
        June 18, 2020 at 8:56 am

        how about don’t go there in your uniform? come on! Yeah I do think some people spit in cops’ food. btw some racist aholes spit in black people’s food, so think about that. And they can’t leave their skin color at home. Shut up whiney, and put on a tee and jeans when you go get food. As for during their shifts, they have their friendlies, they know where they can safely go. So shut it.

      • greenmonster says:
        June 18, 2020 at 9:11 am

        But Darla, how can people pay for her food and thank her, if she doesn’t pick up her food in uniform? Life is tough for Karen-Stacey.

  4. greenmonster says:
    June 18, 2020 at 8:35 am

    People are also sick of getting killed because of the melanin in their skin. But please, Karen… go on. Tell us how people are mean to you.

    Also, she doesn’t hear the words ‘thank you’ enough? Thank you for what???? For doing her job? I can’t believe Officer Karen is actually demanding people to thank her. THIS is the mentality a lot of cops have – they don’t go into this field to help the community. They want others to bow down and praise them.

    Reply
    • Wendy says:
      June 18, 2020 at 8:44 am

      Weird that she specifically mentions that she bought her food through the mobile app so that no one else would try to buy her food, then she whines about not getting thanked enough. Like getting free meals all the time isn’t a thank you? God, she’s so dumb.

      Reply
      • greenmonster says:
        June 18, 2020 at 9:09 am

        Free food and an extra ‘thank you’ and don’t forget to bow down while moving away from her. This woman is ridiculous. She thinks people have missed the point of her McMuffin meltdown moment, while she is missing the whole point of the Black Lives Matter movement.

  5. Wendy says:
    June 18, 2020 at 8:43 am

    I like how the ad at the end of the post, for saggy white lady jowls, blended right into the post itself. Whewwwww.

    Reply
  6. Andrea says:
    June 18, 2020 at 8:43 am

    Honestly, did anyone else think this was an SNL skit?! It’s actually comical. BLM members are being murdered in the streets, but yes, McDonald’s employees are intentionally trying to poison you.

    Reply
    • josephine says:
      June 18, 2020 at 9:12 am

      If she ordered from a mobile app, how is that anyone knew she was a cop? I just don’t get that part of her meltdown/conspiracy theory. And has she really never had an order screwed up? Wow, privileged and charmed.

      The fact that that she thinks she works in the only industry where people are stressed out and not thanked enough, and that she thinks that NOW is the time to complain about it tells me that she’s just not bright enough or emotionally-evolved enough to handle the job. She is the poster-child for self-indulgence, for myoptic thinking. If she needs serious mental health intervention, I hope she gets it.

      Reply
  7. JJ McClay says:
    June 18, 2020 at 8:44 am

    This video still blows my mind — what the actual eff. There is just too much to unpack. This tweet from @lorixle summed it up so well:
    “Officer Karen, who feels persecuted having to wait for a McMuffin, also is part of a group that gets qualified immunity and gets to say she was afraid for her life if she shoots an unarmed black man. She’s afraid for her life in the drive thru line. See a problem here?“

    Reply
  8. Stacy Dresden says:
    June 18, 2020 at 8:44 am

    Conservatives are looking for any excuse not to see black and brown people as victims of an unjust system. Not surprised they are latching onto this lady cop crying video.

    Reply
    • Melissa says:
      June 18, 2020 at 9:03 am

      Sadly it isn’t just conservatives, I am surprised almost daily by a post or comment from someone I thought had a grip. If we acknowledge the unjust system, we have to acknowledge who created and benefits from it and that’s a step too far for many.

      Reply
  9. joanne says:
    June 18, 2020 at 8:49 am

    How can she be so disconnected from reality? How did she decide that being upset about her egg muffin needed to be filmed to illustrate how badly police are treated? Does she not watch the news? People are being brutalized at protests by police and she wants to be thanked more often. The whole I’m more important than you vibe is really unsettling. Part of the problem is that the police think they are other, they think they are better, they think we should thank them and mindlessly obey them all the time. I’m shaking my head at the audacity of this woman.

    Reply
  10. YT says:
    June 18, 2020 at 8:50 am

    She still has a badge and gun? Not good.

    Reply
  11. Valiantly Varnished says:
    June 18, 2020 at 9:00 am

    And Im so sick of cops killing black people. Defund the police. And they can begin with Officer Karen’s job.

    Reply
  12. KellyRyan says:
    June 18, 2020 at 9:10 am

    How old are you, 5? Mommy, x is mean to me. Fifteen years as a cop with a gun. Fifteen years too long. Where is the psychologist and sergeant in this situation?

    Reply
  13. Cate says:
    June 18, 2020 at 9:11 am

    I am a woman of color. I watched the video and my reaction was, this isn’t about a mcmuffin, this is about fear. This woman is afraid. Ironically, my brothers and sisters walk around in fear every day. This officer was tired after an overnight shift and made a bad decision to film herself venting her frustration. I’m not upset about it, she is human. Give her a break. Should she be held to a higher standard because she is a police officer? Absolutely. But she was off duty after a long night trying to get some breakfast.

    Reply
    • josephine says:
      June 18, 2020 at 9:17 am

      That doesn’t explain her appearance on a news show, keeping this story and her tantrum alive. Sure, it could have been a mistake caused by her exhaustion and fear, something she wished she could have pulled back, but she is willingly pushing the story further. And even if she was off-duty, she filmed in her uniform – that gives the story a very different context.

      Reply
  14. Sean says:
    June 18, 2020 at 9:15 am

    “thus she felt like McDonald’s employees were going to poison her because she’s a cop”

    PLOT TWIST: McDonald’s has always been poison.

    Reply
  15. TheOriginalMia says:
    June 18, 2020 at 9:16 am

    She wanted attention and affirmation and she got it from the MAGAidiots and DJT Jr who felt so bad for her. For what? She accused some minimum wage workers of singling her out & messing with her food. She still to this day hasn’t walked back the allegation. No, she’s doubled down and said we (the sane people) missed her point about kindness. We didn’t miss a thing. Office Karen weaponized her white tears. She needs to have a psych evaluation and desk duty because in her fragile state she’s likely to shoot someone because she’s feeling persecuted.

    Reply

