Kristen Stewart cast as early ’90s Princess Diana in the new film ‘Spencer’

Various TV and film deals have been made during the three-month lockdown, and it will be intriguing to see how some of these “pandemic projects” pan out. This is definitely one of the weirder situations to come out of lockdown: the guy who directed Natalie Portman in Jackie, Pablo Larrain, will be directing a movie about Princess Diana. And Larrain has just cast… Kristen Stewart. As Diana. What in the…
Pablo Larraín is set to direct and Kristen Stewart to play Princess Diana in Spencer, a drama that shapes up to be a hot package for the virtual Cannes Market. The Steven Knight-scripted film covers a critical weekend in the early ‘90s, when Diana decided her marriage to Prince Charles wasn’t working, and that she needed to veer from a path that put her in line to one day be queen. The drama takes place over three days, in one of her final Christmas holidays in the House of Windsor in their Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England. Production is expected to begin in early 2021.
While growing up in Chile didn’t make Larraín as obsessed as many were in Diana and Charles’ storybook wedding, or the endless coverage as their high profile union was frayed by the pressures of fame and the crown. But he grew up reading fairy tales literature, and sees this as the antithesis of that trope.
“We all grew up, at least I did in my generation, reading and understanding what a fairy tale is,” Larraín told Deadline. “Usually, the prince comes and finds the princess, invites her to become his wife and eventually she becomes queen. That is the fairy tale. When someone decides not to be the queen, and says, I’d rather go and be myself, it’s a big big decision, a fairy tale upside down. I’ve always been very surprised by that and thought it must have been very hard to do. That is the heart of the movie. How and why do you decide to do that? It’s a great universal story that can reach millions and millions of people, and that’s what we want to do. We want to make a movie that goes wide, connects with a worldwide audience that is interested in such a fascinating life.”
Yeah, but Diana didn’t decide in one weekend to GTFO. It unfolded over years. She later said that their marriage was in tatters – like, irreparably damaged – just a few years in. Charles ran back to Camilla and by the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, Camilla was his flat-out established mistress. Charles and Diana lived almost entirely separate lives even before they formally separated. I’m just saying! Now, that being said, I enjoyed Jackie more than I thought I would, I liked Natalie Portman as Jackie Kennedy more than I thought I would. It will be very interesting to see Larrain try to get that kind of performance from Kristen Stewart! My God. I just want to hear K-Stew try to do Diana’s accent. Honestly though, as I was going through the photos… Kristen and Diana have similar faces, they really do. That’s why they both look great with short hair.
Diana was a lively person and Kristen is… not so I’m interested to see how this turns out. I also do feel like Diana needs to (figuratively) be put to rest. She was hounded in life yet she still can’t be left alone in death
Diana was a vibrant woman who walked confidently through minefields.
This slice of bread can’t even lipbite and awkward walk her way through a red carpet.
I agree. She would be my last pick for someone to play Diana.
“This slice of bread can’t even lip bite…” LOL. Thanks for my morning laugh. I needed it.
You know who is a vibrant, confident woman? Joan Jett! And Kristen played her well. Seriously, she is not the bad actresses that people want her to be, she is just a messy, weird person that seems unlikeable to many.
She is a good 5+ inches shorter than Diana. Idk why that bothers me but it does. Diana was so striking because she was so tall. KStew has petite woman vibes. Totally different.
I agree – Princess Di was 5’10″ and the actress that portrays her should be at least somewha close to her in height and looks. I don’t get this casting at all.
And to top it off, Kristen Stewart is just not a great actress. Maybe there is a role that’s better suited for her range, but the few things I have seen her in were below average. Disappointing.
Yes! Diana’s height is always overlooked in casting. Naomi Watts in that one movie just did not have the same vibe as she is so tiny. Diana was a PRESENCE.
If Tom Cruise can be cast as Jack Reacher, K Stew can be cast as Diana. Maybe they will use high heels, boxes, and camera angles and a really short “Prince Charles” to make her look taller like they do with Tom. 😂
I mean, i see the vague resemblance, but has poor Diana not suffered enough?
The height bothers me too. But there is a facial resemblance when you really take a look. Diana was one of the iconic figures of the 20th century, and she had a tragic early ending, so the fascination with her will continue. I don’t really think it’s a matter of not leaving her alone, she’s dead, she doesn’t know. It’s more of a tribute to what a iconic figure she was.
I was a little girl when Diana was married and I watched and thought: this isn’t Disney, this is real life! While I had stars in my eyes. I will always have a soft spot for her. While I don’t see how she could be cast to play the icon, I’m curious to see how it ends up.
I loved Jackie so much so I hope that this will be good. We deserve a good Diana biopic after that fiasco with Naomi Watts
She’s a terrible actress.
Matter of opinion, surely? Unless you’re talking about the Twilight stuff – then I agree she definitely didn’t elevate the (terrible) material! Personally, I thought she was great in Personal Shopper and Sils Maria. And didn’t most people say she was the only good thing about the recent Charlie’s Angels?
I’ll wait and see with this Diana film. Might be inspired casting for all we know.
I don’t see any resemblance and Stewart can’t act.
Sounds like this is pure fiction about Diana’s life, so why not I guess. He’s getting a lot of attention for the project by casting against type. It appears that the film will portray three days of angst on Diana’s part so he probably did want the biggest lip-biter/deer-in-the-headlights name out there.
Casting Stewart is a guarantee it will be a flop. Other than Twilight every one of her movies underperforms. Terrible choice for many reasons.
Despite the films she made after Twilight, Kristen Stewart still doesn’t convinced not me as an actress. For the simple reason it is that she is not a versatile actress. Each film she offers the same actor’s game: intonation of voice, gestures and facial expressions. So Stewart incarnating Diana in these young years I am totally mistrustful of her potential. Before this projet She not convinced me as Jean Seberg in the film Seberg by Benedict Andrews where I find that she was completely missed the portrait of actress. They should have done as in the series The Crown is looking for a young actress completely unknown to the general public or actresses like Carey Mulligan or Mia Wasikowska.But at the same time Pablo Larrain is a good director!
Matter of opinions, I guess? Her films post twilight have been interesting, weird and intriguing. Not all great but she wasn’t the problem in most cases. And to mention Mia W. and Carey mulligan after more or less calling k-stew one note is rich. Those two women just play the same characters in every movie just a different time period. Just doing sad girl pouts throughout their films. But I will say I wanna see that new Mia film
Seriously? Robert pattinson looks more like Diana than Kristen Stewart. There is just no way I think she can pull this off. Naomi watts wasn’t very good either. I’m hoping the girl in the crown pulls it off, from the pics I’ve seen she looks pretty good.
I don’t think Kristen is a bad actress or anything but she hasn’t really matured outside of her depressed angst grungy tween persona. She’s always seems to be playing herself.
I’ve watched a few interviews with her during the Charlie’s Angels tour and she didn’t seem angsty or depressed. I think she was in a weird spot during her Twilight years and not being herself, but has come out of her shell as an adult. She doesn’t act like she hates fame anymore. And she played a pretty
Outgoing character in that movie, instead of the usual reserved characters she’s known to play.
I didn’t enjoy Jackie, but I think that was because I didn’t really know enough about the real Jackie to understand the performance. I liked Diana and I do like Kristen, I like the way she is who she is, and I’d be interested to see her take on it.
I can’t see Kristin working as Diana& capturing her aura but you never know maybe will be pleasantly surprised.
I remember when my little sister was about 15, she walked past the TV when Diana was on, doing the simpering eyes and hair thing. Diana must have been mid twenties at the time and my sister snapped at her to grow up and that she, as a 15 year old, had got over fluttering her eyelashes for attention ages ago. It made me laugh.
I feel like Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) should play Diana in something if they keep insisting on making movies about her. She’s got a passing resemblance, can pull off the aristo accent and has a very similar build. Her name was being thrown around for the Crown too.
I do wonder if her very weak link to Prince Harry and Meghan (via her sister in law) would prevent her from playing her though, out of courtesy.
I don’t see it, at all. I cant imagine KS getting Diana’s voice and accent right.
I do like the idea of taking a snapshot in time and focusing on that, rather than trying to tell the whole story.
I agree K. Stew was not the right choice, but am struggling to come up with my platonic ideal of who should have played her instead. What do y’all think?