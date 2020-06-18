Duchess Meghan & Jessica Mulroney have ‘been on the outs for some time’

Jessica Mulroney is a privileged, racist mess. I’m still sort of flabbergasted by HOW things went so badly between Mulroney and Sasha Exeter, with Mulroney somehow taking it personally that Exeter was posting about Black Lives Matter. In the wake of Exeter’s callout, Mulroney is on leave from some of her jobs, and she’s been outright fired from others. But what of her friendship with the Duchess of Sussex? Jessica knew Meghan before royalty, you know. Sources have been describing Meghan’s reaction to Jessica’s racist mess as “mortified” and “heartbroken.” Maybe less heartbroken when Meghan realizes that Jessica is making a list of people criticizing her now so she can get payback later. Now sources tell Page Six that Meghan has been wary of Jessica for a while, and Meghan doesn’t like how Jessica has profited off their connection:

Meghan Markle’s friendship with Jessica Mulroney was already on the outs before the stylist was criticized last week for her tone-deaf “white privilege” remarks, a source told Page Six. The pair had been long-term pals since meeting in Canada, with Mulroney, 40, introducing the former “Suits” star, 38, to a swanky Toronto social set. But despite giving Mulroney’s three kids a starring role in her 2018 Windsor Castle wedding to Britain’s Prince Harry, Markle has increasingly felt that her friend was “benefiting” from her position as royal BFF and stylist, sources say. The white privilege “row has really given Meghan the excuse she was waiting for to cut Jess off for good,” one source said. Since the royal wedding, Mulroney has won TV gigs on “Good Morning America” and her own reality show, “I Do, Redo.” She was canned from both shows last week following her racially charged clash with lifestyle blogger Sasha Exeter, with sources saying she wound up in a “flood of tears” after losing her morning show spot, a TV source said. And while she started off helping Markle pick her clothes, Markle has now forged her own relationships with top design houses such as Givenchy and Stella McCartney. “I don’t know what the tipping point was, but Jess has been on the outs for some time,” said another source. “Their friendship is definitely not what it was. And really, how can you have such a close friendship when one person is basically making a career out of the friendship?” As reported, Mulroney is one of baby Archie’s godparents, which will make matters more difficult.

[From Page Six]

When it’s framed like that, I kind of understand how Meghan could “cut off” Jessica, if that’s what she did. First of all, Meghan is absolutely the kind of person to cut people off – she’s shown with her first husband and her trashy Markle relatives that she’s more than willing to cut ties with anyone. Yet, it didn’t seem in character for Meghan to end a friendship with Jessica without at least talking to her first. But if Meghan was already feeling iffy, if she already thought Jessica was doing too much by “profiting” from that connection, yeah. Meghan’s gonna cut her off.

