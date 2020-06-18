Duchess Meghan & Jessica Mulroney have ‘been on the outs for some time’

Jessica Mulroney is a privileged, racist mess. I’m still sort of flabbergasted by HOW things went so badly between Mulroney and Sasha Exeter, with Mulroney somehow taking it personally that Exeter was posting about Black Lives Matter. In the wake of Exeter’s callout, Mulroney is on leave from some of her jobs, and she’s been outright fired from others. But what of her friendship with the Duchess of Sussex? Jessica knew Meghan before royalty, you know. Sources have been describing Meghan’s reaction to Jessica’s racist mess as “mortified” and “heartbroken.” Maybe less heartbroken when Meghan realizes that Jessica is making a list of people criticizing her now so she can get payback later. Now sources tell Page Six that Meghan has been wary of Jessica for a while, and Meghan doesn’t like how Jessica has profited off their connection:
Meghan Markle’s friendship with Jessica Mulroney was already on the outs before the stylist was criticized last week for her tone-deaf “white privilege” remarks, a source told Page Six. The pair had been long-term pals since meeting in Canada, with Mulroney, 40, introducing the former “Suits” star, 38, to a swanky Toronto social set. But despite giving Mulroney’s three kids a starring role in her 2018 Windsor Castle wedding to Britain’s Prince Harry, Markle has increasingly felt that her friend was “benefiting” from her position as royal BFF and stylist, sources say.
The white privilege “row has really given Meghan the excuse she was waiting for to cut Jess off for good,” one source said.
Since the royal wedding, Mulroney has won TV gigs on “Good Morning America” and her own reality show, “I Do, Redo.” She was canned from both shows last week following her racially charged clash with lifestyle blogger Sasha Exeter, with sources saying she wound up in a “flood of tears” after losing her morning show spot, a TV source said. And while she started off helping Markle pick her clothes, Markle has now forged her own relationships with top design houses such as Givenchy and Stella McCartney.
“I don’t know what the tipping point was, but Jess has been on the outs for some time,” said another source. “Their friendship is definitely not what it was. And really, how can you have such a close friendship when one person is basically making a career out of the friendship?”
As reported, Mulroney is one of baby Archie’s godparents, which will make matters more difficult.
When it’s framed like that, I kind of understand how Meghan could “cut off” Jessica, if that’s what she did. First of all, Meghan is absolutely the kind of person to cut people off – she’s shown with her first husband and her trashy Markle relatives that she’s more than willing to cut ties with anyone. Yet, it didn’t seem in character for Meghan to end a friendship with Jessica without at least talking to her first. But if Meghan was already feeling iffy, if she already thought Jessica was doing too much by “profiting” from that connection, yeah. Meghan’s gonna cut her off.
This is Page Six. Why are we taking what they say as gospel.
Right?! Page Six is the American version of The Sun/DailyMail! When it comes to H&M, everything they report is bullshit! They have no access to them at all!
Yeah, I think this is another example of the press indirectly using their articles to tell Meghan what to do. I’m sorry but Jessica wasn’t racist in my opinion. She was just being high school mean. She would have done the same to any other woman in the light of the situation regardless of her skin color, the blm movement just amplified things. I don’t think Meghan will cut Jess off, she’s godmother to her daughter I think. Jessica has learnt her lesson and will hopefully stop being a karen. We may never see them publicly together but I’m sure they’ll still be friends. Meanwhile I don’t know why Murdoch Corp keeps stalking Meghan and Harry from the sun to page six to New York post, they should leave them alone.
I agree that I think this was more about her being comfortable throwing her weight around and she would have treated anyone like that. but I disagree that Megan will still be friends with her, and also don’t think anyone being a godparent will really have any bearing over whether they stay friends. anyone who treats people like that and puts on a very different face publicly is going to be like that. she’s not going to magically become a different person.
LOL, I mean, maybe?
I think Meghan definitely always appreciated how Jessica kept her mouth shut. Yes, she made a point of being Meghan Markle’s best friend, but Meghan went to Jessica’s house in Toronto and no one knew about it, its just an assumption that Jessica is the godmother, etc. The only time I thought she really walked a fine line was when she went to England to visit Archie and posted a few pics from the airport and from some store near Windsor. But other than that, at least for the past few years, as Meghan was in that den of vipers known as the royal family, she probably appreciated the relative silence from Jessica more than her using M’s name bothered her, if that makes sense. Maybe now, that she (M) is out of the UK, the silence means less to her and things like being a huge bully matter more.
Like I said a few days ago – if Meghan and Jessica’s friendship is over, we likely wont know one way or the other. We haven’t seen them together since the wedding. Its not like we are going to get an announcement from a spokesperson (looking at you, Page Six.)
Not sure whether this is a credible source, but if so, then good on MM.
I really like Meghan because she is seems smart, articulate, and authentic. She’s tried to do with her royal role what any of us daydream about if we had that platform – choosing causes that have meaning and advancing those forward.
Unfortunately, her friendship with JM undermines her messaging. Long-lasting friendships go through ups and downs, people make mistakes, and people can learn and grow. But from what Lainey said, I don’t think that is what is going to happen here with JM. It looks like JM is going to again use her white privilege as a weapon and MM should wash her hands of that mess.
I wonder how accurate this is. it seems kind of convenient to come out with a report saying that they were already ending their friendship. but I can also see not wanting to be friends with someone who’s profiting off of their friendship with you. I do think it’s funny that they think her being one of Archie’s godparents means that it will make things more complicated. it definitely won’t.
Oh my this thread is about to become interesting let me grab my popcorn 🍿 🍿 🍿
Well do it Meghan, cut her off. I couldnt be friends with someone who threatens the livelihood of a single mom advocating for BLM.
No one from Meghan’s camp spoke to Page Six. Basically someone read comments here and elsewhere and speculated as to what is happening. It could be accurate but it is doubtful we will ever know.
Riiight. I don’t think so. I used to think PageSix was credible, but they have been pretty poor in the coverage of Meghan, often just regurgitating things said by the British tabloids. It’s pretty crazy that even when Meghan’s laying low, stories are constantly being created about her. I imagine it’s really frustrating, but the BM ironically does a lot to keep her relevant.
Friendship ebbs and flows.
I can them see them cooling off a bit and giving each other space but I don’t think MM will terminate the relationship.
They have a lot of history and Jessica was trusted to watch over Archie in Canada when MM had to tie up loose ends in London,
The way I view it is this: Page Six needs to be taken with a pinch of salt, as I doubt anyone’s talking to them, they’re no better than our rags. However, I absolutely would understand why Meghan would want to separate herself from Jessica and I would do the same.