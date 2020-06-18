“Jennifer Lawrence joined Twitter to tweet about BLM & Breonna Taylor” links

Jennifer Lawrence just joined Twitter, and she joined so she could tweet about Black Lives Matter and Breonna Taylor. [JustJared]
Donald Trump’s Tulsa Nazi rally is going to be so stupid. [Pajiba]
This 30 Rock announcement was amazing nostalgia. [LaineyGossip]
Jane Fonda & Lil Nas X star in a new Gucci campaign. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Dina Lohan is “engaged,” apparently. [Dlisted]
Cream of Wheat is taking a harder look at their racist brand icon too. [Towleroad]
What Vogue was like before Anna Wintour. [GFY]
No one likes the idea of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana. [Seriously OMG]
Rape kits were invented by a woman. [Jezebel]
#SayHerName #BreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/EGSjIpMaXc
— Jennifer Lawrence – Represent.Us (@JLawrence_RepUs) June 17, 2020
I hope the 30 Rock thing is good. I’m a little nervous because it is one of my all time favorite shows, and I still will quote it pretty regularly. The “father pig”, “I don’t drink hot liquids of any kind – that’s the devils temperature!” “Science is my most favorite subject, especially the Old Testament” “Factories provide three things this country desperately needs: jobs, pride, and material for Bruce Springsteen songs” “I believe that vampires are the world’s greatest golfers but their curse is that they never get to prove it.”
There’s just SO many good one liners, and the entire show was so ridiculous that I don’t understand how it survived as long as it did, but I am SO glad it did.
Good on Jennifer Lawrence.
As a Kentuckian, this should raise the profile to make sure Breonna’s murderers are arrested because the attention is fading and that is heartbreaking.
Yea Jennifer Lawrence
I don’t blame people for being upset about the Diana casting. Stewart has zero personality and there are plenty of amazing British actresses they could have chosen.
Personally not impressed w Kristen Stewart playing Diana. Kstew is just dead eyed, whilst Diana means so much and had so much heart.
Facebook took down Trump ads! Getting my popcorn and Twitter feed ready!!!