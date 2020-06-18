“Jennifer Lawrence joined Twitter to tweet about BLM & Breonna Taylor” links
  • June 18, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Jennifer Lawrence attends the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show

Jennifer Lawrence just joined Twitter, and she joined so she could tweet about Black Lives Matter and Breonna Taylor. [JustJared]
Donald Trump’s Tulsa Nazi rally is going to be so stupid. [Pajiba]
This 30 Rock announcement was amazing nostalgia. [LaineyGossip]
Jane Fonda & Lil Nas X star in a new Gucci campaign. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Dina Lohan is “engaged,” apparently. [Dlisted]
Cream of Wheat is taking a harder look at their racist brand icon too. [Towleroad]
What Vogue was like before Anna Wintour. [GFY]
No one likes the idea of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana. [Seriously OMG]
Rape kits were invented by a woman. [Jezebel]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

6 Responses to ““Jennifer Lawrence joined Twitter to tweet about BLM & Breonna Taylor” links”

  1. Erinn says:
    June 18, 2020 at 12:59 pm

    I hope the 30 Rock thing is good. I’m a little nervous because it is one of my all time favorite shows, and I still will quote it pretty regularly. The “father pig”, “I don’t drink hot liquids of any kind – that’s the devils temperature!” “Science is my most favorite subject, especially the Old Testament” “Factories provide three things this country desperately needs: jobs, pride, and material for Bruce Springsteen songs” “I believe that vampires are the world’s greatest golfers but their curse is that they never get to prove it.”

    There’s just SO many good one liners, and the entire show was so ridiculous that I don’t understand how it survived as long as it did, but I am SO glad it did.

    Reply
  2. Tiffany says:
    June 18, 2020 at 1:06 pm

    Good on Jennifer Lawrence.

    As a Kentuckian, this should raise the profile to make sure Breonna’s murderers are arrested because the attention is fading and that is heartbreaking.

    Reply
  3. Stacy Dresden says:
    June 18, 2020 at 1:21 pm

    Yea Jennifer Lawrence

    Reply
  4. Lua says:
    June 18, 2020 at 1:27 pm

    I don’t blame people for being upset about the Diana casting. Stewart has zero personality and there are plenty of amazing British actresses they could have chosen.

    Reply
  5. HeyDay says:
    June 18, 2020 at 1:35 pm

    Personally not impressed w Kristen Stewart playing Diana. Kstew is just dead eyed, whilst Diana means so much and had so much heart.

    Reply
  6. Lua says:
    June 18, 2020 at 1:46 pm

    Facebook took down Trump ads! Getting my popcorn and Twitter feed ready!!!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment