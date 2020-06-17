‘Officer Karen’ had a sobbing meltdown because she had to wait for a McMuffin

This past weekend, we had Karens Gone Wild – just average, everyday white women who go around “policing” people of color or acting wildly irresponsible in various ways. But what happens when Karen is an actual police officer? What happens when she’s Officer Karen and she’s armed to the teeth with guns and white fragility? What happens is this video – Officer Karen (apparently her real name is Stacey) having a full-on crying meltdown because… McDonalds made her wait for her food.
McMuffin is trending because this woman had a full meltdown about having to wait for her order.
Officers collapsing into self-pity because they’re mildly inconvenienced… while a whole lot of Americans fear for their lives when they see them coming.
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) June 17, 2020
This woman – THIS POLICE OFFICER, WITH A GUN – literally filmed herself sobbing because she didn’t get an Egg McMuffin in a timely manner and she couldn’t see it being made. You know what that’s about? That’s about all of the cops who have been lying about being poisoned and mistreated at fast food joints. She’s so desperate to be aggrieved, so desperate to be the victim, that she sobs because of THAT. And as she weeps and begs for people to give her a chance, does she spare a thought for all of the black men and black women who have also wanted a chance to simply exist without being assaulted and shot by fragile cops like her?
I really hope this video is fake because if it’s not we need to take Officer Karen’s gun away from her IMMEDIATELY!! Also, if the worst oppression you’ve ever felt is waiting at a McDonald’s drive-thru you should reevaluate your life. #McMuffinGate https://t.co/qUSp4USiWq
— ItsCedsWorld (@itscedsworld) June 17, 2020
Officer Karen when they forgot her McMuffin pic.twitter.com/7EOE7SpKgC
— ❦ 𝔶𝔲𝔯𝔭𝔢 ❦ (@YurpeX) June 17, 2020
Who administers the psychological test for police academy applicants? They need to go back to the drawing board.
Ha. Imagine it being administered retroactively. Instant, major reduction in police forces.
I’m afraid to watch it.
Its not just you, I don’t think I’ll watch it. I don’t know if afraid is the right word, but it’s in that ballpark.
Ahhhhhhahahahahahahaha! A friend of mine has this on FB with the oh we must do better respecting the police blah blah….and I am thinking this is your example????
Perfect example of how we got Trump and where we are now in 2020. The things that some people mindlessly post on FB make my blood boil.
WTF? No, really, what the actual f@@k? Maybe she needs desk duty. For like the next 20 years.
I suppose it makes one mighty impatient (and ignorant) if one hasn’t had to wait for things before. Things like, I don’t know, equal human rights?!
This woman needs a vacation and a nap. She doesn’t need to be armed or on the streets right now. Do you know how often takeout and drive through orders get messed up? I’ve been straight up forgot about more than once at a McDonalds.
And as someone else pointed out on Twitter, it doesn’t take 10 mins to mess with your food. If they wanted to be gross, that would have been done between the first and second windows. It was breakfast time and they probably had to fry a new batch of hashbrowns.
Combination of persecution complex as well as paranoia about someone poisoning her food cause she’s a cop….such white fragility. Maybe they just messed up her order cause that happens all the time. Health care workers go hungry and work long shifts and they’re not posting meltdowns on social media. If she’s carrying on like this she doesn’t need to be armed and carrying deadly weapons.
The entitlement of WW is both STAGGERING and wholly unsurprising. It’s terrifying and dangerous.
How was she EVER going to see it being made from the drive thru??? You can’t even really see it very well most of the time when you go inside.
She fully expected sympathy (at least from white people) b/c she’s a white, blonde, female under 40 who has a sad.
The entitlement and desperation to be seen as a victim! “She paid for it in advance..” WHAT??? Isn’t that exactly how the process works?! Do you get to pay for your order AFTER you eat the Mcmuffin? Is that a special McDonalds with table service?!
And since it was a mobile order, the staff had no way of knowing it was for a cop (unless she put officer Karen as the name…I stop watching after she wiped that first tear). This is so outrageous and stupid. Defund the police..all of them!