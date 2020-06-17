‘Officer Karen’ had a sobbing meltdown because she had to wait for a McMuffin

This past weekend, we had Karens Gone Wild – just average, everyday white women who go around “policing” people of color or acting wildly irresponsible in various ways. But what happens when Karen is an actual police officer? What happens when she’s Officer Karen and she’s armed to the teeth with guns and white fragility? What happens is this video – Officer Karen (apparently her real name is Stacey) having a full-on crying meltdown because… McDonalds made her wait for her food.

This woman – THIS POLICE OFFICER, WITH A GUN – literally filmed herself sobbing because she didn’t get an Egg McMuffin in a timely manner and she couldn’t see it being made. You know what that’s about? That’s about all of the cops who have been lying about being poisoned and mistreated at fast food joints. She’s so desperate to be aggrieved, so desperate to be the victim, that she sobs because of THAT. And as she weeps and begs for people to give her a chance, does she spare a thought for all of the black men and black women who have also wanted a chance to simply exist without being assaulted and shot by fragile cops like her?

13 Responses to “‘Officer Karen’ had a sobbing meltdown because she had to wait for a McMuffin”

  1. Jo73c says:
    June 17, 2020 at 8:47 am

    Who administers the psychological test for police academy applicants? They need to go back to the drawing board.

    Reply
  2. Nev says:
    June 17, 2020 at 8:48 am

    I’m afraid to watch it.

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      June 17, 2020 at 8:54 am

      Its not just you, I don’t think I’ll watch it. I don’t know if afraid is the right word, but it’s in that ballpark.

      Reply
  3. YaGotMe says:
    June 17, 2020 at 8:49 am

    Ahhhhhhahahahahahahaha! A friend of mine has this on FB with the oh we must do better respecting the police blah blah….and I am thinking this is your example????

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      June 17, 2020 at 8:55 am

      Perfect example of how we got Trump and where we are now in 2020. The things that some people mindlessly post on FB make my blood boil.

      Reply
  4. Jerusha says:
    June 17, 2020 at 8:50 am

    WTF? No, really, what the actual f@@k? Maybe she needs desk duty. For like the next 20 years.

    Reply
  5. Mira says:
    June 17, 2020 at 8:53 am

    I suppose it makes one mighty impatient (and ignorant) if one hasn’t had to wait for things before. Things like, I don’t know, equal human rights?!

    Reply
  6. AMM says:
    June 17, 2020 at 8:53 am

    This woman needs a vacation and a nap. She doesn’t need to be armed or on the streets right now. Do you know how often takeout and drive through orders get messed up? I’ve been straight up forgot about more than once at a McDonalds.

    And as someone else pointed out on Twitter, it doesn’t take 10 mins to mess with your food. If they wanted to be gross, that would have been done between the first and second windows. It was breakfast time and they probably had to fry a new batch of hashbrowns.

    Reply
  7. Edna says:
    June 17, 2020 at 8:55 am

    Combination of persecution complex as well as paranoia about someone poisoning her food cause she’s a cop….such white fragility. Maybe they just messed up her order cause that happens all the time. Health care workers go hungry and work long shifts and they’re not posting meltdowns on social media. If she’s carrying on like this she doesn’t need to be armed and carrying deadly weapons.

    Reply
  8. Sarah says:
    June 17, 2020 at 8:56 am

    The entitlement of WW is both STAGGERING and wholly unsurprising. It’s terrifying and dangerous.

    Reply
  9. Kumquat says:
    June 17, 2020 at 8:56 am

    How was she EVER going to see it being made from the drive thru??? You can’t even really see it very well most of the time when you go inside.
    She fully expected sympathy (at least from white people) b/c she’s a white, blonde, female under 40 who has a sad.

    Reply
  10. Levans says:
    June 17, 2020 at 8:56 am

    The entitlement and desperation to be seen as a victim! “She paid for it in advance..” WHAT??? Isn’t that exactly how the process works?! Do you get to pay for your order AFTER you eat the Mcmuffin? Is that a special McDonalds with table service?!

    And since it was a mobile order, the staff had no way of knowing it was for a cop (unless she put officer Karen as the name…I stop watching after she wiped that first tear). This is so outrageous and stupid. Defund the police..all of them!

    Reply

