Is America in the beginning of a ‘second wave’ in coronavirus cases?

People have been dumb about the pandemic all this time. I’ve been dumb about it too. My rule has been “wear a mask whenever I go indoors,” so I’ve been wearing my mask to pick up takeout food and to the grocery store. But my gym reopened in early June, and my ass has been going there a lot and I haven’t been wearing a mask. I’m an idiot. I’m still social distancing (Virgos are natural social distancers!) and all, but yeah, I’ve definitely “eased up” on my own rules. Tons of people around America have taken the first phases of the “reopen” and run with it, and they’re now pretending that the pandemic is over. It’s not f–king over! The curve has not flattened, it’s plateaued.

The population of the US is 330 million

The population of the EU is 446 million [source https://t.co/JtQgQFMvj9] pic.twitter.com/DAVWfkIW15 — Max Roser (@MaxCRoser) June 16, 2020

For whatever record, I don’t *entirely* blame the Trump/Pence administration. They’ve done horrible things and they’ve had a completely sh-tty response to the pandemic, and the bulk of this falls on their shoulders. But a lot of people are also making terrible decisions too. Anyway, scientists are now predicting that the US could have 200,000 coronavirus deaths by October 1st. Which is insane. Trump keeps predicting nonsensical things too, like his promise that we’ll have a vaccine by the end of the year, or repeating the lie that we’re testing so many people and perhaps we should stop testing so there will be no more virus.

This week, the Wall Street Journal published an op-ed from our Coronavirus Czar, Mother’s Husband Mike Pence. This too was full of lies. Pence’s aim was – I think – to subdue the angst about reopening and talk up his fearless leader, Donald Bigly. You can read it here if you want. All that WSJ piece did was increase the angst and make Trump/Pence look tone-deaf and out-of-touch with the realities of what’s happening on the ground in so many states. Oklahoma politicians are flat-out begging Trump not to hold his Nazi rally in Tulsa on Saturday, because the state has seen such a huge increase in cases.

As for Dr. Fauci, he told the Daily Beast that he doesn’t really consider what’s happening now to be a “second wave,” because he doesn’t think we’re done with the first wave yet. He also said that he doubts we would see a city or state get taken by surprise like New York was in March and April, because of what we know about the virus now.

I don’t know what point I’m trying to make here, other than people still need to be careful. Wear your masks. Social distance. Don’t hang out in large groups. And I need to stop going to the gym so much.