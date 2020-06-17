Is America in the beginning of a ‘second wave’ in coronavirus cases?

People have been dumb about the pandemic all this time. I’ve been dumb about it too. My rule has been “wear a mask whenever I go indoors,” so I’ve been wearing my mask to pick up takeout food and to the grocery store. But my gym reopened in early June, and my ass has been going there a lot and I haven’t been wearing a mask. I’m an idiot. I’m still social distancing (Virgos are natural social distancers!) and all, but yeah, I’ve definitely “eased up” on my own rules. Tons of people around America have taken the first phases of the “reopen” and run with it, and they’re now pretending that the pandemic is over. It’s not f–king over! The curve has not flattened, it’s plateaued.
For whatever record, I don’t *entirely* blame the Trump/Pence administration. They’ve done horrible things and they’ve had a completely sh-tty response to the pandemic, and the bulk of this falls on their shoulders. But a lot of people are also making terrible decisions too. Anyway, scientists are now predicting that the US could have 200,000 coronavirus deaths by October 1st. Which is insane. Trump keeps predicting nonsensical things too, like his promise that we’ll have a vaccine by the end of the year, or repeating the lie that we’re testing so many people and perhaps we should stop testing so there will be no more virus.
This week, the Wall Street Journal published an op-ed from our Coronavirus Czar, Mother’s Husband Mike Pence. This too was full of lies. Pence’s aim was – I think – to subdue the angst about reopening and talk up his fearless leader, Donald Bigly. You can read it here if you want. All that WSJ piece did was increase the angst and make Trump/Pence look tone-deaf and out-of-touch with the realities of what’s happening on the ground in so many states. Oklahoma politicians are flat-out begging Trump not to hold his Nazi rally in Tulsa on Saturday, because the state has seen such a huge increase in cases.
As for Dr. Fauci, he told the Daily Beast that he doesn’t really consider what’s happening now to be a “second wave,” because he doesn’t think we’re done with the first wave yet. He also said that he doubts we would see a city or state get taken by surprise like New York was in March and April, because of what we know about the virus now.
I don’t know what point I’m trying to make here, other than people still need to be careful. Wear your masks. Social distance. Don’t hang out in large groups. And I need to stop going to the gym so much.
Rachel Maddow made your point here for you last night. Our government is being poorly run, and getting worse by the day and year. Larger question is what do we want to do about it?
A lot of Americans seem to have decided that the pandemic is over simply because they wish for it to be over, and I find it kind of agonizing to watch. When I see pictures of people gathered for BBQs or whatever, I wish I could show them what it was like to live in NYC in April. There were refrigerated trucks parked outside of the hospitals to handle the overflow from the morgues, and the ambulance sirens were constant. There was just death and suffering all around us.
What’s crazy is that the US numbers have plateaued *with a significant percentage of the population still living in some version of lockdown.* If we go back to life as normal anytime soon, the whole country’s coronavirus curve will look like Arizona’s.
Not only Americans.
I am shocked by how many people here in France pretend it’s over. It’s not. To the government opened the schools for the last 2 weeks which is crazy. I am still working from home, but I had to fight , because my colleagues were forced to go back to work.
I go out often, and I have seen some friends.
No pub no restaurants even if it’s open. No gym. Still running early in the morning.
And I am keeping a list of all the persons I meet.
Yeah it’s kind of crazy here in France. In Paris, people still wear their masks in the subway but, otherwise, it’s like nothing nerve happened. No physical distanciation in the shops, people entering them without any masks or washing their hands … I really do hope we’re not gonna be hit by a second wave but, as I write this message, Beijing is confining some parts of its population because of new cases … Kind of scary, imho
No. The first wave is still on the upswing.
You don’t ignore a virus like this. That’s what Trump has done. That’s homicide.
He’s told people since Day One it’s a fake. Yet he’s making his cult agree that if they go to his rally and get sick, they can’t sue him.
Criminal negligence on a national scale.
I WISH we had “like”and/or “upvote” buttons here; I’d hit this a million times.
The first wave has not hit major parts of the country yet. It hit the big cities on the coasts but because those areas went heavy into lockdown, like a seawall or dam, it arrested the spread to other parts of the country. It is moving now. Death is spreading slowly and when ti reaches the vulnerable areas where people aren’t paying attention, it will take a huge toll.
Of COURSE this is still the first wave! We’ve never come out of it. Our lockdown caused it to slow, flatten…but we’re still IN it, evidenced by how many are spreading it to each other now that they’re swarming together as if it’s been a personal inconvenience to them, an affront to their “liberties” rather than an attempt to keep them alive!
There isn’t a 2nd wave until we’ve hit a prolonged “lull”. These idiots are going to be smacked btwn the eyes this fall, during our “regular” flu season when this plague comes back with a vengeance. All they have to do is look at China and Germany, who are experiences HUGE spikes in cases, esp China, who is going into lockdown again in certain areas hardest hit.
FOR GOD’S SAKE PEOPLE: WEAR A MASK (YOURS protect others, THEIRS protect YOU)! #StaySafe #SocialDistance!
Wait, what? I’m in Germany, what huge spike is this referring to? There was only that neighborhood in Berlin that was put in quarantine, but it was “only” around 50 cases – child’s play compared to the numbers the US is still reporting.
That said, I will definitely agree with you on the wearing masks comment. From the perspective of having been here through all this (and not being German), they’re handling it really well, and much of that is from people being more than happy to follow the rules in terms of wearing masks in all supermarkets, on public transport etc.
there has been a breakout of 400 positive cases at a meat plant in NRW near Bielefeld.
I think we are seeing a post-Memorial Day spike, right on schedule. According to worldometers.org, cases have been steadily climbing (globally) and deaths steadily declining, but yesterday deaths popped up. The real second wave will be in the fall.
After the protestors (most of whom *were* wearing masks) were gassed and shot at, we’re going to be seeing another BIG uptick in cases in another couple of weeks. REEEEALLY smart to shoot an irritant into a crowd, making them cough, rub their eyes, shout…all expelling droplets into a crowed area.
But then, I guess that’s the republiTHUG point. Besides the apparent cruelty and fascism, more “Libs” get sick…some die…thin the number of voters. Personally, I think this is how that corpse Stephen Miller gets off.
This is what has been happening in MD – I think our cases are going up (I would have to confirm that though) but our deaths and hospitalizations are overall declining. I’m not entirely sure why our hospitalizations are dropping – are people not getting as sick? are they not being admitted even if they are really sick? but I’m wondering if those will increase in the next few weeks. We started phase 1 of reopening on May 15, so its been over a month.
Our governor keeps talking about the low number of hospitalizations, which seems like a good thing, but I do think the emphasis on that makes people feel more secure. Our TJ Maxx and Homegoods opened last week and there was a line of a hundred people to get in. Our indoor dining opened up which I thought was one of the riskier activities but I guess we’ll see how things go.
I wear a mask whenever I’m inside or in close contact with someone, like even for curbside pickup, but I’m not sure how many are doing that.
It’s absolutely the government”s fault. Individual action can’t overcome massive systemic failures. It’s akin to telling people they can solve climate change by recycling while ignoring the corrupt oil and gas industry.
I still think the real second wave will be in the fall. We’re still in the first one. And I have not eased up on my mask wearing or disinfecting everything. I have noticed more ppl out and about and not wearing masks and sometimes I feel like I’m the only one taking this seriously. It’s like ppl decided they were tired of being home & bored, so the pandemic is over. They’re in for a rude awakening in a few months.
I took a drive yesterday as my car lease is up today and I have to turn my convertible in *sob* (first time out for more than just running to the pharmacy; even get groceries delivered). I put the top down, kept the front windows up, and put my mask on.
I drove down to the beach. I’d say about 60-70% of people in Santa Monica were wearing masks, or had bandanas around their necks in case someone was coming, they could pull it up.
I drove up PCH and went into Pacific Palisades (a mostly republiTHUG area); a LOT of people out…about 90% were NOT wearing masks/bandanas of any kind. Made me SO angry!
You’re not the only one taking it seriously. I do too. Masks when I go out, staying in as much as possible. I’m in NC and we are steadily going up since reopening. We reopened way too early.
I’m in FL so I get it. We opened too early and our Governor is an idiot.
Second wave? Ha! Not done with the first. There’s going to be a lot of “pneumonia” deaths in the next few weeks.
The second wave of the Spanish Flu pandemic was the deadliest. I’m sorry but people cannot afford to forget that!! This is not close to done.
And there is this:
Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on Monday disparagingly referred to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, as “the medical deep state.”
The stupid is real!
Fwiw, I’ve heard the theory going to the gym is a pretty risky activity: you’re in an enclosed space and people are breathing hard, which propels the droplets in your breath further.
I saw a comment from a woman on a fb post today that the “stay home” order was just so hospitals could prepare for the influx of sick people, and that now that they have the supplies they need people can resume normal lives. I was flabbergasted and it took a lot of willpower to scroll past and not reply scathingly.
I went to the gym 4 days a week, but not since March. I now run a Zoom exercise class with my 3 sisters and 1 sister in law 3x a week. We do biceps, triceps, butts, thighs and waist. I will not go back to the gym classes until there is a vaccine. I pay my dues, but won’t go. I also hike once a week for 5 to 7 miles for the aerobic exercise. I don’t want to be sick.
Word to the wise: Even in times of normal health, gyms are absolute disease hot spots! I picked up a very nasty case of strep at my gym a few years ago!
Be careful all! I know a lot of gyms have people cleaning the equipment, but you should still do it yourself – and don’t use the towel you touch yourself with. I bring lysol wipes with me now, because I don’t want a repeat of that last episode.
Trump supporters who believe in him should make sure their affairs are in order and update their wills before attending his rallies. Ditto for those who oppose wearing masks and go out in public.
I live in Illinois and a lake front suburb of Chicago. There are 5 phases of reopening. We are only in phase 3 and I am glad for it. I walk around our city and everybody is wearing masks and social distancing. The beach on the lake front is still closed, playgrounds, gyms and you can only eat outside. Certain businesses have opened, but with strict guidelines I am grateful for the tough policy. According to local officials we are still only in the first wave and that is why there is a slow opening policy. It has been hard, but I think well worth it. Because of that I have not let my guard down.
The early predictions in March or April by medical professionals in my family, 18-24 months. Desperate Dumpty and comrades continue a worsening spin. He’s looking for a headline to distract. He’s fighting McConnell over statues, suing his niece Mary and Bolton. He’s frightened to death he’ll be revealed. Too late Dumpty, you made your bed, lie in it. Counting the days for our election.