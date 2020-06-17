Prince William steps out in Norfolk, without a mask, to thank first responders

Prince William has been Zooming up a storm for the past three months or so. Once he and Kate figured out that Zoom calls “counted” as work, they kept up a steady, Top CEO pace of one or two Zoom videos a week. Supposedly, he and Kate have confined themselves to the Sandringham/Anmer Hall property, but I bet William has made a few jaunts in and around Norfolk which we haven’t heard about (cough). Anyway, all of this to say that William did his first “public” event (in three months) yesterday in Norfolk.
Prince William stepped out in Norfolk on Tuesday to praise first responders who have been working in the face of the coronavirus pandemic across the U.K. In his first public appearance since the crisis gripped the U.K. in mid-March, William, 37, headed out to see some of the ambulance workers who have been helping people during the last few difficult months.
He visited a base at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, not far from the Sandringham estate, and his home Anmer Hall. He wanted to thank them “for their work and dedication responding to the COVID-19 outbreak, and to hear more about their experiences over the past few months,” his office at Kensington Palace said.
A bigger “thank you” would have been to wear a f–king mask! It doesn’t seem like the first responders are wearing masks either, and that’s on them. But again, the Windsor clan should be leading by example whenever they are seen in public, and that goes for the Queen, Kate (lol, she’s not going anywhere), Anne, anybody. Wear a f–king mask.
While William was chatting with these ambulance workers, he made sure to crack a typical William Joke: “I’m worried about the waistline of the nation as well with all the chocolate and cakes. I’ve done a lot of baking at home. Chocolate goes down very well.” Hm, sounds like someone has replaced rose-trimming as his favorite Norfolk activity. I wonder whose baked goods he’s been sampling?
Lazy Katie still tanning, was she?
Here in the UK masks are only mandatory on public transport and where distancing is not possible so he’s 100% within government guidelines. Wow. Never thought I’d defend Wilileaks.
Won’t end well. See Arizona, FL and Texas.
Does Will have more hair on the top of his head?
There was a tabloid story a month or two ago claiming Harry had had a hair transplant, so very possibly!
Well, he is socially distancing at least- and that is all I have to say about this insipid man.
Masks don’t seem to be a thing in the UK – maybe 10% of people are wearing them (other than on public transport where they are required). They aren’t going to have William ignore government guidelines in his first public appearance.
Guess the 3ft apart was approved by Boris Johnson.This is gonna one long year at home
These people are absolutely dull, lol. No wonder the Royal reporters are still obsessed with Harry and Meghan. I would be on my phone at these royal engagements because just looking and reading quotes, you see why they won’t leave Harry and Meghan alone.
His father and step-mother weren’t wearing masks and the government isn’t making them wear masks so that’s why he’s not wearing on either.
As for the engagement: eh. Not much to say. But I’m more interested in whether or not they’ll keep this up and continue to do engagements and try to get back to “normal” or whether he’ll stay in the confines of Amner/KP
They’re all standing about 6 feet apart or more so I think masks aren’t required. Is there video of this meeting? I would love to see if the energy is excited or tolerant of this royal coming down from their tower to thank the peasants for putting their life at risk. I would be so annoyed that I had to stop my day to hear this man talk to me about his stupid baking. Waistline of the nation? What about those who are struggling to make ends meet and buy their groceries? Shut up William!
I know pictures sometimes seem to capture awkward moments that weren’t, but these are hilarious to me. The ambulance workers look so bored and unimpressed by his speech and self-importance. The group shot when u zoom into their faces, lol! & In one of the pics, the man on his left looks like he’s super bored and about to fall asleep and the pic after he just straight up looks asleep 😂 Are these really the best ones his team had to choose from? Too funny
all the first responders look totally annoyed at this utter waste of their time.
The UK doesn’t require people to wear masks. They’re arguing that it gives people a false sense of security and that people won’t follow other more important guidelines like social distancing. They aren’t entirely wrong. The cloth masks, provided they fit well, are still only effective for awhile. Once they are wet from your breathe, they no longer filtering the way they should and should be changed out for a fresh mask. Most people aren’t changing them frequently enough. So, they only recommend wearing a mask if you cannot social distance. William is leading by example here. He’s following the government guidelines. He is a terrible person, but you can’t be mad that he’s doing his job for once.
as said before, we in the UK are not required to wear masks unless on public transport. as a hospital worker I have to wear one at work but only from this last Monday.
I also agree that people aren’t interested in his baking, people have been furloughed or made redundant, businesses may never open again and people are struggling with basic things and he’s thinking all us peasants are getting fat on cake. I’m surprised he didn’t link this in to mental health as there is sure to be a upturn in those of us NHS workers who are going to be suffering mentally at the end of all this. that would have been more useful.
Well, at least he didn’t ask them what Netflix shows they were watching or whatever.
Masks aren’t mandatory here in the US either but most responsible leaders are wearing them for public appearances. But at least Charles and Camilla were outside and William appears to be in an open air ambulance bay (is that the right word lol) so its not like he’s wandering around a hospital sans mask.
I feel like joking about how much he has been baking to people who have probably been very busy over the past two months is a little tone deaf, but hey, that’s William.