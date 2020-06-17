“Happy 40th birthday to living legend Venus Williams” links
  • June 17, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Happy birthday to the ageless Venus Williams. 40 years old and still on the tour, and still an absolute groundbreaker. [Dlisted]
I’ve been doing this too long, because I remember (vividly) all of these relationships. Haha on Scarlett Johansson & Sean Penn. [Pajiba]
Good puppies get DOGUE covers. [OMG Blog]
Martin Gugino, the 75-year-old peace activist shoved to the ground by Buffalo police, has a fractured skull and is still unable to walk. [Towleroad]
Pharrell Williams was here in Virginia (where he grew up) to help Gov. Northam announce Juneteenth as a state holiday. [Just Jared]
Keira Knightley’s vintage belt situation was a mess! [Go Fug Yourself]
Americans are unhappy at historic levels, in historic numbers. [Jezebel]
Now Arnold Schwarzenegger says people should wear masks at the gym. [The Blemish]
90 Days: The Other Way star might be a bigamist. [Starcasm]
Keanu Reeves is so lovely. He’s auctioning off a 15-minute Zoom date to profit Camp Rainbow gold. The bids are high! [LaineyGossip]

2 Responses to ““Happy 40th birthday to living legend Venus Williams” links”

  1. Scollins says:
    June 17, 2020 at 12:34 pm

    Serena is a Real Queen. A goddess.

    Reply
  2. TheOriginalMia says:
    June 17, 2020 at 1:10 pm

    Happy Birthday, Venus!

    Reply

