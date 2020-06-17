Prince Andrew has a cache of emails proving he tried to ‘cooperate’ with the SDNY

On so many of these Prince Andrew stories, I have to laugh to keep from crying. The smarm, the abuse of privilege, the colonialist attitudes, the racism, the years of predatory behavior, the human trafficking, the fact that Andrew’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein was so disgusting and criminal. Throughout it all, Andrew is still behaving like he has a “good name” which is being ruined by those damn American prosecutors and their attempts to speak to him.

The last we heard, Andrew was demanding an “olive branch” to “rebuild trust” from the Department of Justice, moreso from the Southern District. The SDNY has been trying to interview Andrew for months. And all he’s offered is a “witness statement.” Therein lies the problem – the SDNY clearly wants to speak to Andrew in detail about Epstein’s crimes, what Andrew witnessed and what Andrew participated in. Andrew just wants to pretend – he wants everyone to take his word – that he did nothing criminal and everyone else is lying. So now Andrew is telling everybody that he has the RECEIPTS on all of the cooperating he’s done with the SDNY. Again, all he’s offered is a witness statement.

Prince Andrew has exchanged dozens of emails with the US Department of Justice, proving he is co-operating with the investigation into his paedophile friend Jeffrey Epstein, a source close to the royal has claimed. Geoffrey Berman, the US attorney leading the investigation, previously claimed that Andrew had sought to ‘falsely portray himself as eager and willing to co-operate’. But he has now been accused of actively misleading the media and the public on the extent of Andrew’s co-operation – with the Duke an ‘easy target’. Now, a source close the Duke has laid bare Andrew’s attempts to co-operate and help the investigation into Epstein. The source told the Spectator: ‘Berman has actively misled the global media and the global audience. The Duke’s legal team has dozens of email exchanges with the Southern District, proving that there has been full co-operation.’ It’s also been claimed that the DoJ didn’t make any effort to contact the Duke during Epstein’s lifetime, with initial contact only made after his death and after Virginia Roberts went on the BBC in November 2019 to air her accusations against Andrew. Even then, the Duke was only approached as a witness and not as a suspect. His lawyers are thought to have responded immediately and, in early January, sent the DoJ a proposal for how Andrew would deliver his witness statement. This was apparently accepted by authorities – only for Berman to publicly blast the Duke a week later, accusing him of zero co-operation and of a ‘wall of silence’. According to the source, the DoJ have ‘targeted’ the Prince since Epstein’s death, with Berman using Andrew to ‘play to the US media’ and to appease the legal firms looking to get money for Epstein’s victims from his estate. Berman has even implied that the Duke aided Epstein’s crimes, claiming that the financier ‘couldn’t have done what he did without assistance’. After Berman’s attack on Andrew, there was a ‘very frank exchange of views’ between the Duke’s lawyers and the Southern District. The source blasted Berman after the Home Office request came to light, accusing him of doing everything he can to ‘destroy’ public trust in Andrew. They said: ‘The Prince was quite simply an easy target.’Andrew was the least protected of all the individuals who knew Jeffrey Epstein — a lot less protected than Donald Trump or Bill Clinton or Ghislaine Maxwell, who has simply disappeared. Andrew was a sitting duck, and he wasn’t well protected by the team over at Buckingham Palace.’

[From The Daily Mail]

“His lawyers are thought to have responded immediately and, in early January, sent the DoJ a proposal for how Andrew would deliver his witness statement…This was apparently accepted by authorities.” Either it was accepted or it wasn’t, and it clearly WAS NOT. Can Andrew’s lawyers seriously be this dumb? To go to war with the SDNY over whether or not Andrew has “cooperated”? Let me make it clear for the British barristers: the SDNY clearly has evidence of Andrew’s participation in criminal activity, and they are not looking to treat him like a mere witness. Thus, a “witness statement” would be a waste of time. They are looking to question Andrew. And I’m sure that’s what the email receipts show too. But by all means, I hope Andrew’s lawyers make the emails public. Then we can all laugh together.