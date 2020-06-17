Gwen Stefani is now determined to marry Blake Shelton without her annulment

Last year, we learned what was holding up Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s would-be wedding. Gwen and Blake have been together for years now, and he already behaves like a stepdad to her kids. It’s widely assumed that they are engaged, or engaged to be engaged. So what’s the hold up? Gwen, a devout Catholic, reportedly wanted her first marriage annulled. There were a lot of Catholics in the comments saying that considering her first marriage produced children, the Church probably wouldn’t even give her annulment anyway, so it was a fool’s errand. Now Gwen seems to feel similarly too:

The aisle awaits! Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are ready to take the next step in their relationship — that is, once the coronavirus pandemic ends. “COVID-19 has turned their world upside down, as it has with so many families,” a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Gwen knows she is blessed and wants to have the wedding as soon as social distancing guidelines are lifted.” Us broke the news in March 2019 that the “Hollaback Girl” singer, 50, had begun “the formal process” to have her previous marriage to Gavin Rossdale annulled by Catholic church officials because “religion has always been extremely important to her.” However, the source tells Us that the global crisis has “changed Gwen’s feelings about getting the annulment and getting married.” She had previously been “committed to getting the annulment, no matter how long it took,” according to the source, but now wants to press forward with marrying Shelton, 43. “Gwen wants to have a ceremony and reception with their family and friends. She didn’t wait this long to get married with family watching on Zoom,” the source tells Us. “It has made her realize that waiting for the annulment at this point is just futile because it could take years for the church tribunal to issue the decision.”

I think that’s smart, to not wait for the annulment or whatever. Why wait? I’m sure there are church rules about something or other (I have no idea, I am not Catholic) and maybe it will affect some things in her life and her faith. But… she and Blake are already unmarried and living together, sleeping together and raising children together. Enough, just get married.

