Gwen Stefani is now determined to marry Blake Shelton without her annulment

Last year, we learned what was holding up Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s would-be wedding. Gwen and Blake have been together for years now, and he already behaves like a stepdad to her kids. It’s widely assumed that they are engaged, or engaged to be engaged. So what’s the hold up? Gwen, a devout Catholic, reportedly wanted her first marriage annulled. There were a lot of Catholics in the comments saying that considering her first marriage produced children, the Church probably wouldn’t even give her annulment anyway, so it was a fool’s errand. Now Gwen seems to feel similarly too:
The aisle awaits! Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are ready to take the next step in their relationship — that is, once the coronavirus pandemic ends.
“COVID-19 has turned their world upside down, as it has with so many families,” a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Gwen knows she is blessed and wants to have the wedding as soon as social distancing guidelines are lifted.”
Us broke the news in March 2019 that the “Hollaback Girl” singer, 50, had begun “the formal process” to have her previous marriage to Gavin Rossdale annulled by Catholic church officials because “religion has always been extremely important to her.” However, the source tells Us that the global crisis has “changed Gwen’s feelings about getting the annulment and getting married.” She had previously been “committed to getting the annulment, no matter how long it took,” according to the source, but now wants to press forward with marrying Shelton, 43.
“Gwen wants to have a ceremony and reception with their family and friends. She didn’t wait this long to get married with family watching on Zoom,” the source tells Us. “It has made her realize that waiting for the annulment at this point is just futile because it could take years for the church tribunal to issue the decision.”
I think that’s smart, to not wait for the annulment or whatever. Why wait? I’m sure there are church rules about something or other (I have no idea, I am not Catholic) and maybe it will affect some things in her life and her faith. But… she and Blake are already unmarried and living together, sleeping together and raising children together. Enough, just get married.
Maybe she wants a church wedding. The devout description has never fit.
“she and Blake are already unmarried and living together, sleeping together and raising children together.” – that’s not a devout catholic.
Catholics are a funny breed. They have a knack for compartmentalization.
They are calling her a devout Catholic because she still goes to church. That’s the extent of her devotion.
Good on her, and the Catholic Church can die away slowly. The damage that institution has done to so many people is unspeakable. Don’t give them the power to hold up your plans, Gwen.
I was raised Catholic, not because it was someting my parents really wanted, my dad told me everything as a kid about the bad sides about them. but that’s how it is in Croatia, a country that has special Vatican agreement so Catholicsm is a part of official school system and many kids not taking those classes have problems for it. Anyway, I excommunicated myself and I can tell you it was a loooooong process. If I wasn’t so young and stuborn I would have given up. Mostly cause like you said the Church is a horrible institution and they disgust me. I can’t imagine this process. They aren’t like Scientology but they make sure to make your life hell.
Rachel Maddow also identifies as a devout Catholic.
So does Mark Wahlberg.
And Martin Sheen.
As a fellow Catholic, it is not for me to judge their membership in the church.
Also, you are allowed to be a Catholic and not agree with all of its practices and dogma (thank goodness!)
There are liberal and progressive Catholics and there are conservative Catholics.
Former Catholic here. You cannot receive the sacraments nor get married in the church if your marriage is not annulled. Fifteen years ago my ex went for an annulment. We had been married 25 years and 3 children. He still got the annulment. His wife to be was on her 3rd or fourth annulment. Funny thing is they didn’t get married by a priest. Having children or length of marriage or the fact that one of the spouses oppose the annulment makes no difference. And there’s the point that if you have enough money you can buy an annulment.