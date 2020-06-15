Prince Andrew demands ‘olive branch to rebuild trust’ from the Department of Justice

A week ago, federal prosecutors in America did a legal maneuver to somehow get Prince Andrew to be formally questioned by the American government. Andrew has said, many times, that he would be perfectly willing to cooperate with authorities regarding his knowledge of Jeffrey Epstein. But Andrew and his lawyers have completely shrugged off requests from civil lawyers representing Epstein’s victims, and they’ve also shrugged off requests from prosecutors at the Southern District of New York. Last week, the SDNY tried a maneuver where they requested an interview with Andrew through the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty. Andrew and his team freaked out and issued hilariously out-of-touch statements claiming Andrew was being treated badly by the Americans, that he already offered to give a witness statement (not the same thing as an interview), and that the SDNY prosecutors were somehow looking to cash in on Andrew’s enormous fame and good name (lol). So what’s the latest?

In the latest media leak, “friends” of the disgraced prince have been busily briefing the U.K. Sunday Times, but the messaging—as always with Andrew—is deeply confused and lacking in any humility. The tone is one of the hurt royal, who believes he has been wronged. A source close to Andrew told The Sunday Times: “I don’t think he regrets the intention behind the [BBC] interview, which was to clear the air for his family, the royal family and the institution. But the fact he was unable to appropriately or sufficiently convey his sympathy for the victims of Epstein, is of course a source of regret.” “A source close to the duke” also told the paper: “The duke is not going any further in the co-operation process until the DoJ begin to behave honorably…unless they have given him some signal acknowledging there has been a significant breach of trust, and offering some kind of olive branch to rebuild trust.” This week, Andrew’s s legal team issued a statement accusing the DoJ of “breaching their own confidentiality rules”, insisting he had “offered his assistance as a witness to the DoJ” at least three times this year. Geoffrey Berman, the lead federal prosecutor in New York, replied that Andrew had “sought to falsely portray himself to the public as eager and willing to co-operate… The prince has not given an interview to federal authorities, has repeatedly declined our request to schedule such an interview, and…informed us unequivocally… that he would not come in for such an interview.”

[From The Sunday Times via The Daily Beast]

The fact that Andrew still believes – as does everyone else, apparently? – that this is still just about the BBC interview is pretty telling. In Andrew’s mind, he’s not really bothered by the fact that he abused and likely raped victims of human trafficking “given” to him by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. He’s not bothered by the fact that he was Epstein’s princely procurer, or that he and Epstein had some kind of disgusting financial arrangement. No, the real problem was that BBC interview, where Andrew lied about his sweat glands and spoke reverently about his gentleman friend, the rapist human trafficker pedophile.

As for this: “The duke is not going any further in the co-operation process until the DoJ begin to behave honorably..and offering some kind of olive branch to rebuild trust.” Wow. White privilege is real, kids. To go to an outlet like the Sunday Times and DEMAND that the Department of Justice owes you an “olive branch” to “rebuild trust” just because they want to question you in connection to all of the crimes you committed with your rapist pedophile friend? I mean.