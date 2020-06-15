Prince Andrew demands ‘olive branch to rebuild trust’ from the Department of Justice

A week ago, federal prosecutors in America did a legal maneuver to somehow get Prince Andrew to be formally questioned by the American government. Andrew has said, many times, that he would be perfectly willing to cooperate with authorities regarding his knowledge of Jeffrey Epstein. But Andrew and his lawyers have completely shrugged off requests from civil lawyers representing Epstein’s victims, and they’ve also shrugged off requests from prosecutors at the Southern District of New York. Last week, the SDNY tried a maneuver where they requested an interview with Andrew through the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty. Andrew and his team freaked out and issued hilariously out-of-touch statements claiming Andrew was being treated badly by the Americans, that he already offered to give a witness statement (not the same thing as an interview), and that the SDNY prosecutors were somehow looking to cash in on Andrew’s enormous fame and good name (lol). So what’s the latest?
In the latest media leak, “friends” of the disgraced prince have been busily briefing the U.K. Sunday Times, but the messaging—as always with Andrew—is deeply confused and lacking in any humility. The tone is one of the hurt royal, who believes he has been wronged.
A source close to Andrew told The Sunday Times: “I don’t think he regrets the intention behind the [BBC] interview, which was to clear the air for his family, the royal family and the institution. But the fact he was unable to appropriately or sufficiently convey his sympathy for the victims of Epstein, is of course a source of regret.”
“A source close to the duke” also told the paper: “The duke is not going any further in the co-operation process until the DoJ begin to behave honorably…unless they have given him some signal acknowledging there has been a significant breach of trust, and offering some kind of olive branch to rebuild trust.”
This week, Andrew’s s legal team issued a statement accusing the DoJ of “breaching their own confidentiality rules”, insisting he had “offered his assistance as a witness to the DoJ” at least three times this year. Geoffrey Berman, the lead federal prosecutor in New York, replied that Andrew had “sought to falsely portray himself to the public as eager and willing to co-operate… The prince has not given an interview to federal authorities, has repeatedly declined our request to schedule such an interview, and…informed us unequivocally… that he would not come in for such an interview.”
[From The Sunday Times via The Daily Beast]
The fact that Andrew still believes – as does everyone else, apparently? – that this is still just about the BBC interview is pretty telling. In Andrew’s mind, he’s not really bothered by the fact that he abused and likely raped victims of human trafficking “given” to him by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. He’s not bothered by the fact that he was Epstein’s princely procurer, or that he and Epstein had some kind of disgusting financial arrangement. No, the real problem was that BBC interview, where Andrew lied about his sweat glands and spoke reverently about his gentleman friend, the rapist human trafficker pedophile.
As for this: “The duke is not going any further in the co-operation process until the DoJ begin to behave honorably..and offering some kind of olive branch to rebuild trust.” Wow. White privilege is real, kids. To go to an outlet like the Sunday Times and DEMAND that the Department of Justice owes you an “olive branch” to “rebuild trust” just because they want to question you in connection to all of the crimes you committed with your rapist pedophile friend? I mean.
Prince Andrew Is directing his legal team exactly how to respond and it’s going poorly. If we realize this, Mummy does too.
Honarable????WTH?
It goes further than white privilege. I wrote this on the article about the queen yesterday and I’m just going to leave it here too:
If you exist with the baseline belief that you and your family are ordained by God to rule over people, there is no way to be really self reflective. You are better than everyone else and deserve special treatment (and have received special treatment your whole life) point blank period.
I’m reminded of something I read in an article about VC firms and the people that run them: “they think they’re rich because they’re smart and they’re smart because they’re rich.” He is a product of being born into that kind of thinking but on eugenics steroids.
You are spot on.
Honorably!? Honorably!?!? LMFAO.
Hey DOJ? *Please* issue an extradition warrant for this asshole. Just, please.
The arrogance of this man.
He better hope that for his sake that mummy lives for as long as she possibly can because Charles is not going to coddle him. While Charles might not put Andrew on a jet to the US, I wouldn’t be surprised if Charles just sends him to the Bahamas never to return.