Jennifer Lopez to launch makeup and skincare brand JLo Beauty

On Sunday, JLo announced that her makeup and skincare line, JLo Beauty, will be launching. We don’t know what soon means as she had been working on the products since 2018. I am sure due to COVID, the launch of many things has been slowed down or halted completely.
Several celebrities such as Rihanna, Kat Von D, and Lady Gaga have put out cosmetics and beauty line and have since made a lot of cold hard cash. According to a trademark and patent application from 2018, JLo Beauty will have skincare products such as moisturizers, body and face creams, face cleansers, serums and cosmetics. PageSix offers more deets:
“Sunset glow… #JLoBeauty coming soon,” the 51-year-old pop phenom captioned her post.
According to a trademark filed last December with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, JLo Beauty will include cosmetics — perhaps including the eye-shadow, bronzer, highlighter and glossy lip color Lopez was wearing in her selfies.
But the real focus seems to be on skincare, with moisturizers, cleansers, soaps, gels, lotions, serums, masks and both face and body creams all named in the filing.
Now the Gen-X and Millennials will have the products they need to recreate that dewy perpetually youthful (but not oily or sweaty) JLo glow. Ok, I am the Gen-Xer. That whole lit from within look is the beauty move of the millennia. Of course no topical products can fully reproduce that full glow, it also takes good eating and sleeping habits and lots of hydration.
I am sure J to the Lo won’t just slap her name on anything. I do believe she and a team have been working tirelessly to create a great product. It will also be interesting to find out what the price points will be. I’ll continue to look out for the launch and reviews. I am sure it will be a successful venture. It is also promising that another woman of color, particularly a Latinx, is entering the $100 billion dollar a year beauty industry.
I hope it does well although I have a knee jerk aversion to celebrity products, going all the way back to Jaclyn Smith for Kmart, lol.
She looks so amazing, so lovely. Although I wouldn’t in a million years have guessed that the top photo was her.
that other photo of her made me smirk, though. ‘Sunset glow’? That’s a VERY heavy head full of make-up.
Wow, doesn’t she look like Diane Lane in that top pic?
I love JLo! She is just so beautiful. She was so hot in Hustlers, I still just can’t get over it. Not sure if I’ll check out her skin care line, it seems like her skin might be naturally pretty good
Let’s be honest, her team probably bought an already existing formula to a lab and changed it a bit and put a JLo stamp on it. Celebrity products are rarely ground breaking. Let’s hope it’s at least vegan and bio and the composition is clean
I would not have recognised her from the top pic! Part of it is the hairstyle but it goes to show the impact of make up on our perceptions.
Oh boy. This poor planet will be destroyed by the vanity of celebrities and the hubris of politicians.
At least make it vegan, cruelty free and compostable. Now THAT would be groundbreaking.
Are we sure that top pic is actually her?
Just what the world needs