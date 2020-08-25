Jennifer Lopez to launch makeup and skincare brand JLo Beauty



On Sunday, JLo announced that her makeup and skincare line, JLo Beauty, will be launching. We don’t know what soon means as she had been working on the products since 2018. I am sure due to COVID, the launch of many things has been slowed down or halted completely.

Several celebrities such as Rihanna, Kat Von D, and Lady Gaga have put out cosmetics and beauty line and have since made a lot of cold hard cash. According to a trademark and patent application from 2018, JLo Beauty will have skincare products such as moisturizers, body and face creams, face cleansers, serums and cosmetics. PageSix offers more deets:

“Sunset glow… #JLoBeauty coming soon,” the 51-year-old pop phenom captioned her post. According to a trademark filed last December with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, JLo Beauty will include cosmetics — perhaps including the eye-shadow, bronzer, highlighter and glossy lip color Lopez was wearing in her selfies. But the real focus seems to be on skincare, with moisturizers, cleansers, soaps, gels, lotions, serums, masks and both face and body creams all named in the filing.

[From Page Six]

Now the Gen-X and Millennials will have the products they need to recreate that dewy perpetually youthful (but not oily or sweaty) JLo glow. Ok, I am the Gen-Xer. That whole lit from within look is the beauty move of the millennia. Of course no topical products can fully reproduce that full glow, it also takes good eating and sleeping habits and lots of hydration.

I am sure J to the Lo won’t just slap her name on anything. I do believe she and a team have been working tirelessly to create a great product. It will also be interesting to find out what the price points will be. I’ll continue to look out for the launch and reviews. I am sure it will be a successful venture. It is also promising that another woman of color, particularly a Latinx, is entering the $100 billion dollar a year beauty industry.