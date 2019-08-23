Glotion gives a subtle sheen, peptide serum brightens and salt scrub smooths



In our last post a few of you vouched for the affordable Breville juicer and said that either you owned it or knew someone who did. It’s said to be very large and also to potentially be expensive to buy produce to juice, so I’m going to wait until I get a bigger kitchen. Many of you liked and ordered the soap by Pre de Provence. Here are some more random things which were recommended to me or which I want.

Himalayan salt body scrub to bring the spa home



Weeks ago I got a salt scrub at a spa (I prefer the scrubs and wraps to getting a full massage) and it was amazing. I left feeling totally relaxed. If I can recreate half of that feeling at home I would be so happy. This all-natural himalayan salt scrub from Handcraft Blends has 4.9 stars, over 573 reviews and an A from Fakespot! It has almond oil and lychee oil along with salt sourced from the Himalayas so it’s exfoliating as well as moisturizing. It’s called “amazing” and is said to work well without being too abrasive or oily. It’s also said to be “Easy to spread and work into the skin compared to other scrubs.” It also comes in brown sugar and matcha green tea varieties.

A peptide complex serum with allover effects



Serums are so popular here and they really seem to work. I’ve definitely seen a difference in my skin since using them. (This is my serum set, still working my way through these, love them.) This anti-aging peptide complex serum from Eva Naturals contains hyaluronic acid, amino acids and vitamin E to stimulate collagen production, repair skin and reduce fine lines. It has 4.3 stars, over 1,000 reviews and an A from Fakespot. Reviewers say this reduces acne scarring, makes a visible difference in fine lines and skin texture, and that they get compliments on their skin. It’s said to absorb well without being sticky and to be “light on the skin” while making it “tighter and smoother.”

Glotion gives an overall subtle glow



Hecate told me about this product by Loreal, Glotion, which is a face lotion for a subtle overall glow. I didn’t even know about this! Glotion comes in four different shades to match different skin tones. It can be used all over as a primer, worn alone on the skin, or used in a slightly darker shade for highlighting and contouring. This has 4.3 stars, over 500 reviews and an A from Fakespot. Women call it “subtle and flattering,” say they’re “obsessed” and that it gives a “healthy natural glow” that looks great on mature skin. I want this!

Travel vacuum bags to reduce bulk and take the stress out of packing



This set of 10 travel vacuum bags can take the hassle out of packing while solving the question of how to deal with dirty clothes. You take the air out of these bags just by rolling them so they’re ideal for traveling. These have 4 stars, 75 reviews and an A from Fakespot. People are amazed that they stay airtight longer than the bags you use a vacuum with. They’re called “just the right size” for traveling, “sturdy,” “well made” and “easy to use.” Some reviewers recommend just sitting on them instead of rolling them to get the air out. These would be great for camping, storing wet items (temporarily, they would get musty) and for bulky items like towels, robes and sweaters. Packing can be such a pain and I could use something like this.

Shoe bags that can go on vacation or to the gym



I’ve featured shoe bags before, as part of this set of packing cubes. (That set has an A from fakespot and 4.8 stars with over 2,000 reviews!) These are just the shoe bags alone though, which I definitely need for the gym. These have over 2,300 reviews, 4.8 stars and an A from Fakespot! They’re just $4 for two (1 standard size, 1 extra large) or $7 for four (2 of each). People call them “roomy” and “well made,” strong enough that heels won’t pierce them, “durable” and “great for travel.” You can also use them to store socks, underwear, or other items you want to keep separate.

Leakproof color-coded travel bottles with suction cups for easy storage



I get the little clear plastic bottles from The Dollar Tree but they leak randomly and it can be frustrating. Plus I don’t always know what’s in them. With color coding it’s so easy to tell which is shampoo, conditioner, face wash and body wash. These 3 ounce leakproof BPA-free silicone squeezable bottles are just $10 and come in their own zip-up pouch. They have 4.5 stars, 155 reviews and an A from Fakespot. Users say they’re better than other bottles because you waste less product, that they’re “super soft and easy to squeeze” and that they love the suction cups because you can mount them almost anywhere. They’re also said to be easy to fill and to not leak at all.

Construct a tiny art studio, greenhouse or study



Remember last week when I featured the tiny real toy products and then found those awesome earrings? These miniature dollhouse kits came up in my suggested list and now I may try a new hobby. I think my love of small stuff comes from the train set my grandfather had. It had a little city area with a train stop and a country area with farms, it took up the whole basement and I used to play under it. These are little models you construct which are under $35 each. You can choose from a little art studio, I think I may pick that one, a greenhouse or a study complete with books. The photos on Amazon’s site show them in all stages of construction, and they’re the cutest when they’re complete. This brand also has standalone rooms including a kitchen, living room and bookstore.

Thanks for reading and commenting on our affiliate post! You can text me at 434-218-3219 with recommendations or requests, comment below or email info-at-celebitchy.com.