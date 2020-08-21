Kat Graham cries talking about her hair: I’ve never had to do my hair on my own



I tend to be a night owl who stays up to about 1-2:00 a.m. While I have found several new shows to watch, during my late nights I like to watch Youtube videos, especially the skin and hair care routines of celebrities from Vogue. Half of the time I want to try everything if I haven’t already. It is also a way I keep up with beauty and makeup trends since I no longer do makeup professionally.

So I was excited when I saw the newest Vogue video featured Kat Graham, whom I have loved since she played Bonnie Bennet on Vampire Diaries. She starts the video off talking about part of her hair care journey then shares her skin care regimen which consists of Anastasia BH brow gel, L’Oreal’s Unbelieva-Brow (which I’d like to try), but I currently use L’Oreal’s Makeup Brow Definer Stylist. She also uses Aveeno Makeup Remover Wipes (love these) and Dior’s Capture Youth Serum (which I’d really like to try but at $95 it’s a bit out of my price range) instead I use Peptide Complex Serum by Eva Naturals. Below is the order she uses the products and why as well as the complete video.

“When I first wake up, the first thing I want to do is my eyebrows,” Graham says with a smile. She starts off by shaping them with Anastasia brow gel, followed by L’Oréal’s Unbelieva-Brow (which keeps them in place even through her daily workout). Now, for cleansing time: Aveeno’s makeup removing wipes ensure any excess dirt gets removed, while Dior’s Oil Cleanser goes the extra mile to deep clean. She follows up with Dior’s Capture Youth serum for moisture.

What got me emotional was around the 2:44 – 5:15 part of this video. She starts talking about her hair and how wearing it in a big afro was like therapy for her. For those who do not know, Graham is biracial with a white Jewish mother. She says her mom did not know how to do her hair so she would drop her off at the hair salon every week after she turned nine. But because of social distancing protocols she had to learn how to do her own hair. She also talks about her favorite products that she’s been discovering for her hair and around 5:00 she tears up when talking about how her hair stylist Rachel Lee sent her Cantu’s Avocado Leave-In Conditioner at the beginning of the shut down.

Graham’s quarantine hair journey was partly inspired by her hairstylist, Rachel Lee. Before quarantine officially began, Lee gave her Cantu’s Avocado Leave-In Conditioner. “It’s almost like she knew I was going to be on my own. And I’ve never had to be on my own with my hair before,” Graham says with tear-filled eyes. “This was the product that really helped me figure out that my hair will work with me, if I don’t give up on it.” She then slicks her curls back into a bun with Briogeo Curl Cream, the second holy grail product that has transformed her relationship with her hair. Otherwise, it’s all about oils: Manuka, Argan, and Black Rice are her favorites, along with her own concoction of Mustard Seed oil and Jamaican Black Castor. “You only need a little bit over spots that have given you trouble,” she notes.

I love Cantu products but right now I personally use Suave Leave-In Conditioner with Shea Butter and Coconut Oil which defines my coils making them soft and a bit bouncy and I combine Black Cumin Seed Oil and Chebe Powder mixed with Jamaican Black Castor Oil or Bronner Bros Super Gro Thickener with Sage and Sulfur (I have dermatitis on my scalp).

I like how she keeps her makeup simple, but love how she learned how to do her makeup from Drag Queens in West Hollywood when she used to do music. She said she would also hire them to do her makeup earlier in her career but learned to tone it down over time. I, too, was trained by the Wonder Woman of Drag, Kelly Kline in Austin, TX, who was instrumental in getting me hired at Mac Cosmetics back in 2004. Queens know how to snatch the face for real. But when you live in a humid place, lighter is definitely better. For my foundation I use the Laura Mercier tinted moisturizer with Fenty Beauty’s concealer. But enough about me, below are what Kat says she uses daily on her face.

Now, on to makeup: Graham does hers so that it lasts all day—and takes a layered foundation approach to ensure it does. “We women have hormones. Our skin changes. Sometimes we have dark spots and light spots.” Dior’s Skin Correct foundation, L’Oréal’s lightweight foundation, and Fenty’s Match Stix do the trick to shade match the nuances of her skin tone. After concealing, she contours her nose with a technique she learned from her days performing music in West Hollywood drag clubs. Her liquid blush from Benefit gives her a rosy glow while still allowing her freckles to shine through. Next, it’s her favorite part: Doing her mascara. “To the point where I ask to do it myself when I’m on set,” she says. A flick of shadow from her favorite Dior palette, a swipe of lipgloss, and a swoop of the baby hairs helps to tie everything together. “Hopefully you guys have enjoyed my self-care routine and have learned a little bit more about my journey,” Graham says, glowing. “I love you guys.”

Watching this video has made me stan Kat more and it warms my heart to see her fall in love with her African hair. Trust when I tell you, black hair is an emotional thing and learning how to deal with it can be at times frustrating and enlightening. I’ll definitely try some of her recommendations in the future, when I get my coin together. I am looking at you Dior Capture Youth.

Here’s Kat’s video!

