Donald Trump really & truly wanted to sell ‘dirty, poor’ Puerto Rico & buy Greenland

I have an encyclopedic memory for random celebrity and royal gossip, but I’ve made a conscious choice in the Trump era to “forget” many stories about this orange administration. I do this as self-care, because I don’t want to cry all day or scream into a pillow all night. So, I came into this story feeling a sense of “that sounds familiar” but I couldn’t really remember the story. Turns out, in 2019, Donald Trump made some statements about how he wants to buy Greenland from Denmark. It was idiotic, and this was part of a larger story about why Trump cancelled a trip to Denmark because they refused to sell him Greenland. It turns out that the conversations within the executive office were even worse than we originally believed:
President Trump once asked aides if he could sell Puerto Rico and buy Greenland instead, according to former Department of Homeland Security official Miles Taylor, who told MSNBC on Wednesday that he heard the remarks directly in Aug. 2018, when officials were regularly going to Puerto Rico to coordinate hurricane recovery efforts.
“One time before we went down he told us, not only did he want to purchase Greenland, he actually said he wanted to see if we could sell Puerto Rico, could we swap Puerto Rico for Greenland, because, in his words, Puerto Rico was dirty and the people were poor,” Taylor said, adding that he found the suggestion “beyond galling.”
The comments confirm a 2019 New York Times report on Trump’s outlandish suggestion. Taylor said he didn’t take the suggestion as a joke because Trump often expressed “deep animus” towards Puerto Rico. Since leaving DHS, Taylor has become a vocal Trump critic. He endorsed Joe Biden on Monday and appeared in a Republican Voters Against Trump video. White House spokesperson Judd Deere called him “another creature of the D.C. Swamp” on Wednesday.
Yeah, it wasn’t a joke. Dude wanted to “sell” the island with all of the brown people and buy the island with some white people. That is the depth of Trump’s racism, ignorance and contempt for Puerto Ricans, WHO ARE AMERICANS. Puerto Rico needs statehood (same as DC). Trump really wants to “run” America like a Trump property.
The majority of Greenlanders are indigenous. Trump maybe doesn’t understand that there are brown people in Europe as well?
I dont even think he is aware of the number of brown/black people in the continental US. Coz he’s a friggin’ boob
Yes That’s true but he never said that he wants to buy it due to lack of brown people. That was just a random guess. So maybe he knew about the demographics and wanted to buy it for another reason not number of white and brown people? Surely he’s aware that the population is extremely low regardless of colour and thought that he could get « a deal » And then Americans would become the majority like in Alaska. I’m Canadian and American, it would be interesting if Canada was basically surrounded By the USA on each corner. Canada would not love it. If you’re looking out for the US’ interests, this was actually a good idea. He’s terrible but it doesn’t mean everything he suggests is categorically horrid and the opposite of what he says is always the truth. (Most of my comment is not Directly to the person I replied to)
I am gravely concerned that a half-American is residing in my country and espousing these views, which essentially excuse and defend his behaviour. It is a clear and established fact that he is a racist based on his past tweets, comments, campaign speeches, white house addresses and his xenophobic immigration policies. Pretending there are other strategic reasons for his behaviour is laughable at best. Please move back to the states and work for the white house if you can spin his intentions so well. Heck Kelly Anne might be willing to share the spotlight.
I’m sad that I am not surprised.
Even if we do manage to get this monster out of office, I will forever be scarred with the knowledge that people in this country voted for him and defend him and even worship him to this day.
I’m right there with you, Snuffles. It’s unfathomable.
Yep. This has been an eye-opening four years and not just because of Trump. His supporters have shown us who they are and it’s ugly. So ugly.
Agreed Snuffles. I grossly underestimated the number of intentionally stupid racist in this country.
But her emails.
We coulda had a bad bitch.
Sometimes I wonder what’s going on in the timeline where Hillary Clinton actually became President. She would still be nitpicked on every single breath she took (how dare she breathe so much!), but would be anywhere near this rabbit hole we tumbled down?
I get wanting Greenland. With global warming, the receding glaciers are revealing rich mineral sources.
I don’t get even THINKING about dumping Puerto Rico. That island (and the current shambles the rest of the country and economy is in) needs help and Trump doesn’t “help” anyone but himself and his own. Puerto Rico is a treasure, its residents are AMERICANS and huge contributors of my quality of life in NYC. He wastes people. He ruins areas. He is evil bc he is so selfish and lacks any empathy or compassion. I hate this guy so much.
I understand why buying Greenland would be a good idea. Besides the minerals I think it’s a strategically important location. Thus, why would Denmark want to sell it? It’s silly i guess but not close to being one of his top disasters.
Do you remember him going post hurricane and throwing paper towel at people? I can’t even look at him.
Unfortunately, I’ve found that certain areas in the US have really terrible bias against Puerto Ricans. (I am not lumping everyone in, it’s just been my observation.) I lived in NYC for a year and the bias against Dominicans and Puerto Ricans was incredible. After that I was transferred to the Miami office where it wasn’t even a bias, it was a straight up disdain from a lot of people against Puerto Ricans. I had a coworker ask me where I was from after hearing me speak Spanish. When I said that I was part Mexican, his recommendation to me was to make sure that everyone knew that I’m not Puerto Rican. He was Cuban, by the way, so this bias isn’t only a white people thing. It’s a brown people vs. other brown people thing as well.
I’m sure some of Trump’s hatred of Puerto Rico probably stems from that as he likes to spend his time in NYC and South Florida.
I lived in Miami for the last 20 years and had friends that were Cuban, Puerto Rican, Honduran, Haitian, etc…and I was always confused about the disdain by many Cubans towards lots of other Latinos (I’m Brasilian btw). I was, and continue to be incredibly baffled by the loyalty of the majority of Cubans to Trump (in Miami anyway) – there isn’t a single Cuban in his cabinet, and the ones he knows personally he has treated with disgust and disdain…I don’t get it at all. I know so many that suffered under Castro…Trump looks like a duck, walks like a duck, quacks like a duck…where is the disconnect? And he’s cuddling up to communist leaders? I don’t get it. He would only want them to clean his golf clubs (off the books of course and for less than minimum wage). I also understand that it’s not all Cubans, but it’s most of my friends.
I wasn’t going to say Cubans specifically, but in Miami there does seem to be a hierarchy where Cubans are at the top. I found it especially true when working there. There is a long standing stereotype that Cubans are the smartest and most educated of the hispanic groups, and some people in Miami strongly believe it. Even Target got in trouble for pushing these stereotypes a few years ago. A direct quote from a Target internal memo:d. Mexicans (lower education level, some may be undocumented);e. Cubans (Political refugees, legal status, higher education level).
As to why hispanics vote for Trump, it really beats me. I think it is similar to poor people or women or any other group that he openly hates voting for him and actively voting against their own interests. Maybe it’s an act of defiance? Maybe they think of him as the American dream, bootstraps and all except not at all?
It definitely has to do with geography, because here in California — Cuba and Puerto Rico don’t get any “hate” — it’s all directed towards Mexicans and Central Americans (Guatamala, Hondurus, El Salvador etc.). Sigh.
Yeah I’ve know Mexicans that consider themselves better than Puerto Ricans.
As a Puerto Rican, who was born there and who’s parents live there, Fuck this Orange Turd. Thankfully, I live in NYC and I can vote this MotherF%cker out. He is a complete disgrace and I can’t wait to see him and his entire family in prison for their traitorous crimes against humanity. It surprises me how many Latin people support this man. This is why I boycotted GOYA too.
like WTF. The buying Greenland thing was bad enough (I can see why he would want Greenland, but Denmark isn’t selling it.) And cancelling the trip! it was so embarrassing.
But selling Puerto rico? This man. November cant come soon enough.
Above all he is a businessman.
That shock of white hair next to his tangerine skin is hilarious!
Last night I read about the 75 or so Republican (often serving under other Republican Presidents) foreign policy workers/advisors who have come forward to back Biden. Some of their accounts of his utter foolishness and truly dangerous ideas were chilling.
Greenland is rich in minerals. Because of global warming/melting there is an interest in mining. Trump wanted a piece of it. And also he’s racist.
Yikes! The photo. Bulbous body, thick pancake make-up, the zoned out look on his face. Drug abuse and unhealthy lifestyle finally catching up.
Are his feet as tiny as his hands or does it only appear that way because of the huge diaper pants?
God he’s disgusting
He is really really stupid. If he gets another 4 years I really don’t know if I can take it. I think Canada may be overwhelmed with refugees from the US.
That’s not how any of this works. You can’t just decide to sell a territory full of American citizens. Plus they are deeply in debt so even if you could sell it no one would want to buy it.