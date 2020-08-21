First footage from ‘The Crown’ season 4 released, are you excited?

Netflix released the first footage of season four of The Crown. The clip is 33 seconds long but it packs a punch. It shows three of the most powerful women in Britain: the Queen, Margaret Thatcher and Diana Spencer. These are our first images of either Thatcher or Diana in the series. But, as is the brilliance of Netflix’s editors, they give us a full face/body shot of Olivia Colman’s queen, riding in in military dress (the Old Guard) and then switched to shots of Gillian Anderson’s Thatcher and Emma Corrin’s Diana. Both ladies are shown in glimpses, from behind or out of focus shots, edited to create tension and suggesting how powerfully they will wind their way into QEII’s world. It’s a great spot:
The monarchy. Above all else. @GillianA and Emma Corrin join Olivia Colman in Season Four of The Crown, arriving 15th November. pic.twitter.com/Z4RPvzb32R
— The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) August 20, 2020
I appreciate but also giggle at the use of hair in the clips. Thatcher and Diana were known for their iconic hairstyles, which is why I found their prominence in the teaser amusing. But the fact that people focused on hairstyles as one of these ladies’ main contribution to their legacy speaks to the inherent misogyny of the institutions they inhabited and what they fought once there.
I love the brief, foreboding shots of Thatcher. I know it’s for dramatic effect, but I also guess it’s because Gillian in makeup and costume is so dead on as Thatcher, it’s jarring. I’ll bet she has a really theatrical entrance that will make us all gasp. I really think Gillian will nail this part. I think most of us do, which is what worries us. None of us want to associate Gillian with Thatcher. I remember Thatcher but I didn’t pay too much attention to her while she was in office. I was a kid while she was serving as Prime Minister, British politics weren’t largely on my radar at that time. All I really knew was she was Reagan’s buddy.
Princesses were on my radar, though, and I remember every part of Diana Spencer’s life from when she started dating Prince Charles to the day she died. I remember my parents discussing her being photographed in the sun in a skirt with no slip, none of us knowing at the time the press set her up for it. I can remember her engagement photo on the front page of our paper. My mom and I woke at whatever ungodly hour to watch her wedding (we cried, we loved it. Except the dress, we hated her dress). My brother was in Europe right after Charles and Di’s wedding and sent me a postcard from Scotland with the shot below from their honeymoon. On it he wrote, “Greetings from Scotland, where the men wear skirts and the women wear their legs the other way around.” I thought it was so funny, I still have it. Then came both her sons’ births, the rumors, the destruction of her marriage, divorce, death and her canonization in the public’s perception – I lived every moment as she did, it was like hearing updates about a cousin. But, obviously, she isn’t my cousin. She was a young woman, only eight years older than me, who was born into a title and married the heir to the British throne whose world was completely beyond my grasp.
So when they show Emma in the clips, and cinematically suggest the amount of pressure and scrutiny Diana was under, I felt it in my core. I remember it in real time. But the most ominous shot is Emma as Diana from rocking back and forth in her giant wedding dress in that sterile antechamber. We know how it plays out from there. I feel like they hit the tones perfectly in this teaser, let’s hope they do it all justice in the series. Unlike many of you, I liked season three, so I am very excited to see season four. This little taste only reignited my love for the show.
The Crown Season Four beings November 15 on Netflix.
Photo credit: Netflix, Twitter, Getty Images and WENN/Avalon
I liked Season 3 too! I said on here the other day that I think the issue with it for many people is just that it wasn’t as dramatic a time for the queen as the 40s/50s, in terms of her life – the first two seasons had SO MUCH to work with – her marriage, the coronation, relationship with Churchill, Margaret and her love life, etc. The third season had less of that IMO. I really wish there had been more of an emphasis on Anne but I understand that the series can only do so much. Now we’re getting into the 80s and its going to be messy again. I also think the Queen was a LOT less sympathetic in the third season.
Anyway, I loved this teaser. The glimpses of Thatcher and then Diana, the crowds – the fact that you never see her or Thatcher full on, just from the side or in shadow etc – this is going to be really good. No shortage of drama here.
Pretty much. Season 3 wasn’t “action packed” as the first 2 seasons but I did find the historical accuracy of it to be a bit… weak (even compared to the first 2 seasons). But I get it’s a drama show.
But I really think they could have taken the Philip-astronaut episode and given it to Anne. Mark Phillips is/was a messy man so there was drama potential (but he was similar to Antony in terms of cheating and Peter in terms of a Princess having an affair with someone who worked for the palace) so I also do get if Peter Morgan thought Anne’s story was too “similar” to Margaret’s and decided not to show it – especially when Margaret is still alive and kicking and being played by HBC.
But I hope they get into Anne in Season 4
Watching Diana’s wedding is the first memory I have of a big, public event. I think I was 8. And her dress! The lace, buttons and bows plus mutton sleeves! Was it even fashionable back then?
I know there have been many Diana films but I hope those shots of her in this trailer are not triggering to Harry and William.
Anyway, looking forward to this because I really want to see how Gillian tackles her role.
Can’t wait. I’ve watched the first three seasons over and over.
I love this show. It’s SO well done. And I was all about Diana too. If pretty much begins and ends with her. I followed Will and Harry because they were her sons. Harry has grown into his own admirable man and married an amazing woman so he had earned my respect and attention.
Will has devolved into the Cain to Harry’s Abel and I only pay attention to what he does in relation to Harry. On his own he’s a bore.