Angelina Jolie’s lawyer: Any ‘gamesmanship’ has been on Brad Pitt’s side

In yesterday’s links post, I included a link to a new statement from Angelina Jolie’s lawyer Samantha Bley DeJean about the ongoing legal beef involving the private judge on the Jolie-Pitt divorce case, Judge John Ouderkirk. I thought it was merely a new statement with no new information. But it actually looks like DeJean made an entirely new filing this week, on Monday or Tuesday, which was in response to Brad Pitt’s lawyers’ filing, which was in response to DeJean’s first filing (last week). This is the response to Pitt’s response, because (I would assume) Pitt’s response was merely to smear his ex-wife all over again. Suspicious then that Page Six didn’t have exclusive coverage from Pitt’s perspective? Maybe because DeJean’s filing provided more details about just how badly the judge has f–ked up.
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s divorce proceedings have hit another snag. In court documents obtained by ET, Jolie’s lawyer has responded to Pitt’s legal team’s opposition to her request to remove the private judge in their divorce case, calling it an “improper attempt to influence decisions.”
Jolie’s attorney, Samantha Bley DeJean, tells ET in a statement that Jolie is simply asking for a fair trial. “All my client is asking for is a fair trial based on facts, with no special favors extended to either side,” the statement reads. “The only way litigants can trust the process is for everyone involved to ensure that there’s transparency and impartiality.”
Meanwhile, a source tells ET, “These are just stall tactics and efforts to change the referee late in the game because they are clearly concerned about the outcome. This doesn’t seem to benefit anyone.”
Earlier this month, Jolie filed a request to have Judge John W. Ouderkirk taken off her and Pitt’s case, three years after he was assigned to oversee their divorce case. She alleged that Ouderkirk “failed to make timely mandatory disclosures of ongoing business and professional relationships between himself” and Pitt’s attorneys. Jolie also claimed that the judge didn’t inform her and her legal team of other divorce cases he was working on with Pitt’s lawyers, which made him “biased.”
Jolie’s latest court documents filed on Tuesday claim that Ouderkirk himself said there were “errors” in his disclosure of his cases involving Pitt’s attorneys. The documents also state that Jolie was not aware of the extent of the ongoing relationship between the judge and Pitt’s counsel until July, when Ouderkirk disclosed that there were multiple cases he was still working on that involved Pitt’s counsel, which is why she filed her request in August. Pitt had previously argued that her statement should have come in January 2017 when Ouderkirk had disclosed a number of past cases involving his counsel.
“The problem here is two-fold,” Jolie’s filing reads. “First, there are multiple matters in the last two years where [Pitt's] counsel indisputably has had a professional, and for Judge Ouderkirk financially‚ renumerative, relationship with Judge Ouderkirk. Second, this was kept from Petitioner. Ouderkirk failed to comply with his legal duty to disclose the ongoing and expanding nature of that relationship….It does not matter what other matters (especially past representations) had been disclosed. What matters is what was not disclosed. What matters is the undisclosed recent relationships between Pitt’s counsel and Judge Ouderkirk.”
The documents argue that there is no way Oudenkirk could be seen as being unbiased. “The question is, can it really be said that a person would entertain no doubt about Judge Ouderkirk’s potential even implicit partiality knowing that (a) Respondent’s counsel has continued during the last two years to hire and appear before Judge Ouderkirk at hearings where he is paid to preside, (b) no one voluntarily disclosed this ongoing relationship (and certainly not in writing or on the record as required), but seemed content to keep Petitioner in the dark?” the documents read. “The answer must be ‘No,’ which means disqualification is required.”
The documents also hit back at the claim in Pitt’s filing that removing Ouderkirk would “create confusion and invite gamesmanship” in his divorce proceedings with her.
“Petitioner has engaged in no gamesmanship,” the court documents read. “She made a simple inquiry. When that inquiry revealed a failure to adhere to clear ethical rules, she immediately raised the issue. Until three weeks ago, she had no idea what had been going on behind her back. By contrast‚ Respondent’s counsel was fully aware of what was happening and presumably knew the rules requiring disclosure but remained silent and did not suggest to Judge Ouderkirk that he should be disclosing. Any gamesmanship has been by Respondent.”
First of all, I friggin’ love Samantha DeJean and I want her to represent me in all of my legal dealings. I can tell from DeJean’s words that she’s about to rip Brad’s Oscar wiglet off his head and make him cry. How much does Brad Pitt suck? Let me count the ways – he and his lawyers continue to misrepresent everything about this. They’ve been lying to Angelina and DeJean for two years. The judge has been lying for two years. All of this sh-t about “well, Angelina could have raised this issue in 2014, when the judge was marrying us” is not any kind of legal argument. Pitt’s counsel and Judge Ouderkirk knew they were committing ethical violations and that’s why they were HIDING it.
Manipulative men can’t help themselves. They’ll twist themselves into toxic pretzels trying to justify unethical decisions instead of just moving on. If his case is so ~solid~ wouldn’t an legit impartial judge recognise it?
What are they even arguing about at this point? Are they individually not rich enough? It can’t be good for the kids to drag this out for years. Or themselves. They’re not regular people who need to worry about money. I hope they can resolve it soon.
I recently watched a series where the husband who was a lawyer kept requesting for extensions with the court so that he could drag out the divorce settlement. One of the reasons was to make it costly for the other party so that she would have no choice but to accept the settlement. The other reason was so that he could have time to hide his finances (offshore or wherever) so that she would not know the true value of his finances. Either way she gets a lower amount. If Pitt’s lawyers have been asking for extension on his financial disclosures for the past four years AND the judge keeps agreeing, then yeah, I would not trust this judge or his lawyers.
Abusive men DRAG out divorce proceedings in an attempt to control a womxn and punish her for leaving. I can’t know for sure if Brad Pitt is abusive… I’m just saying it’s a known tactic of abusers.
A divorce can only go ahead if both parties agree to the terms.
A lot of his behaviour post split is the textbook definition of an abusive men acting out after feeling rejected.
That’s my sentiment too. I cannot say that he is an abuser but certainly his actions, after she left him in 2016 and never turned back, are questionable. He admitted he had a drinking problem, he had supervised visitations, the kids had to be convinced that daddy is no longer scary, but then he goes on TV and makes jokes about this situation. It’s starting to look like a duck to me
It is a way to bleed the Petitioner (Jolie) dry through attorney and judge fees, and to give Pitt time to misrepresent his wealth.
Only the wealthy do this. This is part of the wealthy playbook. In fact it is odd when wealthy people have quick divorces.
Again: The wealthy get and keep their wealth through theft and grift. This is a grift.
They are arguing about custody. Pitt wants more custody than he has, but the children don’t want to be around him & are still scared because of his anger issues. That’s why Angelina is fighting for the rights, safety & wellbeing of the children. Pitt was monitored for over three yrs & the children were put in trauma therapy, he must of done something very bad & obviously not just a one time thing.
That is the truth.
I still can’t believe, that with the split being his fault for violence, and him losing so much including his kids, he continues to fight her on anything. Just agree with whatever she’s asking for and move forward!
This line for the win: ‘she’s about to rip Brad’s Oscar wiglet off his head and make him cry’ haha
Firstly, I wish I looked like angie, she’s stunning.
How do I get skin like hers?
Secondly – what happened to Laura wasser (sp) who was originally representing her?
Her New lawyer is a killer tho
Laura played a double game and thankfully Angelina got rid of her and got the amazing Samantha.
Laura is now being sued by one of Brad’s friends…
I would be sick to my stomach having to deal with a long drawn divorce after just a two year marriage. What a waste of time and money,if this was just about custody i feel it would have been settled ages ago. Brad being the wealthier one really wants her to ‘grovel’ for anything she receives.
Again, just wait for ruling. All celebrity lawyers are full of ****.
No one is worse than corrupt speigal. How Pitt can let him attack the mother of his children the way he has is beyond me. He’s still trying to sell the narrative that it’s “all about ma kids”
Well attacking their mother isn’t going to help you, ya dumbass.
I’m enjoying seeing so many People come out and recognize that Pitt is an ass.
The fact that these professional relationships we’re not disclosed, he should recuse himself immediately. The failure of non disclosure is unethical and illegal. It’s no wonder that the proceedings have taken so long! Good for Angie and her lawyer! Bite his manipulative a$$ where it hurts the most, his ego!
Samantha is freaking amazing. She is professional and brings the receipts to the table.
Brad’s supporters were so gleefully claiming two years that zero LA divorce lawyer will represent her and that she had to go outside because she was hated. Well, it seems Angelina has the last laugh because Samantha isn’t playing games.
This is so disgraceful and wanna bet, Angelina is still going to seen as the bad guy even though it’s obvious the judge and Pitt’s lawyer have behaved unethically? I hope her lawyer is able to successfully remove that unethical judge from the case. What the heck is Brad Pitt still fighting for?
Brad is fighting to win no matter the cost.
I can’t believe I supported this guy, what a let down loser.
Pitt is trying his very best to distract from the fact he torpedoed his relationship with his children, the older ones opt out of seeing him it appears, and the youngest were under court ordered supervision for how long? But all we will hear from the media is how that She-witch Jolie is still trying to ruin him, all the while they ignore his own admission to trouble with alcohol and his pr spin that he never hit his child “in the face”.
Yes Samantha Bley DeJean, Esq!! Show Laura Wasser and all these corrupt Hollywood attorneys how to fight for your clients, not pacify geezers like Pitt who are way past their prime.
I keep writing this on every post on Jolie’s motion but is is TOO TRUE:
The wealthy get and keep their wealth through theft and grift.
Pitt is using awful tactics to hide his money from his partner and mother to his SIX CHILDREN. And for what? What is he going to use this money for? Buy more wiglets and Botox?
Yaasssss, I’m so happy Laura wasser proved herself to be incompetent in a case like this. She was gonna lose the damn case all because she’s so ingrained in hollyweird. She’s friend with all of Brads friends. She allowed leaks to happen that compromised her relationship with her own client. ITS HILARIOUS TO ME THAT THE ONE TO SUE HER OVER HER INCOMPETENCE IS … BRADS BEST FRIEND THOMAS HOUSEGO. LMAOOOOOOO
Bley doesn’t play those games because she has no connection to pitts lawyer. She’s not friends with him and sees through every thing he’s doing to her client and she doesn’t like it. I actually think all of what’s happening is because Bley is demanding Angelina not let pitt get away with what he’s been getting away with for the last 14 years that she’s known him. Without bley Angelina would be letting db do what he’s use to doing which is dominate her life.
Now Deadbeat is going to go on tv with his ex wife and I hope he knows and is aware that Angelina ain’t gonna give one shiiiitttt. He and his twin Aniston are so unattractive anyway. They are useless.