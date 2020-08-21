Katie Holmes’ denim-intensive & autumnal street style: love it or hate it?

Katie Holmes carries a bouquet of flowers and shops at the supermarket in NYC

Katie Holmes has been out and about this week in NYC, wearing her mask at all times like a good citizen. But Katie is Katie and she likes some wacky fashion. Earlier this week, she wore an ensemble with wide-leg jeans, a blue-and-green plaid shirt and $430 Birkenstocks. People have strong feelings about Birks but I’ve had cheap off-brand pairs and they’re fine. But I’m saying that as a comfortable-sandal lover. I love flip flops and sandals. I actually love the colors she’s working with in this ensemble – I love when people mix blue and green, and I love the combination of jeans and plaid/flannel (I’m a ‘90s girl), especially with her coordinated mask and shopping bag. That being said, I had to do a close examination on the jeans because these are like optical-illusion mom jeans. I swear, from certain angles, it looks like the waistband is elastic. Also: I will be so happy if wide-leg jeans come back into style. Truly.

Katie Holmes carries a bouquet of flowers and shops at the supermarket in NYC

Katie Holmes carries a bouquet of flowers and shops at the supermarket in NYC

Katie also stepped out on Thursday in this ensemble. She’s really feeling lighter-wash denim for the late summer/early fall I guess. I’m fine with the skirt and I love a pencil skirt, always even in denim. But the sweater! OMG. I hate that. I hate the fussy puckered detail on the shoulder seams. I hate the neck. I hate the billowy sleeves. You know Katie probably got paid to wear this! And you know the sweater probably costs like $600.

Katie Holmes is seen out on a casual stroll in Soho

Katie Holmes is seen out on a casual stroll in Soho

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

46 Responses to “Katie Holmes’ denim-intensive & autumnal street style: love it or hate it?”

  1. Kersplasha says:
    August 21, 2020 at 10:05 am

    I love denim and plaid together (90′s 4ever!!), but agree that sweater is hideous and shockingly expensive.
    How do paps recognize the celebrities in their masks?!?

    Reply
  2. Caitlin says:
    August 21, 2020 at 10:06 am

    Not in love with either of these outfits but glad she’s wearing her mask. There was cute pictures of her and Suri in similar blue dresses the other week. They really are a beautiful mother duo. I hope tom regrets choosing Scientology over his beautiful daughter ever damn day.

    Reply
  3. Darla says:
    August 21, 2020 at 10:06 am

    I don’t see the need for those 430 dollar Birkenstocks. I wear them, and I absolutely adore them, but why you would need to pay 4 times the normal price I don’t know. Anyway, the sweater she is wearing has the puffy sleeve look which is THE new big thing, get ready. It’s everywhere. My one big question here is, I live in NY, and it’s been so hot, how is she wearing these clothes right now? This kind of blows her attempt at casual. These must be paid walks. I’m sorry, but it’s hot.

    Reply
    • lunchcoma says:
      August 21, 2020 at 10:15 am

      I was just wondering about the weather! August in New York can be pretty rough between the heat and the humidity, and I haven’t heard anything about the area having unusually cool weather recently.

      Reply
    • megs283 says:
      August 21, 2020 at 10:21 am

      @Darla, it must’ve been during the three fall-like days we had in the NE. Back to toasty!

      Reply
    • Noodle says:
      August 21, 2020 at 12:04 pm

      @Darla, I am sweating just looking at her in the fall styles. I am in California, where our weather has finally heated up and we are entering the fall-fire-apocalypse. It’s so weird to think about cooler weather coming in weeks to other places.

      Reply
  4. tealily says:
    August 21, 2020 at 10:07 am

    I like the concept, but it all just fits weird, doesn’t it? I prefer the second look.

    Reply
  5. WilliamJoelene says:
    August 21, 2020 at 10:08 am

    Wide legged jeans are in fashion, but they dont look good on her. Bc she is heavy in the thighs, baggy jeans make her look moreso (I speak from experience). She should get a pair of superstretch skinnies and show her curves!

    That denim skirt only showcases her cankles (I also live this reality :) ). I despair of celebs who cant find a decent stylist. What hope have we regular people if the rich and powerful cant dress well? She always looks somewhat off to me.

    Reply
    • megs283 says:
      August 21, 2020 at 10:22 am

      Gosh, I suggest you go easier on Katie – and yourself. <3

      Reply
    • Flamingo says:
      August 21, 2020 at 10:25 am

      She’s heavy in the thighs? You do realize that she’s like maybe a size 4. What hope do the rest of us have?

      Reply
      • WilliamJoelene says:
        August 21, 2020 at 10:58 am

        Sorry I meant proportionally….. She seems kinda thighsy to me lol. But she doesn’t celebrate it!

      • Granger says:
        August 21, 2020 at 11:06 am

        Yeah, I would never call Katie Holmes “heavy in the thighs.” She’s really tiny, even if she has that body type that gains more weight in the thighs/butt.

        And I’m sorry, but I can’t abide by the “rule” that says women who don’t have pencil-thin ankles shouldn’t wear a certain length of skirt.

      • Joanna says:
        August 21, 2020 at 11:42 am

        You guys, she does have big legs in comparison to her top half. No, she’s not fat. I’m a size 12 and I’m not offended by her comment. Katie is a pear shape.

    • dewdrop says:
      August 21, 2020 at 10:28 am

      this reminds me of the saying that’s something like “don’t say something about yourself that you wouldn’t say to a child”

      Reply
    • Joanna says:
      August 21, 2020 at 11:40 am

      Yes girl! I have big thighs so I always avoided skinny Jean’s and wore boot cut, thinking I would look so fat in skinny Jean’s. But then I tried some on and I loved how they looked on me! No wide leg for me anymore!

      Reply
  6. Erin says:
    August 21, 2020 at 10:09 am

    I love the jeans and flannel with Birkenstock’s combo! Not really feeling the second ensemble, though.

    Reply
  7. Faithmobile says:
    August 21, 2020 at 10:09 am

    Ha! I love the sweater and could do without light washed denim-the worst of 90’s fashion.

    Reply
  8. MsIam says:
    August 21, 2020 at 10:09 am

    The sweater and skirt combo is definitely a no. The jeans and shirt are better. I think Katie is tall and she can pull off the high waisted jeans look. As for me, I’m shedding tears that this look is making a comeback, same with the wide legs.

    Reply
  9. smee says:
    August 21, 2020 at 10:11 am

    I like those jeans – who made them?

    The plaid shirt looks like the top to PJs….too big. And yeah, the sweater thing is bad…

    Is it really cool enough in NYC to wear jeans already…

    Reply
  10. (TheOG) Jan90067 says:
    August 21, 2020 at 10:11 am

    I have 2 pairs of wide legged jeans Lol. I LOVE them (I do wear one pair with white low platform sneakers, and the other is longer for higher shoes. The navy emerald combo is one of my favorites. (And of course, I get to wear my emerald or sapphire bands with it 😊)

    But hasn’t it been pretty warm and humid in ny lately? Even with the rain?

    Reply
  11. Jerusha says:
    August 21, 2020 at 10:11 am

    I have a pair of Birks I got at a thrift store for $10.00. They had obviously never been on the ground and looked like they’d never had a foot in them. Good buy. That sweater looks like a sweatshirt you’d find at Dollar General.

    Reply
  12. lucy2 says:
    August 21, 2020 at 10:13 am

    It’s been nicer but still warm here in the Northeast. How is she wearing jeans and long sleeves!
    I remember having a super comfortable pair of wide leg jeans. I might be on board for that again…

    Reply
  13. Flamingo says:
    August 21, 2020 at 10:22 am

    I love a wide leg pant. I’m tall with a bubble butt and I can wear them to the office/ court and look professional without looking like I could balance a drink on my butt. True story: when I was a young whipper snapper, opposing counsel pulled me aside to say that I looked like a hoe in a pencil skirt. Y’all, it was from Talbots, not exactly Hoes ‘R Us, but I’ve since stuck to pants.

    Reply
    • WilliamJoelene says:
      August 21, 2020 at 11:10 am

      Old enough here to know this is a true story, without you saying so. Gosh I hope times have changed. I guess when all they can find wrong with you is your outfit, you’re doing very well. A decent practitioner doesn’t resort to those tactics. Be proud of yourself, and your butt :)

      Reply
    • FHMom says:
      August 21, 2020 at 11:10 am

      Omg. That’s so rude. I hope you won your case.

      Reply
    • Liz version 700 says:
      August 21, 2020 at 11:25 am

      Omg I know that is a true story (I have practiced for 18 years), but it makes me crazy ragey all the same.

      Reply
  14. Abby says:
    August 21, 2020 at 10:26 am

    Old Navy and Target were selling those balloon sleeved sweaters a couple years ago. Horrible.
    I cannot STAND those wide leg jeans, or wide leg jeans in general. They are so unflattering. She’s a tall thin woman and if anyone should be able to wear a hideous piece of fashion, it’s her, but those jeans do not flatter anyone. Please do not come back in style!!! I do love a deep blue and green plaid though! and I’m here for the Birks, too.

    Reply
  15. Becks1 says:
    August 21, 2020 at 10:27 am

    Ha, I love the sweater in the second look! but for some reason puff sleeves like that appeal to me, it must be my love of Anne Shirley, lol.

    I actually like both looks overall – the jeans are pretty bad, I am excited for wide leg jeans to return but I think she could have found a better pair.

    I love Birkenstocks, I have really bad feet and they are the only shoes that are comfortable, but I would never pay 400 for them! But I feel like she probably did not pay for them.

    Reply
    • Julia says:
      August 21, 2020 at 11:19 am

      I like the sweater, too! I think it would look better if her hair was in a more sleek style, and the purse wasn’t pulling it to the side. The sweater itself has an interesting shape, but she is wearing it like a casual sweatshirt, which isn’t the best way to celebrate it.

      Reply
  16. Amando says:
    August 21, 2020 at 10:30 am

    I wish the high waist trend would go away. Everyone looks like Urkel from Family Matters. I don’t like wide legged jeans like those, but I do miss flare and boot cut jeans being in style.

    Reply
  17. The other one says:
    August 21, 2020 at 10:32 am

    Her hair looks really good!

    Reply
  18. Lavande says:
    August 21, 2020 at 10:33 am

    Love the second (pale colours) outfit so much!
    The first one is fine on her. Hard to pull off but she looks ok

    Reply
  19. Case says:
    August 21, 2020 at 10:38 am

    I hate wide-leg jeans, but I’m always here for autumnal looks. Today was the first day I woke up and there was a slight autumn chill in my house — yay!

    Reply
  20. Lori says:
    August 21, 2020 at 10:38 am

    Id like to just get back to boot cut jeans. I friggin hate skinnies that are so tight in the ankles u have to lie down to get them off.

    Reply
  21. fifee says:
    August 21, 2020 at 10:38 am

    I like both looks but would rather the shirt wasnt tucked inside the denims but thats just my personal preference (always hated things tucked in skirts/trousers, feel constricted!).

    Reply
  22. RedRoyal says:
    August 21, 2020 at 10:39 am

    I like the plaid shirt. That’s it.

    Reply
  23. Mina_Esq says:
    August 21, 2020 at 11:04 am

    Not gonna lie – I love that grey sweater.

    Reply
  24. TippyToes says:
    August 21, 2020 at 11:17 am

    So much try…
    Rarely ever a win

    Reply
  25. Lila says:
    August 21, 2020 at 11:25 am

    I’m not a huge fan of her style but if she’s happy and comfortable, more power to her. The most important thing is that she’s modeling good mask wearing practices.

    Wearing a mask genuinely makes me feel like the temperature is a few degrees higher than it actually is. I’m all for dressing in whatever way is going to make mask wearing more comfortable.

    Reply
  26. Liz version 700 says:
    August 21, 2020 at 11:31 am

    Somehow I got on some blog email list for fashion. They keep talking about how these bubbles leaves are so on trend. It makes a person look like they should be starring in Dynasty. The crazy sleeves are not my jam. Glad she seems to look happy.

    Reply
  27. AnnaKist says:
    August 21, 2020 at 11:56 am

    Jeans: Yes
    Checked shirt: No
    Denim skirt: No Way
    Sneakers: Oh, yeah
    Jumper: If there’s nothing else
    Mask: Always!

    Reply
  28. Watson says:
    August 21, 2020 at 12:00 pm

    I like the concept of the jeans but the fit of them make her look like she’s got a pooch when she doesn’t. Maybe it’s because of the shirt stuffed inside of it?

    I also love plaid and Birkenstock’s. However i think for these jeans i would have gone for a form fitting top.

    Count me in for the sweater 100 percent though. Balloon sleeves are ridiculous and fun!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment