Katie Holmes’ denim-intensive & autumnal street style: love it or hate it?

Katie Holmes has been out and about this week in NYC, wearing her mask at all times like a good citizen. But Katie is Katie and she likes some wacky fashion. Earlier this week, she wore an ensemble with wide-leg jeans, a blue-and-green plaid shirt and $430 Birkenstocks. People have strong feelings about Birks but I’ve had cheap off-brand pairs and they’re fine. But I’m saying that as a comfortable-sandal lover. I love flip flops and sandals. I actually love the colors she’s working with in this ensemble – I love when people mix blue and green, and I love the combination of jeans and plaid/flannel (I’m a ‘90s girl), especially with her coordinated mask and shopping bag. That being said, I had to do a close examination on the jeans because these are like optical-illusion mom jeans. I swear, from certain angles, it looks like the waistband is elastic. Also: I will be so happy if wide-leg jeans come back into style. Truly.
Katie also stepped out on Thursday in this ensemble. She’s really feeling lighter-wash denim for the late summer/early fall I guess. I’m fine with the skirt and I love a pencil skirt, always even in denim. But the sweater! OMG. I hate that. I hate the fussy puckered detail on the shoulder seams. I hate the neck. I hate the billowy sleeves. You know Katie probably got paid to wear this! And you know the sweater probably costs like $600.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I love denim and plaid together (90′s 4ever!!), but agree that sweater is hideous and shockingly expensive.
How do paps recognize the celebrities in their masks?!?
True! That could be anyone except I instantly recognise Katie’s awful style.
Not in love with either of these outfits but glad she’s wearing her mask. There was cute pictures of her and Suri in similar blue dresses the other week. They really are a beautiful mother duo. I hope tom regrets choosing Scientology over his beautiful daughter ever damn day.
I don’t see the need for those 430 dollar Birkenstocks. I wear them, and I absolutely adore them, but why you would need to pay 4 times the normal price I don’t know. Anyway, the sweater she is wearing has the puffy sleeve look which is THE new big thing, get ready. It’s everywhere. My one big question here is, I live in NY, and it’s been so hot, how is she wearing these clothes right now? This kind of blows her attempt at casual. These must be paid walks. I’m sorry, but it’s hot.
I was just wondering about the weather! August in New York can be pretty rough between the heat and the humidity, and I haven’t heard anything about the area having unusually cool weather recently.
@Darla, it must’ve been during the three fall-like days we had in the NE. Back to toasty!
@Darla, I am sweating just looking at her in the fall styles. I am in California, where our weather has finally heated up and we are entering the fall-fire-apocalypse. It’s so weird to think about cooler weather coming in weeks to other places.
I like the concept, but it all just fits weird, doesn’t it? I prefer the second look.
Wide legged jeans are in fashion, but they dont look good on her. Bc she is heavy in the thighs, baggy jeans make her look moreso (I speak from experience). She should get a pair of superstretch skinnies and show her curves!
That denim skirt only showcases her cankles (I also live this reality ). I despair of celebs who cant find a decent stylist. What hope have we regular people if the rich and powerful cant dress well? She always looks somewhat off to me.
Gosh, I suggest you go easier on Katie – and yourself. <3
Heh I meant it uncharitably towards Katie, but lovingly towards myself Love my big rig!
She’s heavy in the thighs? You do realize that she’s like maybe a size 4. What hope do the rest of us have?
Sorry I meant proportionally….. She seems kinda thighsy to me lol. But she doesn’t celebrate it!
Yeah, I would never call Katie Holmes “heavy in the thighs.” She’s really tiny, even if she has that body type that gains more weight in the thighs/butt.
And I’m sorry, but I can’t abide by the “rule” that says women who don’t have pencil-thin ankles shouldn’t wear a certain length of skirt.
You guys, she does have big legs in comparison to her top half. No, she’s not fat. I’m a size 12 and I’m not offended by her comment. Katie is a pear shape.
this reminds me of the saying that’s something like “don’t say something about yourself that you wouldn’t say to a child”
Yes girl! I have big thighs so I always avoided skinny Jean’s and wore boot cut, thinking I would look so fat in skinny Jean’s. But then I tried some on and I loved how they looked on me! No wide leg for me anymore!
I love the jeans and flannel with Birkenstock’s combo! Not really feeling the second ensemble, though.
Ha! I love the sweater and could do without light washed denim-the worst of 90’s fashion.
The sweater and skirt combo is definitely a no. The jeans and shirt are better. I think Katie is tall and she can pull off the high waisted jeans look. As for me, I’m shedding tears that this look is making a comeback, same with the wide legs.
I like those jeans – who made them?
The plaid shirt looks like the top to PJs….too big. And yeah, the sweater thing is bad…
Is it really cool enough in NYC to wear jeans already…
I have 2 pairs of wide legged jeans Lol. I LOVE them (I do wear one pair with white low platform sneakers, and the other is longer for higher shoes. The navy emerald combo is one of my favorites. (And of course, I get to wear my emerald or sapphire bands with it 😊)
But hasn’t it been pretty warm and humid in ny lately? Even with the rain?
I have a pair of Birks I got at a thrift store for $10.00. They had obviously never been on the ground and looked like they’d never had a foot in them. Good buy. That sweater looks like a sweatshirt you’d find at Dollar General.
It’s been nicer but still warm here in the Northeast. How is she wearing jeans and long sleeves!
I remember having a super comfortable pair of wide leg jeans. I might be on board for that again…
I love a wide leg pant. I’m tall with a bubble butt and I can wear them to the office/ court and look professional without looking like I could balance a drink on my butt. True story: when I was a young whipper snapper, opposing counsel pulled me aside to say that I looked like a hoe in a pencil skirt. Y’all, it was from Talbots, not exactly Hoes ‘R Us, but I’ve since stuck to pants.
Old enough here to know this is a true story, without you saying so. Gosh I hope times have changed. I guess when all they can find wrong with you is your outfit, you’re doing very well. A decent practitioner doesn’t resort to those tactics. Be proud of yourself, and your butt
Omg. That’s so rude. I hope you won your case.
Omg I know that is a true story (I have practiced for 18 years), but it makes me crazy ragey all the same.
Old Navy and Target were selling those balloon sleeved sweaters a couple years ago. Horrible.
I cannot STAND those wide leg jeans, or wide leg jeans in general. They are so unflattering. She’s a tall thin woman and if anyone should be able to wear a hideous piece of fashion, it’s her, but those jeans do not flatter anyone. Please do not come back in style!!! I do love a deep blue and green plaid though! and I’m here for the Birks, too.
Yes, those Jean’s are fugly
Ha, I love the sweater in the second look! but for some reason puff sleeves like that appeal to me, it must be my love of Anne Shirley, lol.
I actually like both looks overall – the jeans are pretty bad, I am excited for wide leg jeans to return but I think she could have found a better pair.
I love Birkenstocks, I have really bad feet and they are the only shoes that are comfortable, but I would never pay 400 for them! But I feel like she probably did not pay for them.
I like the sweater, too! I think it would look better if her hair was in a more sleek style, and the purse wasn’t pulling it to the side. The sweater itself has an interesting shape, but she is wearing it like a casual sweatshirt, which isn’t the best way to celebrate it.
I wish the high waist trend would go away. Everyone looks like Urkel from Family Matters. I don’t like wide legged jeans like those, but I do miss flare and boot cut jeans being in style.
High waist jeans make even thin women look like they have a paunch! Hate them.
Her hair looks really good!
Love the second (pale colours) outfit so much!
The first one is fine on her. Hard to pull off but she looks ok
I hate wide-leg jeans, but I’m always here for autumnal looks. Today was the first day I woke up and there was a slight autumn chill in my house — yay!
Id like to just get back to boot cut jeans. I friggin hate skinnies that are so tight in the ankles u have to lie down to get them off.
I like both looks but would rather the shirt wasnt tucked inside the denims but thats just my personal preference (always hated things tucked in skirts/trousers, feel constricted!).
I like the plaid shirt. That’s it.
Not gonna lie – I love that grey sweater.
So much try…
Rarely ever a win
I’m not a huge fan of her style but if she’s happy and comfortable, more power to her. The most important thing is that she’s modeling good mask wearing practices.
Wearing a mask genuinely makes me feel like the temperature is a few degrees higher than it actually is. I’m all for dressing in whatever way is going to make mask wearing more comfortable.
Somehow I got on some blog email list for fashion. They keep talking about how these bubbles leaves are so on trend. It makes a person look like they should be starring in Dynasty. The crazy sleeves are not my jam. Glad she seems to look happy.
Jeans: Yes
Checked shirt: No
Denim skirt: No Way
Sneakers: Oh, yeah
Jumper: If there’s nothing else
Mask: Always!
I like the concept of the jeans but the fit of them make her look like she’s got a pooch when she doesn’t. Maybe it’s because of the shirt stuffed inside of it?
I also love plaid and Birkenstock’s. However i think for these jeans i would have gone for a form fitting top.
Count me in for the sweater 100 percent though. Balloon sleeves are ridiculous and fun!