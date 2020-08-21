Joe Biden accepts the Democratic nomination & pays tribute to his late son Beau

Embed from Getty Images

Last night, Joe Biden accepted the nomination to be the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate. Before that happened, the night was full of some truly great Biden stories, some of which made me quite emotional. I realize that people have feelings about the Biden campaign making a direct appeal to, like, moderate white voters and suburban moms. But I also think so many of the stories are just reflecting who Biden really is: a kind man who has some gaffes, but is a man of faith and decency. One of the introductory packages for Biden’s speech was this video of 13-year-old Brayden Harrington talking about how he met Biden and how they bonded over their stutters. Brayden’s speech was so brave, it brought tears to my eyes.

I’m not crying, you’re crying! A thought occurred to me… not only is Biden an incredibly nice man who is drawn to the wounded birds among us, but he’s also baiting Donald Trump. Trump, who sees a disability as “weak.” Trump, who sees any human frailty as something to be publicly scorned. I really hope Trump doesn’t attack this kid.

Here’s Tammy Duckworth’s speech. Yet another reminder that Bone Spurs Bigly never served, got deferments and has sold out the American military because Putin ordered him to.

They also did a tribute to Joe Biden’s late son Beau Biden. Beau’s passing is the reason why Joe Biden didn’t run in 2016 – he was still climbing out his profound grief. I think Beau is the reason Joe Biden is running this year though.

Beau is with me every single day. If he was here tonight, he would remind me ‘just be who you are.’ I’m a better person because of him. #DemConvention pic.twitter.com/MMP6gCDeJS — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 21, 2020

Here’s Joe Biden’s speech. On a superficial level, it’s just nice to listen to a traditional speech which feels presidential. It feels like a State of the Union address. We’ve spent the past four years listening to the unhinged fascist scream and whine and bully, so it’s just a relief to hear an adult speak in a normal voice and explain what’s wrong and how we, as a country, can do better.

