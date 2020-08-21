Kelly Osbourne’s 85-lb weight loss came from gastric sleeve surgery a few years ago

Earlier this month, people noticed that Kelly Osbourne suddenly looked dramatically different, and that she’d lost a significant amount of weight. I did a cursory search of the photo archives from the past year, and it looked to me like Kelly had been losing weight steadily, as opposed to a sudden 40-pound weight loss over the course of a couple of months. Kelly said on her social media that she’d lost 85 pounds, but no one knew when she began counting, which is honestly further evidence that the weight loss was pretty gradual. Now Kelly is speaking about what exactly happened: a gastric sleeve.
She got gastric sleeve surgery several years ago: “I had surgery; I don’t give a f— what anyone has to say,” Osbourne told hosts Dax Holt and Adam Glyn on their “Hollywood Raw” podcast, in response to rumors about plastic surgery. “I did it, I’m proud of it, they can suck s—. I did the gastric sleeve. All it does is change the shape of your stomach. I got that almost two years ago. I will never ever ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done.”
It still required a lifestyle change: “The kind of surgery I had… if you don’t work out and you don’t eat right, you gain weight. All it does is move you in the right direction. So, anyone who’s thinking of doing something like this, really think about that. I had to do a year of stand-alone therapy to prepare myself for the surgery before I even had it. What people don’t realize is, it cuts out this hormone that if you have addiction issues, it stops your craving and it makes you not emotionally eat, which is a huge problem for me. … All it is, is a push in the right direction. It doesn’t solve all your problems. It’s not a quick fix.”
The fundamental thing she had to do to change: “The number one thing I had to do was get happy. I had to fix my head before I could fix my body. You can never go into this if you’re not in a good mindset.”
She also quit drinking: She started by quitting drinking, which she said, “is the best thing I’ve ever done…I really wanted to fix the things that were broken in me. I’m not perfect. I still make a lot of mistakes. I have bumps in the road, I fall down, I get back up again.”
People ignored her when she was heavier: “My weight loss made me resentful at Hollywood. So f—ing resentful. Because when I was fat, I was invisible. They didn’t want to work with me, they didn’t want to do anything with me. Now in retrospect, I know exactly who I’ll work with and who I won’t. Because I know who called me fat, I know who didn’t want to work with me. I know exactly who said it,” she said. “I’ve got really thick skin, but I take that, and I put it into my memory bank. I remember what you said about me, and that’s the best revenge.”
I laughed at the part when she gave this big speech about how she had to get happy and work on feeling content within herself and then immediately went to the most negative place of resentment and anger at all of the people who wronged her by, like, not giving her enough attention when she was heavier. Sounds like someone might need a little bit more therapy! As for the gastric sleeve, I honestly didn’t know what the surgery entailed, so I looked it up on WebMD. It’s interesting, I guess. It really does make your stomach smaller so you feel “full” a lot faster. But yeah, for some of us emotional eaters, it’s not about the feeling of fullness, it’s about eating to feel better. So I can see why Kelly went into therapy too.
To be fair I can understand her anger (I’m not a Kelly Osbourne fan).
One of the strangest things about gaining weight was being treated like I was invisible. (It was both alienating and somewhere liberating). It was another mind trip when I lost a little weight and suddenly noticed old men perving on me. I don’t own scales… so I realised I had lost weight because old men on the street started staring at me again. I’m not mad about it. But it was an intensely strange experience.
I had weight loss surgery several years ago, and I was really bothered by all the people who were suddenly very nice to me once I wasn’t fat. It was clear as day the difference in treatment. What she doesn’t tell you about weight loss surgery is that the feeling of fullness occurs when you eat a full meal. You feel full, so you eat less. That said, if you are a snacker, you can snack all the day long and never feel full. This is where a lot of people (including myself) put the weight back on. She’s absolutely right in that you have to address your food demons – those reasons why you eat and how psychology and social dynamics play into the situation – or you are much less likely to keep the weight off in the long term. The emotional needs and habits don’t stop once you’re skinny.
Good on her for sharing. Salute to anyone who struggles with their weight. Changing your weight is NEVER easy, no matter what method is used. Decent awesome people come in different sizes the world over. Be proud of the good you do. Enjoy life, starting frommmmmm NOW!
Hollywood is a sucky place,but Kelly Osbourne is a nasty spoiled brat and her hollywood treatment may have something to do with her entitled attitude more than just being over weight.
This is why I love CB – different viewpoints, kindly shared. You go Noki!
Exactly. Her and her mother are so rude and nasty. I’m sure in the vanity filled Hollywood some people did call her fat or ignore her because of her looks, but I guarantee most people didn’t want to work with that shi**y attitude.
She and her mother have morphed into each other. They look just like the Kardashians now, and it’s sad, because the women in both families used to have such beautiful and unique looks.
I guess we can look at Aimee Osbourne as how they ‘would ‘ naturally look.
“Sounds like someone might need a little bit more therapy!”
Eek. =/
Years ago I read this really great memoir by a woman who grew up with a severely misaligned jaw. She was very poor and could only get it fixed in adulthood. She talked about how the sudden attention messed with her self-esteem. There was a memory she told about overhearing a guy at the gym say he would “do her” if he put a paper bag over her head and after the surgery he tried to hit on her. I guess if Kelly stands up and refuses to work with people who have shown they don’t respect people because of appearance than good for her. But hopefully she actively seeks out working with heavier people to bring about the change that she wants to see.