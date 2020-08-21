Will Princess Beatrice & Edo Mozzi move into Nottingham Cottage now?

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice have always lived in government housing, by way of apartments or homes owned by the Crown. Technically, I think the York princesses both say that they live at Royal Lodge, which is their human trafficker father’s home as part of the larger Windsor Castle complex. But Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank maintain a home in London – they live in Ivy Cottage, one of the small “cottages” which are part of the Kensington Palace complex. They used to be neighbors with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, when H&M lived at Nottingham Cottage, also part of the KP complex. H&M left Nottingham Cottage behind when they moved into Frogmore Cottage, and I guess it’s been sitting there empty all this time. Now sources tell Tatler that Princess Eugenie and Edo Mapelli Mozzi might move in.
As they settle into their first few months of married life, Princess Beatrice and her new husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, will no doubt be looking for somewhere appropriate for their first marital home. Luckily, one of the perks of being a member of the Royal Family is that you have access to lots of royal residences. Beatrice is thought to have lived in an apartment at St James’s Palace prior to her marriage, having shared one with her sister, Princess Eugenie, for a decade (Eugenie moved out when she married Jack Brooksbank in 2018 however).
Now though, the couple might be looking to move to west London, to Kensington Palace, where a large group of the Royal Family live. Specifically, Nottingham Cottage is thought to be vacant, after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to Windsor’s Frogmore Cottage (and later of course, the USA).
The Christopher Wren-designed cottage features two bedrooms, and has served as the ‘starter home’ for several newlywed royals, including not just the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but also the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Prince Harry also lived here alone prior to his relationship with Meghan Markle.
Wow, I totally forgot that Will and Kate lived in Nottingham Cottage – or used it as a London address – before the move to Apartment 1 in Kensington Palace. During that time, they were barely in London anyway – that was when W&K were hiding out in Wales, avoiding work like the plague. Anyway, I bet Bea and Edo do end up getting Nottingham Cottage. And despite claims to the contrary, I doubt they’ll have to pay rent. Eugenie and Jack claim to pay rent on Ivy Cottage but I just… doubt it. I think the cottages are the “starter homes” for the younger royals, and then a few years into a marriage, the Queen “gives” them another home. Which makes me wonder if Bea and Edo will eventually get Frogmore Cottage!! LMAO.
Why live in the royal family housing project?
Surely, as a real estate developer he can do better.
Methinks he is broke in the way rich people are, meaning he spends more than he makes and has to use family money/trust.
Mealsothinks this love story is actually just two people used to each other “settling” because they want the same things, as in an upper class english marriage, companionship and the usual perks of money and privilege.
Of course they will quietly move into the royal ” social housing” program…and I bet they will only leave if they are kick out.
I also can see Andrew asking momma to make it so that will be very difficult to Charles to kivk then out, probably staying the need for security and that it will be “cheaper” to keep his daughters on royal grounds.
But yeah, no word will be uttered against the innocent blood princess in the Press.
If Beatrice receives security then it makes total sense for her to live in Nottingham Cottage.
However, why can she not just stay at St. James Palace (which is where I believe Anne has digs)? For myself, I would rather live at St. James Palace away from the Right Rotten Royal Termite Heap also known as Kensington Palace.
@BayTampaBay I have the impression TQ grandkids do receive security and I think is fair- as it would be fair for them to live within royal grounds to make it cheaper, and even fairer if they paid rent because they are not working royals and do have jobs.
I was thinking the same thing. You’d think he’d have an inside track on all kinds of properties to live in. You’d think he’d have a fabulous apartment somewhere. That place is tiny. It shows they really want to coast by on the Royal fumes.
He didn’t marry into the royal family to spend his own money.
BINGO!
Ah. Thank you. My guess is you are absolutely right. Or as said above, he’s “rich” but doesn’t have actual cash money.
Beatrice is a grifter. I can’t believe that the people of UK are still fine with financing these lazy lifestyles.
I can! And so many would, if given the chance )alas they have to subsidize others). When you are growing up with everyone serving you and paying for you, you expect that to be the normal.
Where does the sister and husband live? Where r they freeloading?
Eugenie & Jack live at Ivy Cottage which is located in the Kensington Palace compound.
Hi Lori. Kaiser said above, “… Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank maintain a home in London – they live in Ivy Cottage, one of the small “cottages” which are part of the Kensington Palace complex.”
*Most of the royals are cazy lunts.
Would they really want to live in that bubble when they didn’t before marriage?
Andrew exhausted goodwill from Press and public, but we are seeing an effort of pushing the ” Blood Princess” forward with Beatrice shady romance/ marriage and, maybe, Eugenie pregnancy…
Of course they will sign up for the social royal housing! I would be surprised if a daughter of Andrew to pay rent or – horror- get a mortgage! Andrew probably is convincing TQ to, at least, grant his daughters royal perks for the duration fo their lives.
While I can see they needed security and that by living on royal grounds, it would be easier to manage, nothing stops them from, you know, paying some rent?
Where is the uproar?
Edo wants the perks, so he go on with Beatrice. I am not saying they are a marriage in paper only I am saying they are a convenient marriage they arranged themselves. Bea wanetd to get married and Edo wanted to marry well. They obviously are friends and I can see they settling into these marriages that can be described as ” companionship” or ” partnership”…
good for them for wanting the same things in life, it is actually the basis for a successful marriage. Unfortunetly, for british taypayers, what they want is to be subsided by them. But hey, you want a monarchy, so there you have it!
Nottingham Cottage is supposedly a one bedroon home,I can understand a bachelor like Harry was,but newlyweds and a step child doesnt sound comfortable. I do wonder the real size of these cottages ,when I saw the lifetime movie it looked quite spacious.
Wouldn’t be surprised if they moved but considering how “rich” he supposedly is, surely he can afford a home for the both (well three) of them, no?
Bea and Kate are said not to get along. They had some disputes. I wonder why Bea would want to live in proximity to the Cambridges.
Edoardo has a large apartment in London, that’s where they’ve been living. Idk why they would move into a musty cottage when they are already doing better.