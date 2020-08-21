Will Princess Beatrice & Edo Mozzi move into Nottingham Cottage now?

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice have always lived in government housing, by way of apartments or homes owned by the Crown. Technically, I think the York princesses both say that they live at Royal Lodge, which is their human trafficker father’s home as part of the larger Windsor Castle complex. But Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank maintain a home in London – they live in Ivy Cottage, one of the small “cottages” which are part of the Kensington Palace complex. They used to be neighbors with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, when H&M lived at Nottingham Cottage, also part of the KP complex. H&M left Nottingham Cottage behind when they moved into Frogmore Cottage, and I guess it’s been sitting there empty all this time. Now sources tell Tatler that Princess Eugenie and Edo Mapelli Mozzi might move in.

As they settle into their first few months of married life, Princess Beatrice and her new husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, will no doubt be looking for somewhere appropriate for their first marital home. Luckily, one of the perks of being a member of the Royal Family is that you have access to lots of royal residences. Beatrice is thought to have lived in an apartment at St James’s Palace prior to her marriage, having shared one with her sister, Princess Eugenie, for a decade (Eugenie moved out when she married Jack Brooksbank in 2018 however). Now though, the couple might be looking to move to west London, to Kensington Palace, where a large group of the Royal Family live. Specifically, Nottingham Cottage is thought to be vacant, after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to Windsor’s Frogmore Cottage (and later of course, the USA). The Christopher Wren-designed cottage features two bedrooms, and has served as the ‘starter home’ for several newlywed royals, including not just the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but also the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Prince Harry also lived here alone prior to his relationship with Meghan Markle.

Wow, I totally forgot that Will and Kate lived in Nottingham Cottage – or used it as a London address – before the move to Apartment 1 in Kensington Palace. During that time, they were barely in London anyway – that was when W&K were hiding out in Wales, avoiding work like the plague. Anyway, I bet Bea and Edo do end up getting Nottingham Cottage. And despite claims to the contrary, I doubt they’ll have to pay rent. Eugenie and Jack claim to pay rent on Ivy Cottage but I just… doubt it. I think the cottages are the “starter homes” for the younger royals, and then a few years into a marriage, the Queen “gives” them another home. Which makes me wonder if Bea and Edo will eventually get Frogmore Cottage!! LMAO.