Megan Thee Stallion didn’t tell the police what happened ‘because I didn’t want to die’

More than a month ago, Tory Lanez shot Megan Thee Stallion in both her feet. It happened late at night/early in the morning one weekend in July, in LA. Megan, Tory and a few other people were partying at a few homes in LA, including Kylie Jenner’s place. At one point, there was an argument, and that’s when Lanez shot Megan. Shortly after he shot her, the cops pulled them over, a helicopter was flying over them with a spotlight and it was just a scene which could have ended up going totally wrong. The cops took Megan to the hospital and Tory was arrested for gun possession.
We didn’t know most of that at the time. After the assault, it was several days before we even knew that Megan had been shot. Megan has been slowly telling her story on social media, talking about how black women are “so unprotected.” She did one emotional IG Live where she cried and confirmed that she had been shot and it was the scariest situation she had ever been in. She said she felt like her mama and her family spirits were looking out for her that night. Last night, she took to IG Live again to blast Tory and his team for putting out misinformation about that night, and to slam all of the fake reporting about what happened.
Here’s the video – NSFW for language, but it’s absolutely worth a watch.
Megan Thee Stallion confirms Tory Lanez shot her, reveals the rapper is not in jail because she didn’t tell police about his involvement:
“Yes…Tory shot me. You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and sh*t. Stop lying. Why lie?” pic.twitter.com/ZB8JjKCvs8
Megan tells a more complete version of what happened – there was an argument, she got out of the car because she didn’t want to continue the fight, and that’s when Tory shot her. She was bleeding from her feet and traumatized when the cops swarmed the car/SUV, and of course she didn’t tell them what had happened, because she 100% knew how badly it could turn out for everyone if she told the cops at that moment that Tory had a gun. She says that the cop who took her to the hospital was rude and she (Meg) still didn’t say that she had been shot. She was terrified and traumatized and she felt like the cops would not even protect her in those moments. She was protecting Tory, the man who shot her, because she knew if she spoke up, he could get murdered by the police (or worse, they all would get murdered by the cops). “He shot me and I still tried to protect him because the police be killing us.” Every part of this has broken my heart. Poor Megan, my God.
Poor Megan! Tory Lanez is done and I hope he gets charged.
On a superficial note her legs muscles are insane! Her legs look so strong and toned
I agree, her legs are gorgeous and she has been looking amazing.
I really hope she’s getting therapy and mental health support around all of this. Celebrity is a wheel that grinds on, no matter what’s going on in one’s personal life. I’m sure, with so many projects and people depending on her, she was very aware that she needed to get back to it as quickly as possible. That lack of time to really focus on healing (mentally, emotionally and physically) is how so many people flame out.
The reason people have been questioning her story is that she’s been out clubbing and partying since this all happened, once with no bandages on her feet. Im sure this was a traumatic event. She also needs to stay the hell at home during a pandemic.
She’s been out once and she had bandages on her feet.
Uhhh women of color are actually hardly ever believed when they are the victims of violent crimes
She posted pictures of where she was shot but yes let’s continue the narrative that she
somehow brought all this on herself for being out partying during a pandemic.
If she was white, this wouldn’t be a discussion. Instead of criticizing her, Let’s address how black women who are victims of violence are treated by law enforcement. As a BW I know exactly what she means when she said she didn’t tell them what happened. She knew it would escalate and he would end of getting shot or killed and of course she would be blamed.
She addressed that too:
“Why would I lie abt getting shot? Why are y’all so upset that I don’t wanna be in the bed sad? Why y’all upset that I can walk? I got my stitches out my feet like 2 weeks ago and I was ready to go celebrate WAP going number 1… I usually don’t address internet bulls*** but y’all people are so sick!”
What hope is there for women who suffer domestic violence…. This woman got shot publicly and was filmed bleeding and people out here still questioning her like she is the bad guy.
Please address your internalized misogynoir
Dude, people are allowed to cope with traumatic situations in whatever helps them survive. Sometimes that’s partying or going on a spontaneous road trip or bingeing junk food or blowing money on pretty things or getting mad or feeling sad.
Being shot by a man ain’t polite & acceptable. Police murdering black people ain’t polite & acceptable. Why does Meghan the Stallion have to respond to that violence in a polite & acceptable fashion?
You’re really caping for people going to strip cubs during a pandemic, huh?
I haven’t seen any of my family members since last year because of what’s going on, guess I should live it up 🥳
@Sara I’m not ‘caping’ for someone going to a strip bar during a pandemic. I’m just not interested in condoning misogynoir by throwing a young womxn under the bus. You don’t need to conflate a pandemic with institutional racism.
My mother is immune comprised and could literally die. My partner can’t see his family because of closed borders and we don’t know when they’ll open. You aren’t the only one impacted by a global pandemic.
Sara, we have empathy for someone who was the victim of a shooting. Our opinions about her behavior don’t matter a whit concerning the fact of the shooting. We contain multitudes, and so do you. You can be annoyed with her for going clubbing during the pandemic or whatever else, and still not make a causal relationship to either the shooting itself or people’s cold, calloused, troubling reactions to it. I mean — clearly you can, but I’m saying you shouldn’t. She’s not the perfect victim because there really is no such thing, but shifting the focus from her victimization makes it harder not only for her to receive justice, but for all victims to receive justice.
There’s a great Netflix limited series called “Unbelievable” based on a true story, and it shows an excellent fictionalized account of how the behaviors of officers and the people surrounding victims can change victim behaviors when it comes to reporting crimes, not to mention how it may influence *behaviors* when victims are healing/coping post-assault. It can be a bumpy road for anyone, and victims often behave in ways that make them seem odd or wrong — they may become aggressive themselves, or violate social norms, or seem “angry,” all the while denying that anything is wrong or that anything happened. Let’s have compassion for what happened and is still happening to Megan here…she is healing physically, but mentally and emotionally, she will be suffering for years. Let’s try kindness.
180,000 people in America have died, partly because of people like her and actions like going to crowded clubs and not giving a damn. I’ll save my sympathy for the people who deserve it. Pretty sure she’d be going to strip clubs even if she didn’t get shot. She was literally leaving another party when this happened!
Man, no one was there for Meghan in those moments, I hate that for her. My heart was so heavy watching her ig live. The fact that she felt she had to protect not only herself from the police but the very man that shot her too, only for him to turn around start to lie on her…..it’s too much. I want us to stop going out of way to protect those who never protect us.
What a courageous and strong young woman. I hope she has supportive people around her. I’m broken hearted for her. Her words are so powerful!
I love Megan Thee Stallion! I’m so happy she seems to have healed.
So what happens now? Does he get arrested and charged with attempted murder? According to news outlets, she is not cooperating with the police.
Listen to music made by black womxn. Read books written by black womxn. Watch films & tv shows featuring black womxn made by black womxn. Wear clothes made by black womxn. Look at art by black womxn. Follow influencers that are black womxn. Spend your time & energy acknowledging the brilliance of black womxn!
What grosses me out about this situation is that black womxn are literally ignored unless they are the victims of violence. Then society just attempts to rob them of their autonomy by twisting the truth.
(I assume I preaching to the converted here but still.. Meghan Thee Stallion is another gifted womxn being oppressed by misogynoir. White feminists like myself need to ACTIVELY support black womxn).
My heart breaks for her. What an absolutely terrible situation.
How pathetic is it that black victims in America can’t even call the police for help due to the fact that you the victim may get killed. I hate this happened to Megan. Her mom passed a few years ago, a good friend of hers was somehow involved & she has cut ties with her. Poor girl has no one, she so young to be out here alone.
For her to try and protect Tory, keep him from being killed by the police and for him to stab her in the back after he shot her is sad.
I do want her to stay off social media, she doesn’t have anything to prove to these internet trolls. She knows what happened & that’s all that matters.
Why are so many questions being asked of Megan and not Tory?
Why did Tory have a gun in the first place?
Why did is his team spreading lies about the assault?
Does he intend to shoot her again, this time to kill her instead of attempting to disable her?
Where is this little man (he is very short)?
I understand why Megan is doing these Instagram Lives to give her side of the story, but it’s just feeding the beast. No image of her injury, no video of her crying will compel black men and some black womxn to feel sorry for her, to believe her. Because it is black people who are keeping the lie that she did not get shot going. Non-black people are not spreading this misinformation.
What she should do is march with her attorney to the police and press charges against Tory, get a restraining order, work on getting him deported, and sue him for everything he he has. Because if he had the capacity to shoot a DANCER IN BOTH HER FEET, he has the capacity and the will to commit more violence against her. She is not safe and she needs to use her bodyguards and her attorneys to protect her and take Tory’s money.