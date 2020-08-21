Megan Thee Stallion didn’t tell the police what happened ‘because I didn’t want to die’

More than a month ago, Tory Lanez shot Megan Thee Stallion in both her feet. It happened late at night/early in the morning one weekend in July, in LA. Megan, Tory and a few other people were partying at a few homes in LA, including Kylie Jenner’s place. At one point, there was an argument, and that’s when Lanez shot Megan. Shortly after he shot her, the cops pulled them over, a helicopter was flying over them with a spotlight and it was just a scene which could have ended up going totally wrong. The cops took Megan to the hospital and Tory was arrested for gun possession.

We didn’t know most of that at the time. After the assault, it was several days before we even knew that Megan had been shot. Megan has been slowly telling her story on social media, talking about how black women are “so unprotected.” She did one emotional IG Live where she cried and confirmed that she had been shot and it was the scariest situation she had ever been in. She said she felt like her mama and her family spirits were looking out for her that night. Last night, she took to IG Live again to blast Tory and his team for putting out misinformation about that night, and to slam all of the fake reporting about what happened.

Here’s the video – NSFW for language, but it’s absolutely worth a watch.

Megan Thee Stallion confirms Tory Lanez shot her, reveals the rapper is not in jail because she didn’t tell police about his involvement: “Yes…Tory shot me. You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and sh*t. Stop lying. Why lie?” pic.twitter.com/ZB8JjKCvs8 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 21, 2020

Megan tells a more complete version of what happened – there was an argument, she got out of the car because she didn’t want to continue the fight, and that’s when Tory shot her. She was bleeding from her feet and traumatized when the cops swarmed the car/SUV, and of course she didn’t tell them what had happened, because she 100% knew how badly it could turn out for everyone if she told the cops at that moment that Tory had a gun. She says that the cop who took her to the hospital was rude and she (Meg) still didn’t say that she had been shot. She was terrified and traumatized and she felt like the cops would not even protect her in those moments. She was protecting Tory, the man who shot her, because she knew if she spoke up, he could get murdered by the police (or worse, they all would get murdered by the cops). “He shot me and I still tried to protect him because the police be killing us.” Every part of this has broken my heart. Poor Megan, my God.