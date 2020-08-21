Princess Victoria & Prince Daniel step out in Stockholm without masks (again)

Prince Daniel and crown princess Victoria visiting the Swedish hospitality industry employer's organization Visita

Here are some photos of Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel out in Stockholm yesterday. Yes, I’m desperate for new royal photos and new royal storylines. Don’t make me write about Tiaragate again, I swear to God. Victoria and Daniel were visiting a “hospitality industry employer’s organization” called Visita, according to Backgrid. Victoria’s dress is a $675 piece by the Swedish label Rodebjer, one of her favorites. That seems like a hefty price tag for this dress? I’m sure there are some cheaper dresses which look very similar.

I know there are more important things to worry about, but it is absolutely driving me up the wall that so many European royals are not wearing masks at their public events. IT IS NOT HARD. And they’re all public figures, tasked with setting a good example for their people. Why is this so hard? Wear a damn mask. The Daily Mail actually noted Victoria’s masklessness and pointed out that “Sweden’s top coronavirus expert argued wearing coverings is ‘very dangerous’ because it gives the impression it is safe to be in crowded rooms or on public transport.” Well… wouldn’t it be more dangerous to be on public transport without a mask? I don’t get the point the “expert” was trying to make. And while it appears as if Daniel and Victoria were social-distancing, why not wear a damn mask just for good measure?

Also: I missed these photos last week – these are pics of Victoria and Daniel with their two kids, Estelle and Oscar, at Victoria’s birthday celebration at Solliden Palace. Victoria looks so pretty here, and so does Estelle. Oscar’s face says, to me, that palace life is pretty grim.

10 Responses to “Princess Victoria & Prince Daniel step out in Stockholm without masks (again)”

  1. VS says:
    August 21, 2020 at 7:22 am

    Those kids look like their father…….no masks, I just don’t get it!

    Reply
  2. M says:
    August 21, 2020 at 7:27 am

    I don’t blame them for not wearing masks. It is the official advise in Sweden. On the advice of their top advisors Sweden choose a different path than the rest of the world. As swedish royals it is their job to represent what their government decided is right at official events, irrelevant of their private opinion.

    Reply
  3. Fluppi says:
    August 21, 2020 at 7:28 am

    It really depends on the situation you are in. Here in Switzerland masks are only mandatory for public transport or if you are not able to maintain a safe distance. I guess maybe 30% of people here are wearing masks to go shopping. There are many people wearing their masks incorrectly but no longer making sure to keep their distance. I have been pushed out of they way by people who wanted to get out of the shop as quickly as possible. Some people obviously feel a false sense of security when wearing a mask and this can lead to dangerous situations. Fabric masks can be pretty and are better than wearing no mask, but many people wearing them (more or less correctly) are apparently not aware, that they are not very efficient and you still need to be careful and keep your distance!

    Reply
  4. Laalaa says:
    August 21, 2020 at 7:29 am

    Again, masks are not mandatory.
    Here (not Sweden) we have to wear them in public transport & shops. Otherwise no because social distancing is a rule everywhere.

    Reply
  5. Original_kellybean says:
    August 21, 2020 at 7:34 am

    Is it just me or does she look like her top teeth are over her bottom lip? Maybe that’s just how her lips look, especially when she is smiling and wearing pale lipstick, but I can’t NOT see it.

    Reply
  6. Digital Unicorn says:
    August 21, 2020 at 7:34 am

    Love her outfit and covet those shoes.

    Reply
  7. EG says:
    August 21, 2020 at 7:40 am

    I live in Sweden and no one wears masks here as it is now, and it never has been recommended by the health authorities. So it would be weird if they had worn masks. The health department will only consider recommending them if our cases start going up again in a significant way (Second wave).

    Reply

