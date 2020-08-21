James Blunt was on an all meat diet for two months and got scurvy

I have a complicated relationship with James Blunt. Okay, I have no relationship with James Blunt, but my feelings about him are conflicted. He is among a small group of singers that I think have an amazing voice, but I don’t care for their music. However, he has reinvented himself as the Comeback King on Twitter and I can’t help but thaw on him. So that is where James and I stand currently, thawed (I’m sure to his great relief). In keeping with my conflicting feelings on James, I have the same thoughts about this story. James recently told The Times about how he got scurvy in college. I know – I also thought this was going to be some fabulous story about how James led a secret life as a pirate but no, he was flexing his machismo and adopted a meat diet that ended up giving him scurvy. So it was crap behavior on his part, but he’s confessing and laughing at himself. Once again, I’m thawing on him.

Blunt claims that he ate almost nothing but meat and condiments for two months while studying aerospace manufacturing engineering and sociology at the University of Bristol in the mid-1990s.

The eccentric diet was part of an effort to assert his masculinity as some of his degree classes were dominated by women, he indicated.

“On the sociology side of things there were 170 girls and only three boys, of which all the girls were vegetarian or vegans,” he said.

“So out of principle I decided I’d become a carnivore and just lived on mince, some chicken, maybe with some mayonnaise.

“And it took me about six to eight weeks to get very unhealthy and see a doctor, who then said, ‘I think you’ve got the symptoms of scurvy.’ ”

[From The Times via Jezebel]

Scurvy, for those who don’t know, happens when the body is deprived of and becomes severely deficient in Vitamin C, something we ingest through fruits and vegetables. It was very common among the seafaring professions (like pirates!) because ships couldn’t carry large amounts fresh produce. Fun fact, to combat scurvy, British sailors added lemon juice to their sea rations, which is why our forefathers gave them the pejorative nickname “limey,” because we Americans don’t know how to tell our citrus apart, apparently. Anyway, I think even James would say this served him right. However, I can’t say I haven’t fallen into the same trap. Not scurvy per se, but I like to go against the norm simply for the act of going against the norm. And, like James, it often bites me in the butt.

As for James’s dietary protest, it sounds like that Paleo diet that was so popular a few years back, or Atkins before it. It always *sounds* fun to eat all the bacon you want until you actually do it. I am not a vegetarian but if I was ever forced to choose between meat or fruits/vegetable, there is no question that I would choose the latter. Vegan would be hard for me because thinking about living a life without cheese makes me cry. But I’ll bet those Sociology ladies at James’ school really felt owned when he walked in on his bruised feet, flexing his scabby arms (but not far because his joints were swollen) and collapsed on to their desks due to anemia. They probably made him the focus of their senior thesis. They should have made him a pirate, though.

  1. babsjohnson says:
    August 21, 2020 at 11:24 am

    I hate his fkn music with a passion. So annoying.

  2. WilliamJoelene says:
    August 21, 2020 at 11:24 am

    @hecate please dish on JB and JJ! I don’t know if I forgot about this or never knew!

    • Hecate says:
      August 21, 2020 at 11:42 am

      OMGsh you guys, we are in the middle of a heatwave and the electric company is asking us to monitor our power usage to avoid blackouts so I have been working from an 85-90 degree office all week and my brain is melting. It was January Jones and Josh Grobin, not Blunt – I completely confused the two. I’m sorry!

      I worked in the sales office so we only interacted with them on the phone, but we always called down to the resort to get more scoop on folks.

      Again, sorry – I deleted that line.

  3. Nicole says:
    August 21, 2020 at 11:26 am

    It’s early and I read scurvy as “curvy”. Needs moar coffee.

  4. Mtec says:
    August 21, 2020 at 11:32 am

    All I got from this story is that he and his ego is/was threatened by smart women, couldn’t deal with that and overcompensated due to this internalized toxic masculinity. I dunno how this story was supposed to make him sound endearing or w.e. I’ve heard more than enough stories of him being an a-hole so, I still highly dislike him despite him being able to laugh at his past machismo 💁🏽‍♀️

    • Lizzie Bathory says:
      August 21, 2020 at 11:56 am

      Agreed. “I’m going to show those ladies I’m a real man by eating only meat!” Wtf. Dude, your female classmates dgaf what you eat. They’re busy studying while you’re getting scurvy.

  5. Lola says:
    August 21, 2020 at 11:34 am

    I have it on good authority that James Blunt is a total twat in real life. The brother of a friend of mine was at school with him. Also, I was once in a London cab and the cabbie was a proper Camdener (Just imagine the cliche of a proper London geezer cabbie) and used to drive for lots of the people getting interviewed for the BBC. He was so friendly and an absolute delight. He told me that out out of all the celebrities he’d met in his 50 plus years as a cab driver that James Blunt was the most obnoxious and rude and unpleasant.

  6. Geeena says:
    August 21, 2020 at 11:35 am

    Historically, the British Navy actually switched from lemons to limes because limes were thought to be better since they’re more acidic tasting, and they’re smaller so you could ship more of them, making limes a bit cheaper. However, limes don’t have as much vitamin c and there was a sudden resurgence of scurvy after the switch.

    So that’s why they were called Limeys. Not because we couldn’t tell lemons and limes apart.

  7. Ann says:
    August 21, 2020 at 11:42 am

    This is a good way to get gout. Too much iron and B12 can also cause lots of blood and liver problems. He probably looked awful. Pail and kind of yellow at the same time. What a stupid thing to do lol

    Eta: I want to hear the January Jones resort stories too!

  8. Elizabeth says:
    August 21, 2020 at 11:47 am

    Oof what an oaf

  9. lucy2 says:
    August 21, 2020 at 11:51 am

    Raise your hand if you believe that, in the 1990s no less, an aerospace engineering program was 170 girls (and all vegan/vegetarian!) and 3 boys. Sure, James.

    Also, why would he admit his reason? Makes him sound like he’s got a problem with women and was chock full of toxic masculinity.

  10. Heather H says:
    August 21, 2020 at 12:05 pm

    The Paleo diet is vegetable heavy. This is NOT the paleo diet. It is the carnivore diet, totally unrelated and there are folks out there who eat meat only or meat and fat only. Sort of a derivative of a strict keto but really it is it’s own thing.

