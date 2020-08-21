Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli are ‘nervous’ about being sentenced today

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are going to be sentenced today. Previously, they had only worked out a plea deal with federal prosecutors, all part of Operation Varsity Blues, and dozens of parents scheming and scamming their kids’ way into college. Lori and Mossimo were two of the worst offenders, and they were also two of the parents who refused a plea deal the longest. Lori was still running to People Magazine on a weekly basis to simper about how faith-based she is up until the point where she just accepted the plea offer. And now a judge has to formalize it:

Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are set to be sentenced Friday for their role in the widespread college-admissions scandal, bringing their made-for-TV saga to a close. The celebrity couple will appear via videoconference in Boston federal court, where US District Judge Nathaniel Gorton will decide whether to accept a plea deal the duo struck with prosecutors in May. They admitted to paying $500,000 to scam mastermind William “Rick” Singer in order to get daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose accepted into the school as crew recruits — even though neither girl was a rower. Under their plea agreement, Loughlin, 55, would be sentenced to two months behind bars, while Giannulli, 56, would get five months. She’s also agreed to pay a $150,000 fine and perform 100 hours of community service. Her husband would pay a $250,000 fine with 250 hours of community service. Unlike most plea agreements — where the judge is free to decide on the sentence — the couples’ proposed prison terms are binding if the deal is accepted. If the judge doesn’t accept the terms, the whole deal would be void. Loughlin was “feeling nervous” on Thursday, ahead of her sentencing, though also ready for the ordeal to end, a source told Us Weekly. She and her hubby are “anxious,” but “looking forward to closing this chapter of their lives,” the source said. Unlike other prominent parents charged in the scheme, they also did not submit letters expressing their regret or notes of support from family and friends to the court.

That’s funny that they didn’t submit notes of support OR express regret. Felicity Huffman was a wreck when she pleaded guilty and she submitted tons of letters of support. I wonder if Lori’s friends have mostly abandoned her. Maybe for her “notes of support,” she can just submit all of those stupid People Magazine covers she organized to fluff up her image.

Meanwhile, the sentencing is happening in the same week that additional details have come out about Olivia Jade’s complicity in the fraud. Olivia was CC’d on at least one email between her parents and Rick Singer, and she was coached on what to say (and what not to say) to her high school college counsellor so he wouldn’t catch on to the fraud. Which… I mean, we always knew that Olivia Jade and the other daughter were actively involved in the fraud. They were lying their asses off and posing for fake rowing photos and all of that. The news here is that prosecutors totally knew that Olivia was in it up to her eyeballs.