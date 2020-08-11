Kelly Osbourne looks unrecognizable after an 85-pound weight loss

KellyBeforeAfter

Kelly Osbourne never really “went away,” we just stopped paying attention to her. She still gets work on various reality shows, like The Masked Singer and Project Runway Junior. She’s been in full view on red carpets and social media all this time. But somehow, people *just now* noticed that Kelly has lost a lot of weight and looks like a new person.

All of this happened when Kelly posted a series of photos on her Instagram over the past week. Celebrity friends and fans commented on the photos, complimenting her on her new look, and Kelly apparently said in the comments that she’s lost 85 pounds overall, although I don’t know when she started to “count.” I’m including some photos of Kelly from January of this year, and her weight loss was visible back then, but judging from her IG, she looks like she’s lost even more weight in lockdown. How can people stick to their damn diets in lockdown? I’m eating chocolate every day to cope with *waves hands around* all of this. Kelly went vegan at some point, years ago, but I don’t know if she’s still vegan.

I feel like there’s an “Adele” element going on here – it’s not that Kelly looks bad or anything, she does not. She just looks so different, and like Adele, I’m not entirely sure that weight loss is responsible for the dramatic change. I feel like both women have gone under the knife at some point for their “makeovers.”

From January this year:

RuPaul's Drag Race Live World Premiere

From July/August of this year:

CDb-XqZp9FP

CDkDqHUp08G

Photos courtesy of WENN, Instagram.

13 Responses to “Kelly Osbourne looks unrecognizable after an 85-pound weight loss”

  1. lexx says:
    August 11, 2020 at 7:06 am

    I saw her talk abt it a bit on tv, It’s not a healthy weight loss. She said she gets up drinks coffee, drinks juice, eats one meal, and then vigorously exercises throughout the day. It’s absolutely ortho/ anorexia disguised as health.

    Reply
  2. Redgrl says:
    August 11, 2020 at 7:11 am

    Hope her mother’s unhealthy body image has not also now gotten her….in the photo with the black jacket she doesn’t look like herself at all. She used to be unique – that photo looks like a generic doll…

    Reply
  3. tmbg says:
    August 11, 2020 at 7:30 am

    She’s slim in the January photo. She lost 85 lbs. since then? 🤔

    Reply
  4. Jenn says:
    August 11, 2020 at 7:31 am

    I wondered if she’s had her jawline and cheeks done. After she lost the first bit of weight, her face never really changed, it was always very full.

    Reply
  5. Louise177 says:
    August 11, 2020 at 7:50 am

    I’ve lost about 60lbs in a year and my face does look different. That happens to a lot of people who lose a lot. Plus Kelly is wearing a lot of makeup and making faces in these photos. It’s hard to say it’s because of plastic surgery.

    Reply
  6. Lucy2 says:
    August 11, 2020 at 7:56 am

    I don’t think that’s just weight loss. There’s some serious filters and maybe plastic surgery?

    Reply
  7. Ronaldinhio says:
    August 11, 2020 at 7:58 am

    85lbs from when? From when she was at her very heaviest until now – maybe – but not recently.
    She has lost a bit and I’d say had some ‘help’ but genuinely there is no way she has lost 85lbs recently

    Reply
  8. Chelly says:
    August 11, 2020 at 8:07 am

    She looks like Tara from Little Women L.A in that car pic

    Reply
  9. Eenie Googles says:
    August 11, 2020 at 8:13 am

    So how much did she weigh in that first pic then? Are we to believe that that’s a 5’2” 185lb woman?
    Lol ok whatever.

    Reply

