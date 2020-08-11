A no-spill pet bowl, a comfy t-shirt dress and a silicone dish scrubber



The natural French pink clay soap is really working for my son. He said he hasn’t changed anything in his routine except washing his face in the shower and his skin is noticeably clearer. I’m surprised how well it works and am happy with that purchase. I got the probiotic pills. I don’t know if they’re working yet but I take them once a day. Also I got the fabulous $3 powder puffs! The large ones are bigger than I expected, they make foundation application so easy and they had absolutely no smell. Plus they’re great at blending. Here are some more products I’m considering or already own.

A comfy t-shirt dress for casual quarantine elegance



This t-shirt dress by Molerani comes in 30 different prints and colors and in sizes x-small to xxx-large, all under $27. It has over 6,300 ratings and the same Reviewmeta score of 4.2 stars. It’s called “very soft, very comfortable and not clingy,” “very flowy and super comfy,” and “a nice versatile dress at a good price.” One reviewer says it falls right above her knees, although that’s of course dependent on height and another says it’s “long enough that you wouldn’t need to wear leggings.”

A no-spill pet water bowl for less cleanup



I saw this on People Magazine’s site and it looks like a great solution for people with messy dogs who get water all over the floor. This anti-slip splash-free pet water bowl by trusted brand Lumoleaf has 4.3 Reviewmeta stars and over 1,300 ratings. It has a special floating top that dispenses water while your pet drinks. You can easily train your pet by pressing the top to show them how the water comes out. Pet owners say “My dog quickly figured out how the bowl worked,” “[both my dogs] have adapted well to this and my floors are drier,” that their messy dog “has NOT splashed or dribbled EVEN ONCE” and that it’s also good for dogs who drink so fast they make themselves sick. It’s dishwasher safe and reviewers say it’s easy to clean and put back together.

A gentle but effective exfoliating brush to prevent and treat razor bumps



I often getting little bumps under my arms from ingrown hairs after shaving. I looked through so many exfoliating brushes on Amazon to find one with legitimate reviews. This exfoliating brush by Dylonic can be used wet or dry to release trapped hairs and prevent ingrown hairs. It has 225 ratings, 4.5 stars and a perfect Reviewmeta score. It can be used by both women and men. People say “This handy little tool is amazing! I use before and after shaving and my skin is so smooth [with] fewer razor bumps,” “It’s much more comfortable than the other exfoliating brushes” and “I’ve been using this for over a month and it really does work to get rid of the dry skin that promotes ingrown hairs.”

Microfiber cloths for gentle makeup removal and exfoliation



I’ve talked about these microfiber cloths before because I really like them for makeup removal. I ordered them a year ago and they’ve really held up. (I don’t put them in the dryer and hang them up to dry.) You get five cloths in different colors for under $7.50, which makes them a bargain compared to the name brand makeup remover cloths. These have over 2,500 ratings and a 4.2 Reviewmeta score. Women say they’re just as good as the Magic Eraser cloth at half the price, that they can remove makeup with just water, and that it “cuts down on the time it usually takes me [to remove makeup]. I use mine with Simple foaming face wash.

A huge set of colorful tassel earrings for under $16



I’ve wanted to try wearing bold tassel earrings, but they’re usually pricey at around $15 a pair. This sethas 20 pair of different color and style tassel earrings for the price of just one pair. These have almost 200 ratings, 4.3 stars and a perfect Reviewmeta score. Women say they’re lightweight and that “I can’t believe how many you get for the low price. There are all vibrant, beautiful, and well made,” and

“They really are very nice and I have had multiple compliments!”

An affordable set of K-Beauty sheet masks



These is a set of 12 sheet masks in varieties like cucumber, aloe and honey, for just $10. They have over 2,600 ratings and a Reviewmeta score of 4.3 stars. People rave about how high quality they are. They’re said to be thick and hydrating and people with sensitive skin say they’re gentle and non-irritating. Reviewers says “These masks smell absolutely divine, and they’re packed with moisture,” “These masks definitely help to fight [breakouts] and reduce redness,” and “my friends have told me that I have a beautiful glow now.”

An anti-microbial silicone scrubber can replace your moldy sponges



I hate nasty mildewy sponges and am constantly replacing mine. One of my friends cuts hers into quarters but the sponges seem too small that way. This anti-microbial silicone sponge by Peachy Clean can save money by replacing several dish sponges. It has over 3,000 ratings, 4.2 stars and the same Metareview score. You get 3 for $10 and reviewers say they last about 2 to 3 months. They’re said to have a nice peachy smell and to not “get that stinky/mildew smell” of a typical sponge. They’re also said to “clean dishes better than average, and seem to do a very good job of not building smells (bacteria).” They can’t absorb water like a typical sponge though and aren’t suitable for cleaning spills or countertops.

Thanks for reading and commenting on our affiliate post! If you make any purchases through these links we get a small percentage and appreciate it!