FF: Prince Charles saw Duchess Meghan as a ‘sassy, confident, beautiful American’

CB and I are going through Finding Freedom piece by piece, and I have to admit something: I did not think that there would be so much info/gossip about Prince Charles’ relationships with his sons and daughters-in-law. I am not surprised by the narrative in Finding Freedom though, because much of it we heard in the British press in real time as it was happening, which is that Meghan came into the fold and she was well-liked by Charles almost immediately. Charles saw Meghan for what she was: a confident, modern woman who would change the monarchy for the better. But of course, “sources” lean into the “sassy black woman” stereotype (does it matter if it’s said positively though??).
Meghan had her own reasons for admiring her father-in-law, who had poignantly walked her down the aisle when her own father let her down. At the time, a trusted confidant said Meghan “found such a supportive and loving father in Charles, which has really changed her life for the better.” Not a father-in-law but a “second father,” according to the source.
A friend of Charles’s said that the Prince of Wales had “taken a real shine to Meghan. She’s a sassy, confident, beautiful American. He likes very strong, confident women. She’s bright, and she’s self-aware, and I can see why they’ve struck up a very quick friendship.”
Charles liked Meghan’s energy. “The Prince of Wales has always been fond of people from the Arts, like Emma Thompson, who he’s been mates with for years,” another source said. “Meghan ticks the boxes. Most of all she’s married to his beloved youngest son and made him whole. Charles takes enormous delight and pleasure in that.”
[From Finding Freedom: Harry, Meghan, and the Making of a Modern Royal Family]
Charles legitimately loves artists, I think because he’s got quite the artist’s soul too. He paints, he loves art, the theatre, actors and singers. But I think Charles just liked Meghan because he saw her as a breath of fresh air, especially after years of William and Kate purposefully snubbing him. FF also confirms a story we heard at the time, which is that Harry and Meghan went to Scotland in 2018 and spent time with Charles and Camilla in Caithness, at the Castle of Mey, which is owned by Charles. As for Meghan seeing Charles as a second father… I can see that too. Perhaps a Sassy Second Father.
And, like her real father, he promptly threw her under the nearest bus when it suited what HE needed/felt (insert here: jealous, outshined, less popular, threatened….). I think Meg needs to stick to just her mother, her husband and kid(s) for immediate family, and her network of close friends for support. Her husband’s family of back-stabbers would throw her an anchor when she’s drowning.
If he likes her so much and she views him as a second father, why didn’t he step up when she needed him?
Because The Crown comes first. That was beaten into his head from birth.
Hhmm not sure I buy this second father thing but that’s where I feel like this book protects the Firm.
Harry apparently has a testy relationship with Charles& in a leaving speech pointedly just refers to what his mother taught him yet he’s also meant to be a second father to Meghan?
This reads like a CH source or even from fan’s speculation back when Thomas Markle was first letting Meghan down and people actually thought that the Windsor’s would be the decent family to Meghan.
Harry has a complicated relationship with Charles; William has the testy, competitive, hold you tight to stab you in the back relationship with Charles.
I do think Charles liked her and there was a good relationship there, which is why it was always so bizarre that Charles just ignored the abuse the press was aiming her way every.single.day. Charles may not have been as active in the smear campaign as William, but his silence meant he was complicit in it.
At the very least I hope he tore William apart for the budget plane stunt.
He worked to get them away from William’s control with the BP Household. And he was willing to do the half-in, half-out arrangement. But he always defaults to 1) his own PR and 2) his fear of and weird relationship with William.
To me, Charles’ affection and admiration of Meghan was on full display when he greeted her in the aisle at the wedding. It was real, and it was lovely. The fact that he couldn’t stand up for her later is a display of his inability to stand up to The Firm. It’s as though there’s a part of him that is still the little boy shaking his mother’s hand.
Charles has always had a thing for black & biracial women.
Ugh. This just makes me sad for she and Harry that this relationship started off so strong-but ultimately Charles failed them both so strongly by his lack of support and yes, throwing them under the bus when it suited his purposes.
I believe it. It seemed like Charles and Meghan genuinely liked each other.
Book downloaded last night. I love these threads but maybe need to give myself a little time to savor all 400 pages.
Yeah ok. Charles supposedly liked her so much, the queen found her respectful and attentive…and yet none of those happy feelings translated into the RF giving protection or even showing the most basic decency towards Meghan. Charles and his mother are some sorry ass excuses for “leaders” of their sad little firm.
The spotlight on HM and WK preserves their status quo and when push comes to shove, William will come first. And of course Andrew would bring the whole house down so he has to be protected by Queenie. Being the privileged people that they are, they cannot see racism. They will simply think, hey the media also attacked us, just grin and bear it. Or, are you sure the courtiers are unfair to you? They don’t act that way with us.
“I knew it would be difficult, but I thought it would be fair.”
“If you knew what I knew…”
Remember these words from HM.
Like the Queen, I think he liked her but not enough. I still think he (and the Queen/BP) had a hand in the smear campaign but it’s clear the Cambridges (in conjunction with the media) were the heavy hitters behind it.
My current theory is that the smear campaign was 100% Will and Kate, but Charles and the Queen were complicit in it by looking the other way and burying their head in the sand because Will is the heir.
Given that Meghan had said in an early interview promoting Suits that she’s not sassy, I’m not sure how she would take this “compliment”. From Charles aide or source, all I’m just getting is racist tropes and unconscious bias, eek! It’s good that he liked Meghan but it’s obvious along the way he also became jealous of her. The tiara story came from his authorised biography and then last year we saw his staff complaining that she didn’t come to the unveiling of Charles’ 70th birthday exhibit. Charles also used Meghan and her mother to boost his public. In the end, it doesn’t seem like Charles fought to keep Harry and Meghan in the family, he willing participated in those heirs photo-shoots and he let Harry and Meghan leave.
But But But … We cared for her, welcomed her, thought the best for her. When is the book being released?