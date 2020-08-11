FF: Prince Charles saw Duchess Meghan as a ‘sassy, confident, beautiful American’

CB and I are going through Finding Freedom piece by piece, and I have to admit something: I did not think that there would be so much info/gossip about Prince Charles’ relationships with his sons and daughters-in-law. I am not surprised by the narrative in Finding Freedom though, because much of it we heard in the British press in real time as it was happening, which is that Meghan came into the fold and she was well-liked by Charles almost immediately. Charles saw Meghan for what she was: a confident, modern woman who would change the monarchy for the better. But of course, “sources” lean into the “sassy black woman” stereotype (does it matter if it’s said positively though??).

Meghan had her own reasons for admiring her father-in-law, who had poignantly walked her down the aisle when her own father let her down. At the time, a trusted confidant said Meghan “found such a supportive and loving father in Charles, which has really changed her life for the better.” Not a father-in-law but a “second father,” according to the source. A friend of Charles’s said that the Prince of Wales had “taken a real shine to Meghan. She’s a sassy, confident, beautiful American. He likes very strong, confident women. She’s bright, and she’s self-aware, and I can see why they’ve struck up a very quick friendship.” Charles liked Meghan’s energy. “The Prince of Wales has always been fond of people from the Arts, like Emma Thompson, who he’s been mates with for years,” another source said. “Meghan ticks the boxes. Most of all she’s married to his beloved youngest son and made him whole. Charles takes enormous delight and pleasure in that.”

[From Finding Freedom: Harry, Meghan, and the Making of a Modern Royal Family]

Charles legitimately loves artists, I think because he’s got quite the artist’s soul too. He paints, he loves art, the theatre, actors and singers. But I think Charles just liked Meghan because he saw her as a breath of fresh air, especially after years of William and Kate purposefully snubbing him. FF also confirms a story we heard at the time, which is that Harry and Meghan went to Scotland in 2018 and spent time with Charles and Camilla in Caithness, at the Castle of Mey, which is owned by Charles. As for Meghan seeing Charles as a second father… I can see that too. Perhaps a Sassy Second Father.