FF: The Queen thought Duchess Meghan was ‘always well-prepared & respectful’

About one month after Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding in 2018, Meghan did a day-trip with Queen Elizabeth in Chester. They had a day of events and Meghan was allowed to travel on the Queen’s private train for the trip. It was big news at the time, and a major signal that the royal family was doing a lot to welcome Meghan into the fold. It’s still interesting to me to examine the timeline of *when* things began to change – it really was immediately following Harry & Meghan’s wildly successful South Pacific tour that fall, where they were greeted with adoring crowds wherever they went. And, I mean, as soon as Meghan got pregnant, it seemed like all of the palace staff went absolutely haywire. But sure, let’s go back to a simpler time, the moment when the Queen showed significant support for Meghan:
The Queen had a level of confidence in Meghan, because as a Palace source shared, “she handles these situations flawlessly because she’s always well prepared and respectful. She’s very clever and good at understanding what’s required.”
Sure enough, Meghan, in an elegant cream cape Givenchy sheath dress from her wedding gown designer, Clare Waight Keller, gave a near-flawless performance on the train trip. (Although she was criticized by the tabloids for not wearing a hat, despite the fact it was not required.)
“The Queen was wonderful, warm, and generous toward the new Duchess,” a source close to Her Majesty said. “She made sure Meghan knew what was going on and made her feel very much at home because it was her first trip.”
Indeed, before the two stepped off the train, the Queen gifted Meghan with a delicate pair of pearl-and-diamond earrings.
Meghan, an avid learner studying all she could on royal protocol, was often seen carrying binders full of research so she didn’t put a foot wrong. She took her new role incredibly seriously. That day was different, though; she was getting a royal master class in training from the Queen herself.
“They had a very warm happy day out and introduction to royal life—because the Queen has so much knowledge to pass on and Meghan is a keen student,” a source close to Meghan shared.
Despite all her careful preparation, Meghan was unsure about how to proceed when she and the Queen had to get into Her Majesty’s Bentley. She politely asked the Queen, “What is your preference?”
“You go first,” the Queen answered.
“Oh, okay,” said Meghan, who tried her hardest to get everything right—which made her father’s public display on national TV in England all the more dispiriting.
[From Finding Freedom: Harry, Meghan, and the Making of a Modern Royal Family]
What’s that, Protocol Police? Are you saying it was just the courtiers and the nasty, racist press trying to make it sound like everything Meghan did in front of the Queen was somehow “breaking protocol”? Even to this day, there are royal commentators claiming that Meghan should have been tossed out of the royal family for failing to wear a hat or holding her purse in the wrong hand or walking in front of the Queen when the Queen clearly told her to go first. HOW DARE SHE! Also, I find it hilarious that FF made that little dig about how the Queen had, at the time, never done these kinds of events with Kate.
Still, this excerpt makes me so sad. Meghan really tried, you know? She approached this like a job, she prepared, she had binders full of information, she did everything she could to be prepared. And they still smeared her and attacked her and bullied her out of the country.
That’s what makes the constant “Meghan’s breaking all the protocol” rubbish so ridiculous.
Meghan prepares. She does her homework. She reads her briefing notes (the people at one of her pre-marriage engagements made a point of saying how obvious it was she’d done her research and how much that meant to them). If she was given the information, she was going to learn it.
I do think most of the friction towards Meghan within the family has come from William, Charles and Andrew. The Queen tends to stick her head in the sand and want everything to run smoothly with the continuation of the monarchy being her goal. She may have seen the value in Meghan where her sons and grandson didn’t, but the minute the heirs took against her it was crown preservation at the focus. That’s the generous reading anyway.
Of course she prepares. I said this yesterday – I’d bet she’d done research/asked questions and already knew much of what she needed to about protocol before she moved to England. That’s why we heard about silly supposed infractions like handbag holding, etc., instead of any significant faux pas – which would have made headlines in an instant.
This is a very sad commentary on TQ, if she was aware of all this early on about Meghan, and still allowed things to unfold as they did.
Years before Meghan ,the Queen was said to be very annoyed with Kate from her laziness to not putting on weights,you would think she would have appreciated Meghan more or made sure the vipers backed off.
I’ve always thought the Queen was fine with Meghan. Her issue is that she won’t rein in her courtiers. They’ve always had far more power than they should, and it’s a situation that goes back centuries (even Prince Albert had issues with stuffy courtiers and palace protocol).
Her other issue is she won’t rein in her sons or grandson. My suspicion is that she felt she interfered too much in the past, and that didn’t go well (Margaret, Diana and Charles, etc.) and decided she was just going to stop and expect people to get on. That’s not working either.
On your second paragraph: I have no idea how she could ever feel that way, considering she’s had the “head in the sand” reputation for decades regarding family matters. I think she just can’t be bothered with anything that requires more than the bare minimum of emotional investment or effort. She cares more about her horses and her corgis than her relatives.
To be able to say such eloquent words like “What is your preference?” directly to the Queen instead of yelling “What the F should I do, this wasn’t in the lecture?!” in pure panic to someone other than her, makes it crystal clear she was right for the job and she should have been given the opportunity.
This just makes me so sad, everything started off so promising and could have been so different. This story is really what feels like a microcosm of every woman of color who has had to do 10 times more than everyone else just to have a chance of being taken seriously. So frustrating and sad. The firm lost a gem in Meghan.
Like Obama and the Tan Suit it was never about the color of the suit. It was the color of the skin of the guy *wearing* the suit. And the same is true wrt Meghan and the people who kept harping on and fuming about so-called “protocol.” It was never about what she did or allegedly didn’t do wrt protocol and supposedly breaking it. It was about the color of her skin while she did the things she was doing.
Exactly.
It was Smart of her to ask the Queen about her preference. Seems to me she handled a new, tricky situation quickly, gracefully and respectedly. I don’t think I would have reacted so well, I probably would have just panicked.
This reminds me of the stories Michelle Obama wrote about in her book when she and the president visited the Queen. It was clear the Queen didn’t give a sh@t about protocol
A few years back I was involved in organising an official visit from The Queen. It was pretty clear that the people who really care about protocol are her minders, and particularly the so-called “Royal watchers”. They make a fetish of protocol. My boss at the time, who was hosting the visit, was considered to have seriously broken protocol because he guided The Queen around with a hand on her back (can’t possibly touch The Queen!) he said she didn’t care at all. Ahead of the visit the Palace gave us a massive long list of all the things we had to do/not do, as I recall some of them were quite entertaining.
Gatekeeping is a form of bullying for people desperate for any kind of authority.
Yes, it is sad. She made an effort and The Queen was pleased. Going from Kate, who never worked, to Meghan, who is a go getter must have given Betty hope for the future. But yes, the cortiers making noise, William getting jealous and KP leaking so many stories—Betty did not even see it as a choice to make: William was born first, so he gets what HE wants.
I remember this event and how it seemed like a great start. But you’re right, the tour showed how popular Harry and Meghan were and suddenly they became the enemy. I can only imagine how awful that was. I wish COVID wasn’t slowing down their foundation, b because I can’t wait to see what they can accomplish!
CYA Queenie, CYA or allowing or encouraging others to do so. Follows protocol in public, but lives her life with Corgies and horses. The artificial life is not one well lived.
Like others have said: this situation is really saddening. So much potential yet at the same time so much ego.
But if HM liked Meghan enough, she could have and should have told the courtiers to back off. But as someone above said, she sticks her head in the sand and let’s the courtiers deal with everything. She did this with Diana, she did this with Meghan, if things in the Cambridge marriage go wrong enough, she’ll do it with Kate.
It is sad how things turned out. But jealousy and racism from the rest of the family and staff got in the way.
I never had any doubts that the Queen liked Meghan. It was obvious she liked and respected Meghan but not *enough*. Not enough to tell the press to back off, not enough to put a stop to the palace leaks and not enough so she was sacrificed for Andrew. Incredibly short sighted on the palace’s side.
I think every single anecdote of Harry and Meghan doing something successfully should be followed by “…and then Will and Kate got insanely jealous AGAIN and pitched a fit. Charles and the Queen just sighed as they usually do and acquiesced to Will’s demands because he’s the heir and the heir must ALWAYS come first.”
Sometimes I think Will’s main goal as King is to keep standards and expectations as low as possible. Anyone rising above it is to be swiftly beaten into submission.
You forgot to add after pitching the fit, Will lost another hair strand or attempted another dumb joke. Meantime, Kate added another button to her coat dresses or bought the same in another colour.
Will he’s going to have a hard time once this pandemic is over. We already know Archewell is going to be introduced with fully realized projects and tangible results.
The buck stops with the Queen. She can blame herself but I doubt it.
So much potential wasted. This is who would have hit the ground running. As a female royal, her resume BEFORE marriage was the best compared to the Yorks, Kate, Diana, Camelia and Fergie (not sure about Anne). Like Sophie, she had her own career before Harry. One of the best royal speakers, maybe even better than Charles. As a minority, I was very proud of her and seeing her in royal portraits. It meant something. Did you notice the excitement the black UK female students harboured when she visited? She meant something. At first I really thought she would be another Kate. But she really surprised me.
Onward Duchess and all the best.
This just shows Andrew Morton is nothing but a sell out with his ‘poor Meghan didn’t know the rules’ piece.
“Poor Meghan didn’t know the rules” excuse is convenient for racists. Just like inventing “cancel culture” and taunting “wokeness”.
Diana became too popular and look how that turned out. I always thought that Kate was shy and uncomfortable in her role in the beginning. I also think she saw Diana as a cautionary tale and didn’t want to ruffle the feathers of her husband, father-in-law or the Queen by attracting too much attention. I think it’s a shame that ppl are pitting women against each other though. Kate and Meghan are different-each with their own strengths and weaknesses. Commenting so viciously on people who we only see a stage managed view of has become a sport it seems and only adds to the toxicity of online culture. Neither Meghan or Kate are perfect heroines or villains. They are humans with frailties like all others. Let’s let them live their lives without dissecting their motives which to be clear we don’t know. I tell my daughter every day comparing oneself to others is the quickest route to unhappiness.
Bang on accurate. I don’t like Will and Kate’s role in Harry and Meghan’s exit at all and that does sour my view of Kate, but I find it hard to disagree with you.
Thank you for saying this.
It’s even more damning then, that the Queen has let the monarchy (you know…the thing she’s supposedly in charge of) abuse and run off someone she supposedly liked so much. She had no trouble defending and protecting Sophie, who actually screwed up and did so in a big way.
It makes me incredibly sad too.
This does make me sad because she really did try. She wanted to do well in her new job, and its clear she saw her role as a job (something that other duchesses fail to do, ahem.) In many ways she went in with her eyes wide open – she knew work-wise what was expected of her – she just didn’t expect the vipers that are the courtiers and the other members of the royal family.
I do think the Queen liked her. I think the Queen probably understood that she was giving up her old life – in some ways the queen probably empathized with her, since she had to “give up” her old life as a “mere” princess of York when her father became king and then when she became queen. And I think the Queen respected her work ethic, and I DONT think she cared one iota about the things that people insisted she cared about – Meghan guest-editing Vogue, Meghan wearing dark nail polish, etc.
But its the same thing as with Charles – as I just said in the Charles post – she may have liked Meghan, but she failed to protect her, and she was silent for two years while she was smeared nonstop, and her silence equals her complicity.
