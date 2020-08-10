Andrew Morton: Duchess Meg ‘had no idea how to behave, didn’t know the protocol’

Apparently, there was a documentary on British television over the weekend called Harry and Meghan: The New Revelations. It was about, I suppose, the excerpts from Finding Freedom. What is hilarious to me is that there are so many British people – not to mention royal commentators – insisting that Harry and Meghan are boring and terrible and everyone needs to move on and stop paying attention to them, and yet… the British media outlets absolutely still see the Sussexes as revenue streams and cash-cows. Anyway, Andrew Morton was interviewed on the documentary and he had some notable sympathy for Meghan. Morton is best known as Princess Diana’s once-authorized biographer, and while Morton has absolutely said and done some problematic sh-t, he’s also been making some interesting points about how little the monarchy has actually changed since the days of Diana.
Lady Diana’s biographer Andrew Morton has claimed that Meghan Markle may have felt frustrated by the fact she could not speak for herself. Speaking during Channel 5 documentary, Harry and Meghan: The New Revelations, the royal author, most famous for writing Diana: Her True Story, reveals how he feels for ‘poor’ Meghan, who had wanted to do her best when she joined the royal family.
Commenting on the Duchess of Sussex’s first steps as a royal, Morton claims opinionated 21st-century woman Meghan was bound to struggle to adapt to the ‘say nothing’ royal rule of thumb – adding that Finding Freedom was her chance to set the record straight. Morton goes on to say that he believes Finding Freedom was Meghan’s way of trying to express how she approached the royal family and ‘how she was dismayed by the easy criticism of everything that she was trying to do.’
‘She’s been frustrated by the fact that she’s not been able to give her side of the story,’ he explains. ‘All kinds of stories have come out about her, and she’s not been able to answer back, and it’s something she’s found immensely frustrating.’
Morton adds that Prince Harry’s apparent hostility for the media, and especially for tabloids and paparazzi, has only grown stronger over the years. The documentary touches on the fact that Meghan, being an active, outspoken feminist and wanting to speak on different political issues, was going to experience a ‘culture clash’ with the traditional – and white – royal family. Morton also says he feels that modern woman Meghan wanted to do her best when she moved to the UK to be with Harry.
‘I feel for this poor girl, I mean, she came into this country, parachuted in,’ he explains. ‘She’s marrying into a very difficult family, that everybody finds difficult to come into. And she’s someone who didn’t know an awful lot about British history, British culture and as she said herself ‘she’s gonna hit the ground running’. And she hit the ground running, but she found she came up against a brick wall.’
Looking back at Meghan’s first engagement with the Queen, which took place at Merseyside in 2018, Morton says Meghan ‘was trying her best’ but had no idea how to behave. She didn’t know the protocol, she didn’t know the etiquette. I’ll give you a perfect example,’ he explains. ‘She went up to Liverpool with the Queen, and she’s sitting on the chairs and it’s a windy day. She doesn’t know what side of the car to get into,to get out of, what hand to hold her handbag in, and you can see that kind of confusion in her face. Meghan, even though she’s an actress, has had to swap the red carpet for the royal road show.’
Was a memo sent out from the palace or something? Why are all of these (male) commentators going on and on about how “Meghan didn’t know the rules.” This is what Edward Enninful said too – that Meghan didn’t know “the rules,” which is all part of the Holy Royal Protocol, and no one has ever written these rules down and yet everyone is supposed to know the rules, and as we all saw, the rules were often applied arbitrarily or solely for Meghan. But really, the “rules” conversation is just another way to otherize Meghan and to tell her (repeatedly) that she “didn’t know her place.” Meghan legitimately did feel silenced and otherized and smeared… because they were silencing her, otherizing her and smearing her.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red and WENN.
Did he really just say ‘an opinionated woman’? WTH.
She is an opinionated woman and should be proud of it (Said as another opinionated woman)
Was she supposed to learn the rules via osmosis? Meghan not “knowing the rules” reflects on the monarchy who should have someone to teach her.
Also how petty is most of this stuff? She didn’t know which side of the car to get out of or how to hold her bag? Is this stuff really what drives the monarchy?
Unwritten rules, meticulous adherence to etiquette e an idea that formality should always be observed are ways the ruling class has to prevent social mobility and gate keep who has access to what. This is typical society of court.
That family knew how to behave during the Commonwealth service and the wedding? Rude, entitled people.
Actually I’m surprised no one instructed her on these details, like which car door etc
Wasn’t one of the reasons given for W&K’s long engagement so that “Kate could learn the rules”? The rules are stupid. Imagine wringing your hands because someone opened their own car door. And yes they were applied unfairly toward Meghan but they use them for anyone they don’t like. Carole Middleton for chewing gum. Michelle Obama for putting her arms around the Queen (although it looked like the Queen made the first move there). Look at the ridiculous protocol they make prime ministers go through during their meetings with the Queen. So in Morton’s and Enniful’s case, they’re just the messengers of the very dumb news.
I hate when people say “ This poor girl” how condescending
The poor girl … this makes my blood boil. As if she, a 30 something woman, is woefully dumb and incapable. Morton is simply cashing in on the Anti Sussex mantra. Plain & simple. Don’t take the bait. Like cream, she will rise. You watch.
You mean like Fergie?!!!!
Sorry had to. UGH.
Would you really want to live your life down to pointless, fake rules about what hand to hold your handbag in or what side of the car to enter? Re: the handbag thing, I watched the doc on Netflix featuring Morton’s interview recordings of Diana, and she said the exact same thing about her first public engagement. He’s just reading off of his book from 25 years ago.
Woe be the handbag and car door, but Cathy can flash her a** multiple times at Royal engagements – that’s royal protocol, right?
I know. Like who gives a flying F about handbag holding? These people are so out of touch.
who cares about any of this stuff! especially now, it’s seems so absurd to look at something a normal person wouldnt notice (which side of the car or how someone holds their bag) and create a media war over it. i cant believe that anyone thinks paying for this family is actually doing anything
The more these royal hangers-on speak, the less appealing British culture sounds. Do women not have opinions in the UK? They act like she showed up burning a bra or carried a copy of Sexual Politics to her engagement with the Queen. Maybe the reason she was so confused about protocol is because everyone was making it up on the spot, and only when it applied to her. A smart, college educated trilingual woman wouldn’t have failed to notice the double standards, and her loving and supportive husband wouldn’t have failed to put people on the spot about it.
lol burning a bra! yes, i used to live there and even a non-royal with opinions struggles. for example, i had a job where women weren’t invited to the meetings. and men often wouldn’t greet me, only my husband. im so glad im out of there
His example is ridiculous. She didn’t know what hand to hold her handbag in? Horrors!
Rigid Family Rules = Toxic Family. Notice it was never important to the BRF who Meghan was, what could they do for her to make her feel welcome. It was sit down, be quiet, know your place, learn the protocol.