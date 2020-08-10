Windsor courtiers: ‘We need to design a system to protect the monarchy full-stop’

For all of the self-styled Protocol Police and fussy, bitchy, viper-like courtiers, it’s remarkable how many people believe that this kind of overzealous gatekeeping is good for the British monarchy. The way the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were treated within the institution and by the British press was horrible, not just in real time, but horrible for the monarchy in general. It revealed that the Queen, Prince William and the press entirely were short-sighted, petty, racist and parochial. After the Queen, William, the courtiers and the press had successfully bullied the Sussexes out of the UK, they’re all now apparently hysterical over the fact that Harry isn’t coming back (and Harry alone). It’s interesting then that those courtiers are only now really considering the long-term ramifications of what they’ve done:
The future of the British monarchy depends on Prince Willam and Prince Harry mending their rift — as a palace courtier stressed, “we cannot have them at war,” a new book reveals. Palace staffers were so worried about the feud between the two brothers following Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle that it was the hot topic of discussion at a summit in the spring of 2019.
According to the newly released read, “Finding Freedom: Harry, Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family,” Harry distanced himself from William to protect his wife. Their relationship is still frosty as William remains upset by the fallout over Megxit. “It’s not anger, it’s hurt,” a source said.
“We need to design a system to protect the monarchy full stop,” said one source at a palace retreat before Harry and Meghan moved from Kensington Palace to Windsor.
“The future of this monarchy relies solely on the four people currently in Kensington Palace. The public popularity only lies with them,” said the insider, issuing a battle cry. “When [Prince Charles] becomes king, the only way it lasts is if the four of them are not at war.”
As Harry and Meghan now spend their days working on their new charitable venture, Archewell, at home in California with their 1-year-old son Archie, a friend of Harry’s admitted it will take time to heal the family wounds.
The pair were set up by friends Misha Noonoo, a designer, and Markus Anderson, the book confirms for the first time. But when the former “Suits” actress came into the prince’s life, one senior royal referred to the American as “Harry’s showgirl,” while another told an aide that, “she comes with a lot of baggage.” One high ranking courtier was overheard telling a colleague, “There’s just something about her I don’t trust.”
“We need to design a system to protect the monarchy full stop,” says the palace source whose job it was to protect the monarchy. “Why didn’t someone stop this disaster,” cries a stuffy old dude whose job it was to stop royal disasters. I’m not even saying the courtiers are entirely to blame nor am I saying that William is even solely to blame. There is a profound dysfunction within the House of Windsor and it involves the family AND the people around them. I’ve been saying this for two years now: the entire Sussex drama was the point where everything changed for the monarchy. Ten years from now, we’ll look back on that moment and the choices which were made and we’ll be able to say that this is where and when everything fell apart, I really believe that.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, WENN, Backgrid.
They’re realizing they can’t muster the type of global interest in their projects the way the Sussexes can.
The Cambridges are a charisma void. They should get used to being completely overshadowed every time the Sussexes sneeze.
They Willnot and Cannot 😁
What I came here to say. No one is interested in them, most people I know (myself included) don’t want to pay for the idiots anymore. they don’t do ANYTHING of worth. they are about as interesting as watching beige paint dry. If they did anything worthwhile then perhaps I would have a different attitude, but Kate wearing a mask made front page news over here!!!
I really hope things change significantly with Charles but these two cannot carry the RF by themselves, they are too dull.
100% this
It was fuelled by William’s jealousy I believe, all of it
A tantrum over why his brother, who would never be king, would always be the star of the show. Why was Harry more likeable when he was so much more important?
William set the wheels in motion and now he must live with the consequences
They could have been viewed as a fabulous four but now they truly are separated with people allowed to show who they like best, who they really prefer.
It is hard to have your fears confirmed, on a stage whilst the world watches and now openly compares
Or maybe someone needs to quit obsessing over being overshadowed
Yeah, the Windsor ego needs to be checked – and they need to understand that popular interest doesn’t always follow rank, and they can’t really do anything about that but rather use whatever assets the BRF has in the best ways that suit their various skills and appeal. Will and Kate appeal to the traditionalists but they don’t bring in any new “clients” (speaking in business terms). That’s what Harry and Meghan did, but an overweening ego (William and, I think, Charles) drove them away and sabotaged themselves.
This is true. It’s like Camilla DoC being “hurt” Meghan overshadowed her speech on domestic violence. I only accepted Camilla once Charles walked Megs down the aisle. It was sweet and honorable. He’d finally won me over after years of watching Di be abused and I was a kid but remember that.
The level of incompetence…how anyone thought it would be such a good idea? One unflattering tidbit leaking by a unhappy employee is one thing; what we saw was a full on smearing campaign that, at best, was allowed to continue since nobody cared for the spare and his ” showgirl” or, at worst, was actually done under Willie´s orders to, for whatever petty reason( either to put Harry in his place, run away Meghan or to please Willi´s ego- probably all above) his rose bushed brain convinced his minions was the only way going forward.
But it is really not that difficult, is it? Harry and Meghan were representing the institution they are so keen at saving at any costs. Protecting this institution means protecting its members. That they failed to do this because of their own biases is what is biting them in the butt, not this rift between brothers.
They failed the institution already by being stupid, petty and short sighted. There is no way they can go on like this forever. Stories about the tiara and Meghan making Cate cry can not be repeated ad nauseum. They cannot hope their stupid blind items about Meghan being the devil and all the silly twists and turns they do to fit Sussexit in each and every narrative will excuse them or make people forget about Andrew, about William not really working, about a very old Queen so set on her own habits that takes four month vacations and have a personal parade tp celebrate her fake birthday even during a pandemic that is nowhere nearing its end…
At some point, only the true rabid haters will be able to ignore rational thinking as to eat these stories, and they are not the audience they need to convince the Monarchy is necessary.
So, yeah, you made your bed, now it is time to lay on it, courtiers- and yes, Willie
The problem is that the Windsors have become incapable of containing their personal drama to the private sphere – and that their staff gleefully leaked to the tabloids (they did that way before Meghan entered the institution – in fact, it seemed to be the SOP during the War of the Waleses, which was perhaps where the cracks in the foundation started to appear).
Then there’s Andrew who is a product of extreme privilege, parental coddling and the inborn stupidity of the Windsors. His criminality is a product of his class privilege and the messy interpersonal dynamics of the family.
The first problem could have been prevented if the staff was actually competent and could get tell their royal bosses that it is a bad idea to fight a personal war in the media. It would also demand that the staff itself wasn’t eager to settle personal scores with Meghan in particular.
The second problem is harder to solve – because we are talking about serious crimes and a man who is completely incapable of understanding that he did wrong.
I still think that the British monarchy can survive the War of the Windsor brothers (if they leave Harry and his family alone – and accept that he’s gone) but I’m not so sure it can survive Andrew because they have no control over the situation anymore and his interview did immense damage. No one who has seen this interview doubts that Andrew is guilty as sin – because he’s such a terrible liar. Nothing has been proven conclusively with hard evidence but he effectively incriminated himself with his spectacularly inept lies.
Spring 2019 was when that Shipman article came out that claimed courtiers were working with government for a suitable role for Harry that would place distance from William. I really want more details of these plans and how far things went.
The details of the feud from the press don’t really make sense. We hear of this warning from William but then the rota reporters said William was the one who distanced himself from Harry and was the one who pushed for the office& charity split. So why would William be the one hurt unless it’s that he didn’t like Harry not taking his advice?
Then Bradby says things said or done around the wedding caused hurt and that Harry was the one to place distance. He also claimed that William tried reaching out but was too late. Very strange.
Either way the courtiers themselves were leaking to the press and helping to cause this drama. Maybe if they had focused on their jobs rather than being busybodies things might not have escalated especially if they are now claiming that Harry was so important.
Self-preservation is the only thing that interests the Windsors.
Harry would be crazy to even consider going back. If they want to mend the rift, it would have to be William and the rest of them APOLOGIZING. (Which, I doubt any of them can even imagine.)
All I got out of that was that these courtiers hold summits to discuss “pressing” issues? Ice shelves are collapsing, half the world is going to be underwater at the rate we’re going, and they want to fritter away precious resources on holding summits to preserve an outdated institution? GMAFB.
If only, I could like this comment. These people are delusional. We are also facing another recession in the UK, diminishing standard of life but we are supposed to find another 8 figure sum to fund these imbeciles who can’t even keep their stories straight???
At this point, I’m sorry to say it, but I think the next time we’ll see the brothers together is at a funeral. It seems like nobody in this family really expected Harry to leave.
I suspect that since none of them (courtiers included) could imagine breaking away from the power structure and privileges that sustain them, they assumed the same was true for Harry.
What would it take to repair this relationship? Speaking as a champion long-term grudge holder, I would need to see an admission of the hurt caused, and I just haven’t heard anything like that from William, ever.
Remember when Harry was pranked by a caller passing as a Greta Thurmberg, the courtiers kept saying Harry would be committing a lot a mistakes without their aid and support? Not only they could not conceive anybody willingly walking away from the Firm, but they also thought themselves very highly, as if nobody could hope to substitute them or live without them.
I have no doubt Betty depends on them for her every move, that Charles has developed a very string working relationship with his team and that William would be unable to survive if left by his own devices…but Harry? Come on, these courtiers are dummies, really. It is not like he had not been frank about his discontentment for a long time…
Uhhhh…. The bigger issue here is that the whole system DOES protect the Monarchy, regardless of everything they do themselves to undermine it and CRIMINAL actions going unpunished and unaccounted for. SEE: Andrew being protected by the entire machinery of the monarchy.
I’m deriving immense pleasure imagining the apoplectic seizures the royal courtiers are having with every move Harry and Meghan make. They would have vetoed about 90% of their activities outright and dragged their feet on the rest. I think the courtiers shocked at all the genuine interest that Harry and Meghan are getting. The more they talk shit, the bigger the Sussex’s cache grows. And now #SussexSquad are becoming a force themselves and getting press too for all of their fundraising efforts!
So if they think they can get them back pulling the same shit they always did, they’re delusional. It’s going to take more than just Harry and William making up. I think Harry still cares for his family but only wants to interact with them as a brother/son/grandson/cousin/in-law and not as a business asset that needs to be “handled.”
Harry and Meghan are clearly relishing the opportunity to tackle subjects that they would NEVER be able to do if they were still in The Firm. They’ve got that taste of freedom and I think there is no turning back.
The best they can hope for is Harry and Meghan occasionally showing up to the occasional family event or ceremony after the pandemic.
This line – “The more they talk shit, the bigger the Sussex’s cache grows.”
YES. The more the courtiers, the RRs, and the anti-Meghan brigade on twitter attack and rant and rave – the stupider they look, to be honest, and the better H&M look, and the more people “get” why they walked away.
I do agree with Kaiser that Sussexit was a turning point for the British monarchy – and I don’t think we realize the extent of it at this point. I think as more and more of the inside dirt comes out (and I think it will, especially after the Queen passes), we’ll learn the full extent of the impact.
I’ve been saying this for a while now, but I think one of the “issues” with H&M leaving was that it pulled back the curtain on the monarchy. I mean, think about it – they literally wanted to take LESS taxpayer money and still work on behalf of the crown, and they were told no. And all other nonsense aside about committees and how complicated it would be – the reason is that they didn’t want too many “common” british citizens asking, “why aren’t all the royals doing that?” (I know some of other royals are more part-time, but they’re not as high profile as the Sussexes.)
and as we see their stars continue to rise and their status as global icons just being cemented every week – it proves that you don’t have to be a HRH or “working royal” to do charity work on a global scale. And I do think as time goes on more people are going to see things like Trooping and be like, “so whats the point of this again?”
That was the danger of Sussexit, that’s why its such a crisis for the monarchy itself, not just for the family.