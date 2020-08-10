Windsor courtiers: ‘We need to design a system to protect the monarchy full-stop’

For all of the self-styled Protocol Police and fussy, bitchy, viper-like courtiers, it’s remarkable how many people believe that this kind of overzealous gatekeeping is good for the British monarchy. The way the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were treated within the institution and by the British press was horrible, not just in real time, but horrible for the monarchy in general. It revealed that the Queen, Prince William and the press entirely were short-sighted, petty, racist and parochial. After the Queen, William, the courtiers and the press had successfully bullied the Sussexes out of the UK, they’re all now apparently hysterical over the fact that Harry isn’t coming back (and Harry alone). It’s interesting then that those courtiers are only now really considering the long-term ramifications of what they’ve done:

The future of the British monarchy depends on Prince Willam and Prince Harry mending their rift — as a palace courtier stressed, “we cannot have them at war,” a new book reveals. Palace staffers were so worried about the feud between the two brothers following Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle that it was the hot topic of discussion at a summit in the spring of 2019. According to the newly released read, “Finding Freedom: Harry, Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family,” Harry distanced himself from William to protect his wife. Their relationship is still frosty as William remains upset by the fallout over Megxit. “It’s not anger, it’s hurt,” a source said. “We need to design a system to protect the monarchy full stop,” said one source at a palace retreat before Harry and Meghan moved from Kensington Palace to Windsor. “The future of this monarchy relies solely on the four people currently in Kensington Palace. The public popularity only lies with them,” said the insider, issuing a battle cry. “When [Prince Charles] becomes king, the only way it lasts is if the four of them are not at war.” As Harry and Meghan now spend their days working on their new charitable venture, Archewell, at home in California with their 1-year-old son Archie, a friend of Harry’s admitted it will take time to heal the family wounds. The pair were set up by friends Misha Noonoo, a designer, and Markus Anderson, the book confirms for the first time. But when the former “Suits” actress came into the prince’s life, one senior royal referred to the American as “Harry’s showgirl,” while another told an aide that, “she comes with a lot of baggage.” One high ranking courtier was overheard telling a colleague, “There’s just something about her I don’t trust.”

[From Page Six]

“We need to design a system to protect the monarchy full stop,” says the palace source whose job it was to protect the monarchy. “Why didn’t someone stop this disaster,” cries a stuffy old dude whose job it was to stop royal disasters. I’m not even saying the courtiers are entirely to blame nor am I saying that William is even solely to blame. There is a profound dysfunction within the House of Windsor and it involves the family AND the people around them. I’ve been saying this for two years now: the entire Sussex drama was the point where everything changed for the monarchy. Ten years from now, we’ll look back on that moment and the choices which were made and we’ll be able to say that this is where and when everything fell apart, I really believe that.