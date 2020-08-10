“There was a bad fire at Rachel Ray’s home but everybody is okay” links

There was a huge fire at Rachel Ray’s New York home but Rachel, her husband and their dogs are all safe, thank goodness. [Just Jared]
An American review of An American Pickle. [Pajiba]
I love the booze windows of Tuscany. [Dlisted]
Donald Trump & his people are successfully dismantling the USPS. [Towleroad]
Madison Cawthorn is basically a slick young Nazi. [Jezebel]
The trailer for I’m Thinking of Ending Things is so unsettling. [LaineyGossip]
Garcelle Beauvais’s caftan vibes. [Go Fug Yourself]
These vintage marionettes give me Twilight Zone vibes. [OMG Blog]
Belarus is in chaos following an “election.” [Buzzfeed]
Fire rips through Rachael Ray's home in upstate New York https://t.co/LOoi9UhZMJ pic.twitter.com/bAWbVPv1mj
— New York Post (@nypost) August 10, 2020
