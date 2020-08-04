Edward Enninful on the attacks on Duchess Meg: ‘I wouldn’t just blame it on racism’

Edward Enninful is the editor-in-chief of British Vogue. Enninful was famously the one to pitch the Duchess of Sussex on the possibility of a cover, to which she suggested that she guest-edit the magazine and do it as a “Forces For Change” issue. That issue picked up magazine awards and Enninful got a lot of praise, just as Meghan got criticized and attacked for a full month about the issue. God, I always forget just how bad that was and how gleefully people attacked her and how much of it was about race. Enninful was also very recently the victim of racial profiling, when a security guard at British Vogue’s London headquarters told him to enter the building through the back. All of which to say, Enninful knows racism when he sees it. Right? Wrong.
British Vogue editor Edward Enninful is glad he was racially profiled at work because it reminds him never to think of himself as “too successful”. Speaking to Sky News on the day that Vogue revealed its September issue was produced by a predominantly black team, Mr Enninful says systemic racism is a global problem.
The editor of the fashion bible made headlines across the world when he tweeted about being racially profiled at Vogue House when a security guard told him to use the loading bay when he arrived at work. Recalling the incident, he said he is glad that it happened because it reminds him never to think that he is too well-known. He said: “It wasn’t an isolated incident. Of course, it takes you back to all those moments in your life when that sort of thing has happened. For me, the beauty of that incident is that it just makes me aware to never think I’m too successful, that it can happen any day. I have to be really alert and deal with it.”
He added: “It’s important that something like this did happen, because it reminds me never to think I am too well-known or too established, because to somebody you are another black person.”
Breaking new ground as an editor has always been Mr Enninful’s forte and never more so than when he invited the Duchess of Sussex to guest edit the Forces For Change edition. Meghan was heavily criticised for taking on the role. Mr Enninful describes her treatment as unfair and harsh but doesn’t blame it solely on racism. He said: “The Duchess of Sussex is a brave woman. I feel that part of the problem is, it was more institutional. She walked into an institution and everybody expected her to know the rules. Sometimes it takes a minute to understand the rules. She did get very unfair treatment. It was harsh but I wouldn’t just blame it on racism.”
I saw that the Sussex Squad peeps were upset about Enninful’s denial that Meghan’s treatment was racism (or solely about racism). The man is an editor and he absolutely could have said that better and done better with that question overall. I think what he was *trying* to say that there were a lot of different elements to why people smeared and attacked Meghan the way they have, and that racism is one part of it. Sexism is definitely in the mix, as is anti-Americanism and just a flat-out nativism from British people on the whole. But mostly I think that even though Enninful is a Black man, he is still a British man and as we’ve seen time and time again, most British media peeps are just psychologically incapable of identifying racism and naming it publicly.
As for this: “She walked into an institution and everybody expected her to know the rules. Sometimes it takes a minute to understand the rules.” As we saw for more than two years, it seemed like “the rules” were made up on the spot and applied arbitrarily. That’s all I’ll say about that.
That British Royal gossipmonger Camilla Tominey deemed the Vogue Edition that Meghan co-edited not white enough by only selecting 5 white women for the September cover was definitely not racist! 🤔@Edward_Enninful pic.twitter.com/dX5j9BUICZ
— The SQ NEWS AGENCY (@SQ_news_agency) August 3, 2020
As someone who lives in the UK, I 100% agree with Edward. Racism was the biggest slice of the pie, but don’t underestimate the role of classism and snobbery alongside it.
Agreed. Also her feminism and political activism. In the UK, female MPs are subjected to a huge amount of abuse, threats of violence, and acts of violence (remember Jo Cox?) for daring to exist and attempt to do their jobs. In fact, a group of female MPs were the only public figures to come to Meghan’s defence in the face of the hideous media treatment she received, with an open letter, because they knew exactly what she was going through. Racism is definitely a (large) factor, but it’s definitely not the only factor. It’s simplistic to say that the only problem people have with Meghan is her ethnicity.
Rascism is the biggest slice of the pie I agree. And the other big chunk is the fact she is not British, she is American for crying out loud.
Agreed.
Anyone marrying Harry would’ve been given a hard by the tabloids.
Anyone marrying Harry who was also – gasp! – an ACTRESS would have been given a worse time by the tabloids. Does she not know her place?! etc
Anyone marrying Harry who was also AMERICAN would have been given an even worse time.
The fact that Meghan is – shock horror! – NOT WHITE was the final straw but honestly? I doubt she was ever going to be ‘acceptable’ regardless. She’s also ambitious, presents as confident and likes to ‘show her work’ – all admirable qualities, but also qualities Brits tend to sneer at. We’re supposed to be modest and hide our lights under a bushel and all that crap.
The few people I know here in the UK who care about the royals – and this is just random neighbors as NO ONE close to me cares about the royals! – will say they don’t like her because she’s not “one of us”. These are not white people BTW. I think that answer is not just racism but a combination of all these things.
I have often written about “the culture clash” there might have been between Meghan and the Firm and how it might have played a role, so I think he is saying something similiar. But as an editor in chief he should use the words better.
racism was a huge part of it, but I don’t think that’s solely the problem either. saying that wasn’t the only thing at play doesn’t mean that racism wasn’t still the larger issue.
He’s not wrong – racism wasn’t the only thing – sexism, classism, snobbery, anti-Americanism, xenophobia and imperialism were all also at play.
I saw that there was outrage over his comments, and then I actually saw his comments, and I think I can see what he’s saying. He’s not denying it was racism. He’s just saying it wasn’t only racism. and I think that’s true. Many on here have been saying for years that it was sexism and xenophobia and yes, racism as the biggest issue. I also think that racism just amplified everything. So let’s take those notorious 5 am emails. I get the impression the KP staffers are pretty lazy, so 5 am emails from anyone would probably get them in a tizzy, and if they had come from Kate (lol) there probably would have been some eyerolling and gossiping behind her back. 5 am emails from the black duchess made them want to “put her in her place.”
To add, I do think his comments would have been taken differently had he not mentioned the rules of the institution. That just brings to mind all the stories about Meghan breaking imaginary protocol and breaking rules that kept being invented just for her.
I never really got the 5am email thing- do they have sirens that go off when they receive an email? I get emails all night and I read them at my leisure, and I send emails whenever I want. It’s a 24 hour world.
Harry’s partner was always going to be dragged through the mud no matter who it turned out to be, but racism made this especially nasty for Meghan.
Definitely a myriad of things last but not least being racism. She is a ‘fast paced’ young American woman trying to get her message to a stuffy institution that doesnt budge to new ways.
I’m in complete agreement that as an editor he should have chosen his words & thoughts more carefully. Meghan represents a challenge to the patriarchy on so many levels that it’s probably difficult to parse
I know from watching & listening to my daughter and her friends that our world is changing in the most positive and inclusive way. Our archaic assumptions of how it’s always been doesn’t apply anymore and we need to celebrate them and just get out of the way….
He could’ve worded it better but I also don’t think it was solely racism. MOST of it yes, but not all of it. She was dealing with a lot of different elements. Also, It’s been years and I still don’t know what rules she was supposed to know.
Agree with the posts above. There’s definitely a lot of classism at play, which is indeed greatly exacerbated by racism and xenophobia. Very British.
He knew EXACTLY what he was saying and why…and NONE of it surprises me 😡😡😡