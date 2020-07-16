Edward Enninful was racially profiled by a security guard at British Vogue’s office

Edward Enninful has been the editor in chief of British Vogue since 2017. He has spearheaded a more inclusive look at British fashion, and the Sussex Squad knows him best for his part in getting the Duchess of Sussex to act as guest editor for the magazine last year. He’s the first Black EIC of British Vogue, and he’s used his pulpit to speak about race and racism in fashion and publishing. But to a security guard at British Vogue’s headquarters in London, Edward was just a black guy who should only use the loading dock as an entrance. A security guard truly believed that British Vogue’s main entrance was “whites only.”
The editor of British Vogue has said he was racially profiled after being told to “use the loading bay” by a security guard as he entered the magazine’s offices. Edward Enninful, who is black, has been the fashion magazine’s editor-in-chief since 2017. He said the incident took place as he walked into his offices on Wednesday.
“Today, I was racially profiled by a security guard whilst entering my work place. I was instructed to use the loading bay. Just because our timelines and weekends are returning to normal, we cannot let the world return to how it was. Change needs to happen now.”
Enninful, who was awarded an OBE in 2016 for his services to diversity in the fashion industry, said Conde Nast, which owns British Vogue, “moved quickly” to dismiss the security guard following the incident. In an Instagram post to his one million followers, he said: “It just goes to show that sometimes it doesn’t matter what you’ve achieved in the course of your life: the first thing that some people will judge you on is the colour of your skin.”
That was awkwardly worded by the Guardian, so just to be clear: Conde Nast, not Enninful, immediately moved to fire the security guard. The company, not Enninful, went to the third-party security contractor and had the guard fired from the site and “placed under investigation by their employer.” But I’m sure all of those white journalists in the UK will just say it was a simple misunderstanding and it wasn’t about race or racism at all, it’s only dumb Americans who make everything about race, right??
Because I’m slightly masochistic, I did look at Enninful’s tweet and some of the reactions to it – there are really people calling Enninful a “dick” because “he got the security guard fired” and now the guy doesn’t have a job, boo hoo. Maybe stop blaming victims of racism for the failures of racists, huh?
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Times are tough and you do this shit. The guard deserves it. Give his position to another person waiting to catch a break.
This.
And someone who works at vogue headquarters and doesn’t know who the editor in chief is?
Seriously.
I was surprised (I shouldn’t have been) at people in the replies mad that the guard was fired. It’s bad enough that he racially profiled the EDITOR IN CHIEF of Vogue, he also showed that he had no idea who Edward was. How are you security at the VOGUE building with no recognition of who the Editor In Chief is???
I feel like EE was giving him a break on this, by saying that schedules and such have changed, but even so, that stood out to me too.
I would have loved to have seen the guard’s face when he said “actually, I’m the editor in chief.”
Yea but it’s a good thing he got revealed. Even if he knew he was editor in chief, but he treated other lower ranked people of colour the same way, he’s still not a good person.
I saw his tweet on this and was dumbfounded. If the EIC of British Vogue is profiled while walking into his offices – how can people deny that racial profiling happens??
The reactions to EE’s tweet show that many white people still have so much work ahead of them, all those “doubters” who expressed their dismay to EE, but at the same time couldn’t or wouldn’t believe that this incident was anything but racially motivated.
So effed up but happens every single day. Implicit and explicit biases at work.
And this: ‘But I’m sure all of those white journalists in the UK will just say it was a simple misunderstand and it wasn’t about race or racism at all, it’s only dumb Americans who make everything about race, right??’
Nailed in 100% Kaiser. SMDH
One of the most shocking things I have found in the conversations happening about race recently are the number of people around me who just don’t see the issues and genuinely think everything is fine here in the UK. These are (white) people who absolutely don’t see themselves as racist but they just don’t see what privilege has done to them.
On another note, I was close to cancelling my Vogue subscription of 20+ years until he came along and I’m enjoying it so much more now.