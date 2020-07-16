CDC director: If everyone wore a mask this would end in 4-6 weeks

I’m not lying when I tell you all that I really, honestly, do not understand how anyone would protest wearing a mask in public. I understand that masks can be inconvenient for certain tasks and that they can be marginally hotter in summer weather. However, since they are being worn to stay alive or, at the very least, to breathe unassisted, any argument against them simply falls flat. However, my feelings are not universal and there are plenty of people, mostly Americans, who refuse to wear a mask. Refuse, as in they’d rather be thrown out of a business or risk contracting a virus that has killed over half a million people worldwide. Dr. Robert Redfield, Director of the Centers for Disease Control, might have possibly given the Un-Masked Avengers a reason to put down their protest signs, though. Dr. Redfield said if we all – ALL – wear a mask, we’d lick this pandemic in four to six weeks.
Nationwide use of face masks could significantly slow the spread of COVID-19 and end the epidemic in four to six weeks, Dr. Robert Redfield, Director of the Centers for Disease Control, said Monday.
Speaking at a press conference in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, which encompasses Charlotte, where COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise, Redfield urged people to wear masks.
“If all of us would put on a face covering now for the next four weeks, six weeks, we could drive this epidemic to the ground,” he said.
North Carolina is one of the nearly two dozen states, along with the District of Columbia, that requires its citizens to wear masks in public. Redfield emphasized that wearing masks is scientifically proven to make a difference in reducing the spread of COVID-19.
“We are not defenseless against this virus. We actually have one of the most powerful weapons you could ask for,” he said. “The most powerful weapon we have that I know of is wearing face coverings.”
He continued: “The most important thing that I could ask the American public to do is to fully embrace face coverings, to fully embrace careful hand hygiene, and to fully embrace social distancing.”
In the months since the CDC’s recommendation, several studies have confirmed that masks are effective in stopping the spread of COVID-19. The virus primarily spreads through respiratory droplets from the nose and mouth and when people are pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic, and often unaware that they have COVID-19. By wearing masks, the risk of virus transmission goes down by 85 percent, according to a study published in the journal Lancet.
Another study, from Florida Atlantic University, determined that multi-layer, sewn face masks, like those available on Etsy or from many clothing retailers, were the most effective non-medical masks, and reduced respiratory spray from 8 feet to just 2.5 inches.
And there you have it. If folks want to resume some semblance of a normal life, they need to suck it up and cover their faces for a couple of months. Obviously, we we’ll still need precautions to ensure our safety after six weeks of full mask coverage, but with the way the US numbers are rising, they’re talking about quarantine extending to 2021 or beyond. I’d far prefer to order my Big Mac masked than spend Christmas with my family on Zoom. However, instead of accepting any data or expert recommendation, eschewing masks has become political, a partisan issue that both the current POTUS and his VP are happy to perpetuate. People are risking the chance of relying on a ventilator to breathe, holes in their lungs, lesions on their brains, amputations, major organ failure, fibrosis and PTSD in favor of becoming a viral video star for their tantrum at Trader Joes. I can’t explain any of it. When condoms proved an effective defense against HIV/AIDS, I was never again without one.
On a lighter note, does anyone else read Dr. Robert Redfield’s name as Dr. Robert Redford and picture The Sundance Kid in a white coat, imploring you to wear a mask until you comply and he winks at you, saying, “atta girl”? Hey, wait a minute – maybe that fantasy is how we convince the other half to put a mask on – anyone have ‘Dr.’ Redford’s number?
My immediate thought: the governor of Georgia belongs in jail. (Along with the rest of the Trump/Kushner/Devos sh-tshow brigade.)
I was just writing to another preschool speech pathologist about this. If people would behave themselves, maybe we could have in person classes in September. I don’t know about home visits though, I kind of never want to do an in home session again because there will be no control over safety. I miss my kiddos, and I am not a fan of teletherapy for 2 and 3 year olds, but I am scared of going back to school.
I believe this. If we had a more competent administration, with a national shutdown and mask mandate we could have controlled the virus.
It enrages me to think of all the lives lost or ruined over the last almost four years because of this administration!
Okay, glad he said that, but Dr. Redfield has also given testimony trying to undermine Dr. Fauci and other scientists. He claimed Northerners on vacation were responsible for the rise in Southern coronavirus cases, rather than the lifting of restrictions.
It stuns and horrifies me that the people who are insistent on schools reopening in September are the same people who refuse to wear masks in stores. We COULD get back to some normalcy for everyone, not just the fearless idiots who have continued going to parties and bars this whole time, if people collectively took this seriously for just a little while. It’s such a small sacrifice to make in order to get back the life we all miss. People’s selfishness during this time — those saying “well if you’re scared then stay home!” and “my body, my rights, I don’t need to protect you!” — have hurt and disappointed me in a way I can’t even express. What has become of this country that we can’t agree to help each other out for a month.
Serious question: Is there any coverage of how countries outside of the US (i.e. many European countries or New Zealand) successfully stopped corona and thus got very low infection and death rates? Half a year into the pandemic somebody comes around with an idea that has been proven to be effective months ago?!
More testing and contact tracing, which we haven’t implemented enough of to my knowledge. Having a leader who urges people to take it seriously instead of calling it a hoax in the first few vital months before it got out of control probably didn’t hurt either.
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/07/15/how-taiwan-beat-the-coronavirus.html
Here ya go. I’ve been watching the Taiwan coverage closely because they have been physically the closest to the initial outbreak in Wuhan and managed to keep their citizens safe in a smart way. Asian countries are better about banding together for the good of all which is an important element of their culture. American individualism is kind of boning us on this particular health issue.
How is this news when the rest of the world has been doing this with great success for months? Quite honestly for someone not from the US, what goes on there is very hard to fathom. Sometimes I think that the country suffers from a case of ideological poisoning. I read that someone wearing a mask was denounced as being a socialist. There is some twisted thinking to be straightened out here (and speaking as a German, affordable health carefor everyone isn’t communism, just a complete no-brainer).
I have a friend, educated, worldly, in her 60s, that has descended into a world of conspiracy theories and anti-government (and anti-mask) madness.
I haven’t engaged with her. Mostly because those that have have met a brick wall. She only admits to depression, fatigue and a sheer weariness to all the media reports on the virus. She thinks the fear that it has generated is worse than the risks associated (including death) with contracting it. She refers to it as the flu. She misses going out. She has friends with businesses that are suffering because no one goes out.
We are in Canada, with the privilege of universal healthcare, and a fairly low infection and death rate. She can’t see that the actions of government, and people in general, have allowed her the luck that she hasn’t been infected, or affected, but seems willing to ignore the millions that have.
She’s single and childless. Mostly alone. So I can see the spiral she’s entered and unable to get out of. But the mask thing… I don’t get why people are so against the simplicity and efficacy of a mask.
We know how you get pregnant. People use condoms for birth control. We know seatbelts save lives. We know drinking and driving is wrong.
How has mask-wearing become the time people won’t see the forest for the trees!?
I do not believe this will end in 4-6 weeks if everyone wore a mask. It would take double that. Plus, you cannot make everyone wear a mask. I am not talking about people who are able to wear one but decide not to, I am talking about people with real disabilities that makes a mask a hindrance to them.
I don’t think most Americans are getting Covid info about other countries. I’m in Canada and all my family in the US are surprised to hear how relatively well it’s going up here and the high level of compliance with masks and our measured approach to reopening. America has such a strong propaganda machine at work so the logic is: America is the best so if it’s like this here, it must be worse elsewhere, so anything that says it’s in fact better in other countries is fake news.
Yeah, but Redfield is the same idiot who just said a lot of the increase was from people traveling from the north down south even though that is being rejected by most. So don’t give him a cookie just yet.
I just discovered my next door neighbor is a trumper. She full out doesn’t believe the pandemic is real and that’s why she doesn’t wear a mask. She thinks it’s just a flu virus and it’s been blown up because of the election. The death numbers are inflated in her mind, everything is just a manipulation. People like her will never wear a mask because to her, it’s about caving in to a system of manipulation. When trump doesn’t promote mask wearing its because he’s exposing the truth. She is so far into the trump cult that she will never see the light. I know so many people like her too (Im in Texas). I feel like we are never going to get out of this because of people like her and her family.