CDC director: If everyone wore a mask this would end in 4-6 weeks

I’m not lying when I tell you all that I really, honestly, do not understand how anyone would protest wearing a mask in public. I understand that masks can be inconvenient for certain tasks and that they can be marginally hotter in summer weather. However, since they are being worn to stay alive or, at the very least, to breathe unassisted, any argument against them simply falls flat. However, my feelings are not universal and there are plenty of people, mostly Americans, who refuse to wear a mask. Refuse, as in they’d rather be thrown out of a business or risk contracting a virus that has killed over half a million people worldwide. Dr. Robert Redfield, Director of the Centers for Disease Control, might have possibly given the Un-Masked Avengers a reason to put down their protest signs, though. Dr. Redfield said if we all – ALL – wear a mask, we’d lick this pandemic in four to six weeks.

Nationwide use of face masks could significantly slow the spread of COVID-19 and end the epidemic in four to six weeks, Dr. Robert Redfield, Director of the Centers for Disease Control, said Monday. Speaking at a press conference in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, which encompasses Charlotte, where COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise, Redfield urged people to wear masks. “If all of us would put on a face covering now for the next four weeks, six weeks, we could drive this epidemic to the ground,” he said. North Carolina is one of the nearly two dozen states, along with the District of Columbia, that requires its citizens to wear masks in public. Redfield emphasized that wearing masks is scientifically proven to make a difference in reducing the spread of COVID-19. “We are not defenseless against this virus. We actually have one of the most powerful weapons you could ask for,” he said. “The most powerful weapon we have that I know of is wearing face coverings.” He continued: “The most important thing that I could ask the American public to do is to fully embrace face coverings, to fully embrace careful hand hygiene, and to fully embrace social distancing.” In the months since the CDC’s recommendation, several studies have confirmed that masks are effective in stopping the spread of COVID-19. The virus primarily spreads through respiratory droplets from the nose and mouth and when people are pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic, and often unaware that they have COVID-19. By wearing masks, the risk of virus transmission goes down by 85 percent, according to a study published in the journal Lancet. Another study, from Florida Atlantic University, determined that multi-layer, sewn face masks, like those available on Etsy or from many clothing retailers, were the most effective non-medical masks, and reduced respiratory spray from 8 feet to just 2.5 inches.

[From People]

And there you have it. If folks want to resume some semblance of a normal life, they need to suck it up and cover their faces for a couple of months. Obviously, we we’ll still need precautions to ensure our safety after six weeks of full mask coverage, but with the way the US numbers are rising, they’re talking about quarantine extending to 2021 or beyond. I’d far prefer to order my Big Mac masked than spend Christmas with my family on Zoom. However, instead of accepting any data or expert recommendation, eschewing masks has become political, a partisan issue that both the current POTUS and his VP are happy to perpetuate. People are risking the chance of relying on a ventilator to breathe, holes in their lungs, lesions on their brains, amputations, major organ failure, fibrosis and PTSD in favor of becoming a viral video star for their tantrum at Trader Joes. I can’t explain any of it. When condoms proved an effective defense against HIV/AIDS, I was never again without one.

On a lighter note, does anyone else read Dr. Robert Redfield’s name as Dr. Robert Redford and picture The Sundance Kid in a white coat, imploring you to wear a mask until you comply and he winks at you, saying, “atta girl”? Hey, wait a minute – maybe that fantasy is how we convince the other half to put a mask on – anyone have ‘Dr.’ Redford’s number?